Coney Island Bagels 2829 Coney Island Ave
Bagels/Spreads/BH
Fresh Bagels & Bread
Fresh Baked Bagel
Our Famous Hand-rolled, Kettled Cooked Bagel, made with the finest ingredients in Brooklyn.
Flagel
Our same Famous Bagels, flattened before baking.
Mini-Bagel
Mini-Bagels: perfect miniature versions of our Hand-rolled, Kettle Cooked beauties.
Bialys
Bell's Bialys, traditional.
Bagel Chips
Home-made Bagel Chips! They go amazing with our Savory and Sweet Cream Cheese Spreads.!
Handcrafted Cream Cheese Spreads
Plain Cream Cheese
Scallion Cream Cheese
Veggie Cream Cheese
Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Spread
Lox Spread
Fresh Lox Spread made with locally smoked Catsmo Salmon.
Lox Scallion Spread
Jalapeño Cheddar Cream Cheese
Olive Cream Cheese
Strawberry Cream Cheese
Strawberry Cream Cheese with Fresh Strawberries.
Choco Choco Chip
Chocolate infused Cream Cheese with Belgian Chocolate Chunks.
Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese
Cream Cheese with a Cinnamon Infusion, mixed with Walnuts and California Raisins.
Tofu Cream Cheese
Plant-based Cream Cheese spread. Vegan friendly.
Tofu Veggie Cream Cheese
Plant-based Cream Cheese and Garden Vegetables
Tofu Scallion Cream Cheese
Plant-based Cream Cheese and Scallions Spread.
Fresh Lox by the Pound
Gold Label Smoked Salmon
Gold Label Smoked Salmon has made Catsmo what it is today. Instead of using a brine, it's hand-salted and smoked with the perfect blend of apple and cherry woods. More importantly, the salmon we use has never been frozen, giving it an undeniably silky texture and deep orange color!
Pastrami Smoked Salmon
With Catsmo's own blend of Pastrami spices, this specialty is well recognized as the best Pastrami smoked salmon in the country! The salmon is hand-salted instead of using a brine and consists of our traditional Scottish smoked salmon, cured with a delicate mix of spices. Only the top is covered, leaving the rest of the salmon with its original deep orange color.
Fresh Salads/Spreads
Original Tuna Salad
Original Tuna Salad with Mayo and Veggies.
Spicy Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad made with Spicy Peppers, and Mustard Mayo.
Plain Tuna
Tuna Fish and Mayo, no vegetables.
Italian Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad made with Red Onion, Lemon Juice, and Olive Oil.
Chicken Salad
House Roasted Chicken Breast with Mayo and Vegetables.
Chipotle Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad made with Chipotle and Cherry Peppers.
Egg Salad
Homemade Boiled Egg Salad.
Whitefish Salad
Baked Salmon Salad
Shrimp Salad
Tiger Shrimp Salad with Mayo and Scallions.
Seafood Salad
Tiger Shrimp, Pollock , Citrus, Olive Oil
Potato Salad
Homemade Classic Potato Salad
Macaroni Salad
Homemade Classic Macaroni Salad
Cole-slaw
Homemade Classic Cole-slaw
Chickpea Salad
Chickpea Salad with Cucumber and Tomato.
Cold Cuts by the Pound
Original Ham
Boar's Head Ham sliced to order.
Virginia Ham
Boars Head Virginia Ham
Ovengold Turkey
Boar's Head Ovengold Turkey sliced to order.
Maple Honey Turkey
Boar's Head Maple Honey Turkey sliced to order.
Salsalito Turkey
Cracked Pepper Mill Turkey
Boar's Head Cracked Pepper Turkey sliced to order.
Boar's Head Salsalito Turkey sliced to order
Blazin Buffalo Chicken
Boar's Head Blazin Buffalo Chicken sliced to order
House Roast Beef
Homemade Roast Beef sliced to order.
Pastrami
Boar's Head Pastrami sliced to order.
Bologna
Boar's Heas Bologna sliced to order.
Genoa Salami
Boar's Head Genoa Salami sliced to order.
Pepperoni
Boar's Head Pepperoni sliced to order.
Soppressata Sweet
Boar's Head Sweet Soppressata sliced to order.
American Cheese
Boar's Head American Cheese sliced to order.
Monterey Pepper Jack
Monterey Pepper Jack sliced to order.
Imported Swiss
Boar's Head Imported Swiss sliced to order.
Lacey Swiss
Boar's Head Lacey Swiss sliced to order
Muenster
Boar's Head Muenster Cheese sliced to order.
Deli Mozzarella
Boar's Head Mozzarella sliced to order.
Provolone
Boar's Head Provolone sliced to order.
Sharp Cheddar
Boar's Head Wisconsin Cheddar sliced to order
Baker's Basket
All Butter Croissant
Fresh Baked All Butter Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Fresh Baked Croissant with Chocolate.
Cheese Danish
Fresh Baked Danish with Cheese filling.
Apple Turnover
Fresh Baked Puff Pastry with Apple Filling.
Blueberry Danish
Fresh Baked Danish with Blueberry & Cheese Filling.
Raspberry Danish
Fresh Baked Raspberry Bear Claw
Large Cookie
Large Cookie from Randa Bakery. (Selection)
Yogurt Muffins
Yogurt Muffins baked locally. (Selection)
7-Layer Cookies
The BEST Rainbow Cookies from Sal & Jerry's Bakery.
Sal & Jerry Cookies
One pound of small cookies from Sal & Jerry's Bakery.
Large Fudge Brownie
Home-made Chocolate Brownie
Chips & Snacks
Hal's Kettle Chips
Hal's Kettle Chips(Assorted)
Candy
Selection of Candy.
Gum/Mints
House Granola
Homemade Granola. Made with Oats, Almond, Hazelnuts, Raisins, Coco, Agave
Bare Fruit Chips
Bag of Chips
Assorted Bags of Chips
Ice Cream Pint
Assorted Ice Cream Pints.
Ice Cream Bars/ Cones
Selection of Ice Cream.
Grill/Sandwiches
Make It Your Way
Breakfast Specialties
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Our Fresh Bagels with your choice of a selection of Delicious Cream Cheeses.
Bagel with Butter
Fresh Bagel with High Grade Butter.
Fresh Lox & Cream Cheese
Catsmo Fresh Lox and Cream Cheese on a Bagel.
2 Eggs on a Bagel
2 Fresh Eggs on a Bagel( or your choice of bread)
2 Eggs on Plate with Homefries
2 Eggs any style, on a platter with Homefries and Toast.
Pan-wich BEC
Pancake Sandwich with 2 Eggs, Bacon, and American Cheese. Served with Syrup.
Pancakes(Full Size)
Stack of 3. Served with Syrup and Butter.
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Silver Dollar-Style Mini Pancakes. Served with Syrup and Butter.
French Toast
Fresh Made-to-Order French Toast. Served with Syrup and Butter.
PB & J Bagel
Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly on a fresh Bagel.
Oatmeal
Quaker Oats Oatmeal, made with Water or Milk.
Grilled Cheese
Super Tasty Grilled Cheese with American Cheese, on White Bread.
Croissant with Nutella
Fresh Baked Croissant with Nutella Spread.
BLT on a Bagel
Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on a Fresh Bagel.
Omelet Station
Build Your Own Omelet
Build your own Omelet. Served with Home Fries and Toast.
Veggie Omelet
Fresh Omelet made with Garden Vegetables. Served with Home Fries and Toast.
Western Omelet
Fresh Omelet with Ham, Peppers, and Onion. Served with Home Fries and Toast.
Healthy Omelet
Fresh Omelet with Egg Whites, Turkey Bacon, Spinach, and Swiss. Served with Homefries and Toast
Italian Omelet
Fresh Omelet with Sausage, Tomato, and Roasted Peppers.
Greek Omelet
Fresh Omelet with Olives, Feta Cheese, and Tomato. Served with Home Fries and Toast.
Fresh & New Specials
OG Classic Artisan Sandwiches
Chicken Surprise
Fresh Chicken Cutlets with Bacon and American Cheese.
Chicken Primavera
Fresh Grilled Chicken with Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto, and Tomato.
The Gong
Buffalo Chicken Breast, Melted Cheddar, Avocado, Teriyaki (Recommended on a Sesame Bagel)
Crazey Combo
Hot Roast Beef, Roasted Turkey, Imported Bacon, Melted American Cheese (Recommended on Everything Bagel)
#10
Cold Roast Beef, Muenster Cheese, Peter Luger Sauce, Red Onion. (Recommended on an Original Wrap)
All-American
Cold Roast Beef, Roasted Turkey, Original Ham, Swiss and American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato. (Recommended on Hero Bread)
Sheepshead Bay
Hot Homemade Roast Beef with Melted Cheddar and Brown Gravy. (Recommended on Plain Bagel)
Italian Classic
Prosciutto, Soppressata, Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers. (Recommended on Sesame Bagel)
NY Pastrami Sandwich
Hot Pastrami with Melted Swiss and Cole-slaw. (Recommended on Pumpernickel Bagel)
Chicken Parm
Fresh Chicken Cutlets with House Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, and Fresh Basil. (Recommended on Hero Bread)
Tuna Melt
Fresh Tuna Salad with melted American Cheese. (Recommended on Everything Bagel)
Select Salads
Garden Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce with Tomatoes, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, and Red Onion.
Simple Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce and Cherry Tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Pecorino Romano, Croutons
Grilled Chicken Avocado Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar
Tuna Garden Salad
Fresh Garden Salad with our Original Tuna Salad.
Shrimp Garden Salad
Fresh Garden Salad with our House Shrimp Salad.
Side Orders
Bacon Side Order
5 strips of Boar's Head Imported Bacon.
Sausage Side Order
Boars's Head Imported Sausage
Turkey Bacon Side Order
Side order of Turkey Bacon.
French Fries
Fresh Made-to-Order French Fries.
Home Fries Order
Homemade Home Fries with Russet Potatoes, Onions, and Peppers
Hashbrowns Side Order
Fresh Fried Hashbrown Patties.
Chicken Wings & French Fries
Fried Chicken Wings and French Fries, Made-to-Order
Drinks
Hot Coffee/Tea
Iced Drinks
Fresh Squeezed Juices
Bottled Beverages
Poland Spring Water
Poland Spring
Essentia
Essentia still water with Electrolytes
Core Water
Core still water with Electrolytes.
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Waiakea Still Water
Smart Water
Smart Water
Hal's NY Seltzer( Assorted)
20oz Hal's Seltzer, made in NY.
Canada Dry Seltzer Can
Canada Dry Seltzer Bottle
Canada Dry Seltzer in the bottle
Spindrift Sparkling Water
Spindrift Sparkling Water with Real Squeezed Fruit
Vitamin Water
Hydrating Lemon Water
Harmless Harvest Coconut Water
Organic Pink Coconut Water 16oz
C20 Coconut Water
Non-GMO Coconut Water in the can.
Vita Coco
Coconut Water, not from concentrate, in sustainable packaging.
Can of Soda (Assorted)
Assorted Cans of Soda/Seltzer
20 oz Bottles of Soda(Assorted)
20oz Bottles of Soda. Assorted Selection.
2 Liter Soda
2 Liter Soda. Assorted Selection.
Mexican Coca Cola Glass
Coca Cola in the Glass bottle. Made in Mexico.
Mexican Sprite Glass
Sprite in the Glass Bottle. Made in Mexico.
Boylans Soda
Soda made with real cane sugar. Served in a glass bottle.
Sparkling Ice Beverage
Sparkling Beverage with Zero Sugar
Arizona Bottle 16.9oz
Assorted Arizona Bottles
Arizona Bottle 34oz
Arizona Cold Brew Tea
Snapple Bottle (Assorted)
Pure Leaf Tea
Pure Leaf Tea in 18.5oz Bottle
Aloe-vine Beverage
Aloe Vera mixed beverages.
Everfresh Juice
Everfresh Juice. 100% Juice from Concentrate
Yoo-hoo Chocolate Drink
Yoo-hoo Chocolate drink in the glass bottle.
Bai Antioxidant Beverage
Bai Antioxidant Beverage Selection
Gatorade 20oz
Gatorade Sports Drink 20oz Bottle
Gatorade Large
Gatorade Sports Drink 28oz Bottle
Prime Hydration
Prime Hydration Drink
Electrolit Beverage
Red Bull Selection
Red Bull Energy Drink, Assorted Flavors and Sizes.
Monster Energy
Monster Energy Cans
C4 Energy
Celsius Sparkling Energy
XS Sparkling Energy
Uptime Blood Orange
Dunkin Iced Coffee
Dunking Bottled Iced Coffee
Manhattan Special Coffee Soda
Manhattan Special Coffee Soda in a glass bottle.
Starbucks Frappuccino
Starbucks Frappuccino in the glass bottle.
Starbucks Espresso & Cream
Starbucks Espresso and Cream in a can.
Starbucks Doubleshot Energy
Starbucks Doubleshot Energy Beverage 15oz
Starbucks Iced Latte (Large)
Starbucks Iced Latte, 40oz
Martinelli's Apple Juice
Martinelli's 100% Apple Juice in Glass Bottle.
Tropicana 14oz Carton
Classic Tropicana Juices in the Carton.
Tropicana 12oz Bottle
Tropicana 15oz Bottle
Tropicana 32oz Bottle
Tropicana 32oz Bottles Selection
Tropicana 52oz
Tropicana 52oz Bottles Selection
Tropicana Lively Lemonade 52oz
Tropicana Lemonade in 52oz Bottle
V8 Vegetable Juice
V8 Juice in the bottle.
Naked Juice
Non-Gmo Juices 15 2oz
Half Gallon Milk( Assorted)
Tuscan Half Gallon Milk, Assorted %
Gallon Whole Milk
Tuscan Whole Milk Gallon
Quart Whole Milk
Tuscan Quart of Whole Milk
Half & Half
Tuscan Half & Half
Nesquik
Nesquik Assorted Milks
Coffee Mate Creamer
Flavored Coffee Creamers