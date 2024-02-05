2x points for loyalty members
BRONX BURGER CO - HOFFMAN ST
Smashed Burgers
- CUSTOM BURGER$8.69
Brisket & chuck burger blend topped with your choice of sauce & toppings
- BX CHEESEBURGER$8.69
Brisket and chuck single burger blend, topped with green leaf lettuce, BX sauce and American cheese
- BX BACON CHEESEBURGER$9.59
Brisket and chuck burger blend, topped with green leaf lettuce, Tomato, BX sauce, Bacon and American cheese
- MAPLE BACON CHEESEBURGER$9.69
Brisket and chuck burger blend topped with BX sauce, Maple glazed bacon, add toppings and choice of cheese
- CARAMELIZED ONIONS BURGER$9.29
Brisket and chuck burger blend topped with BX sauce, caramelized onions and choice of cheese
- BACON JAM BURGER$10.09
Brisket & chuck burger blend topped with black truffle aioli, your choice of cheese, candied bacon jam on a potato roll
- BACONATOR BURGER$9.69
Brisket and chuck burger blend topped with BX sauce, Hardwood smoked bacon and choice of cheese
Chicken sandwiches
Wings and Tenders
- CLASSIC TENDERS (3pcs)$11.95
3 pcs jumbo Chicken breast tenders served with a side of sauce
- STICKY THAI BBQ TENDERS (3pcs)$11.95
3 pcs jumbo Chicken breast tenders tossed in our Thai BBQ sauce topped with Garlic chili Crunch
- NASHVILLE HOT TENDERS (3PCS)$11.95
3 pcs jumbo chicken tenders tossed in our Nashville hot seasoning served with a side of sauce. *** Recommended with: Ranch ***
- NASHVILLE HOT WINGS (8pcs)$11.45
8 pcs jumbo chicken wings tossed in our Nashville hot seasoning served with a side of sauce. **** Recommended with: Ranch dressing ****
- CHILI LIME WINGS (8pcs)$11.45
8 pcs chicken wings dusted with our chili lime seasoning served with a side of sauce. **** Recommended with: house sauce ****
- STICKY THAI BBQ WINGS (8pcs)$11.45
8 pcs jumbo chicken wings tossed in our sticky Thai bbq sauce topped with garlic chili crunch
Fries and sides
- REGULAR FRIES$4.55
Crispy crunchy fries served with a side of sauce
- TRUFFE PARM FRIES$5.45
Crispy crunchy fries tossed in aged Parmesan cheese and black truffle oil served with a side of sauce
- PARM & HERB FRIES$5.45
Crispy crunchy fries tossed in aged Parmesan cheese and parsley served with a side of sauce
- NASHVILLE HOT FRIES$5.45
Crispy crunchy fries dusted with our Nashville seasoning served with a side of ranch sauce
- CHILI LIME FRIES$5.45
Crispy crunchy fries dusted with our chili lime seasoning served with a side of sauce
- BACON MAC 'n CHEESE$7.95
Made with white cheddar cheddar cheese and twisted macaroni topped with bacon (beef/halal)
- MAC 'n CHEESE$6.85
Made with white cheddar cheddar cheese and twisted macaroni
