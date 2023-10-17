Brogdon's Grill 303 international cir.
Lunch menu
Buffalo
$10.00+
BBQ
$10.00+
Lemon pepper
$10.00+
Old bay
$10.00+
Honey old bay
$10.00+
Honey lemon pepper
$10.00+
Burger
$11.00
Salmon b.l.t
$12.00
Shrimp P.O. boy
$12.00
Shrimp platter
$12.00
Corned beef sandwich
$11.00
Cheesesteak
$11.00
Caesar salad
$8.00
House salad
$8.00
Cobb salad
$10.00
Jr. Turkey club
$8.00
Chicken b.l.t
$9.00
Breakfast
Sandwiches
Breakfast platter
Beverages
Fountain drinks
Hot drinks
