Bronzeville Kitchen and Lounge 2053 North Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive
Dinner
Starters
Vegetarian & Vegan
Sides
Pasta For Dinner
Al la Carte
Hookah
Happy Hour Hookah
3 Flavor Hookah
Lunch
GOURMET BURGERS
- T.A.P Burger$14.50
Seasoned ground turkey, ripe avocado, turkey bacon, garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion with spicy pepper jack cheese on brioche bun. W/ Signature Battered Wedges
- Bacon Cheddar Burger$14.00
1/3 lb. of steak seasoned angus beef, mayo, lettuce, tomato, smoked turkey bacon with cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun. W/signature battered wedges
- Steak Mushroom & Swiss$15.00
1/3 lb. of steak seasoned angus beef, garlic mayo, lettuce, sautéed mushroom and onions on brioche bun served with a side of steak sauce W/ signature battered wedges1
- The M.V.P. (Mozzarella Vegan Patty)$13.50
a seasoned plant based patty, our vegan mozzarella sauce, arugula, tomato, red onion on sliced vegan naan bread. W/ signature battered wedges
GOURMET SANDWICHES
- Garlic Parmesan Chicken$13.50
grilled or fried chicken breast topped with sautéed spinach and creamy white parmesan sauce on a brioche bun w/lettuce, tomato and red onion W/ signature battered wedges
- The Cat Daddy$14.50
deep fried catfish filet on Texas toast w/ cajun mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion and our po'boy sauce W/ signature battered wedges
- Texas Ribeye$16.50
6 ounces of premium shaved ribeye steak topped with a sautéed mix of sweet onions, bell peppers and mushrooms w/garlic mayo on Texas toast W/ signature battered wedges.
- Golden Boy$14.00
large battered shrimp, deep fried until crisp and golden on a hot buttered hoagie roll w/cajun mayo, lettuce, tomato and red onion with our po’ boy sauce W/signature battered wedges
PASTA FOR LUNCH
- Grilled Lemon Pepper Chicken Pasta$15.00
tender chicken rubbed with our lemon pepper season, grilled and sliced with sautéed spinach and cherry tomatoes.
- Garlic & Herb Shrimp Pasta$17.50
large shrimp sautéed in herb butter with broccoli and cherry tomatoes.
- Jerk Chicken Pasta$16.00
tender chicken rubbed with authentic jerk season, grilled and slice with colored sweet peppers, red onions and cherry tomatoes
- Tuscan Salmon Pasta$18.50
oven-baked Tuscan rubbed salmon, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh baby spinach sautéed in a cream sauce.
CHEF'S SPECIALS
SALADS
Breakfast
- Cajun Shrimp & Grits$16.00
jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic butter and our special seasoning on top of creamy southern style grits topped w/Cajun sauce, sautéed sweet peppers, tomatoes and onions served with regular or garlic toast
- Chicken & Waffles$15.50
2 breaded strips of golden fried chicken atop a Belgian pearl sugar waffle with vanilla cream, lightly garnished with strawberries and blueberries.
- French Toast$13.50
slices of French bread dipped in cinnamon and maple egg batter and toasted until golden then topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries and vanilla cream with 2 eggs to order and your choice of turkey bacon, turkey sausage, or beef sausage
- Ribeye & Eggs$25.00
8-10 oz. ribeye steak cooked to order, 2 eggs to order, diced breakfast potatoes or hash browns with toast
- Cakes & Eggs$13.00
2-3 pancakes, 2 eggs to order, 2 strips of turkey bacon, turkey sausage or beef sausage
- Poppin’ Pepperoni Panini$11.00
spicy pepperoni, 2 eggs to order, red onions, fresh baby spinach, mushrooms with provolone cheese
- Italian Chicken Panini$11.00
thin sliced chicken breast, 2 eggs to order, fresh baby spinach, roma tomatoes with mozzarella
- Turkey Cheddar Bomber Burrito$11.50
House made turkey sausage, yukon gold potatoes, cage free eggs, sweet peppers with shredded sharp cheddar wrapped in a flour shell and toasted until golden and crisp
- Garlic Chicken Aioli Burrito$12.50
Tender pieces of grilled chicken, Yukon gold potatoes, 2 eggs, baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, with our house made garlic aioli sauce wrapped in a flour shell and toasted until golden and crisp
- Philly Steak Burrito$13.00
Thin sliced sirloin steak, Yukon gold potatoes, 2 eggs, Sauteéd mushrooms, red onions and sweet peppers with mozzarella wrapped in a flour shell and toasted until golden and crisp
- Vegan Breakfast Melt Panini$12.00
vegan Italian turkey sausage, roma tomatoes, red onion, fresh baby spinach with our signature vegan cheese sauce
- Avocado Garden Burrito$11.00
tender pieces of grilled chicken, Yukon gold potatoes, 2 eggs, baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, with our house made garlic aioli sauce wrapped in a flour shell and toasted until golden and crisp
- Turkey Bacon BLT Panini$10.50
smoked turkey bacon, 2 eggs to order, red leaf lettuce, mayo, tomato, red onion with swiss cheese
A LA CARTE
- Cinnamon & Salted Butter Oatmeal$4.50
- Creamy Southern Style Grits$4.50
- Hash Browns$4.50
- Loaded Hash Browns$6.50
- Diced Potatoes$4.00
- Loaded Diced Potatoes$6.00
- 2 Strips Of Bacon$3.50
- 2 Turkey Sausage$4.00
- 2 Beef Sausage Patties$4.00
- 2 Eggs$3.50
- Cinnamon Raisin Toast (2)$3.50
- Whole Wheat or 12 Grain Toast (2)$3.50
- Buttered Texas Toast (2)$2.00
- Seasonal Fruit Bowl$4.50
Drinks
House Cocktails
- Hennessy Lemon Drop$16.00
- Margarita Picante$14.00
- Hennessy Long Island$18.00
- Grilled Pineapple Martini$15.00
- Bronzeville Fashion$14.00
- Margarita$7.00+
- Moscow Mule$18.00
- Tequila Sunrise$15.00
- Sex on The beach$15.00
- Rail Long Island$13.00
- Lemon Drop$14.00
- Old fashion$15.00
- Martini$13.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Hennessy Side Car$18.00
Bottle Beer
Top Shelf
- Ciroc
- Apple Ciroc
- Peach Ciroc
- Berry Ciroc
- 44 North
- Absolute
- Titos
- Kettle One
- Hennessy
- Dusse
- Remy V.S.O.P
- Gand Mariner
- 1738
- Remy Martin XO
- Louis V$125.00
- Hennessy XO
- Patron Silver
- Jose Silver
- Jose Gold
- Don Julio
- Don Julio Respo$2.00
- Don Julio Anejo$3.00
- MilagroOut of stock
- Casamigos Blanco
- Casamigos Respo$2.00
- Casamigos Anejo$3.00
- Casamigos Smokey
- 1800
- Jack Daniels
- Jack Daniels Honey
- Crown Royal
- Crown Peach
- Crown Apple
- Makers Mark
- Jameson
- Blue Label
- Black Label
- Red Label
- Macallan
- WoodFord Reserve
- Glenlivet
- Buchanans
- Jim Beam
- Bulleit
- FireBall
- Captian Morgan
- Malibu
- Bacardi
- Bumbu
- Rum Chata
- Malibu Cocunut
- Bombay
- tangaray
- Merlot
- pinot noir
- pinto grito
- lambosco
- Cabernet Sauvigon
- Chardonay
- Perseco
- MOET
- Beleair