Broken Barrel 2200 Central Avenue
We are not accepting online orders right now.
2200 Central Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044
Main Menu
Bar Menu
Late Night Menu
Starters
Brussells
$6.00
Cheese Curds
$6.00
French Fries
$5.00
Ham Croquette
$8.00
Musket Balls
$6.00
Onion Petals
$5.00
Pretzel Balls
$8.00
Reuben Balls
$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
Entree
BYOB
$13.00
Barrel Burger
$16.00
Wisconsin Burger
$18.00
Sweet & Spicy Burger
$16.00
Herbivore Burger
$16.00
Barrel Steak Sandwich
$16.00
Chicken Breast Sandwich
$16.00
Porkchop Sandwich
$16.00
Sirloin Steak Dinner 8oz
$24.00
Chicken Breast Dinner
$18.00
Porkchop Perfect
$18.00
Wood Fire
Margherita Flatbread
$14.00
BLT Flatbread
$16.00
BYO Flatbread
$7.00
Sausage & Pep
$14.00
Meatball Madness
$16.00
Wings
Wings Qty-6
$10.00
Wings Qty-12
$16.00
Wings Qty-18
$22.00
Wings Qty-24
$28.00
Boneless & Fries Qty-6
$8.00
Boneless & Fries Qty-12
$13.00
Boneless & Fries Qty-18
$19.00
Boneless & Fries Qty-24
$25.00
Salad
Side Salad
$5.00
BS (Barrel Salad)
$12.00
BS with Chichen
$14.00
BS with Steak
$16.00
Bar Menu
Pop
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Starters
Wood Fire
Wings
French fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Pettals
Broken Barrel 2200 Central Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(513) 847-1067
2200 Central Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 11AM
All hours
