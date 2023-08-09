Bagels/Spreads/BH

Fresh Bagels & Bread

Fresh Baked Bagel

$1.25

Our Famous Hand-rolled, Kettled Cooked Bagel, made with the finest ingredients in Brooklyn.

Flagel

$1.50

Our same Famous Bagels, flattened before baking.

Mini-Bagel

$0.95

Mini-Bagels: perfect miniature versions of our Hand-rolled, Kettle Cooked beauties.

Bialys

$1.25

Bell's Bialys, traditional.

Bagel Chips

$2.99

Home-made Bagel Chips! They go amazing with our Savory and Sweet Cream Cheese Spreads.!

Handcrafted Cream Cheese Spreads

All Cream Cheese Spreads are handcrafted on premises using Fresh Ingredients!

Plain Cream Cheese

$2.25+

Scallion Cream Cheese

$2.50+

Veggie Cream Cheese

$2.50+

Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Spread

Lox Spread

$2.50+

Fresh Lox Spread made with locally smoked Catsmo Salmon.

Lox Scallion Spread

$2.50+

Jalapeño Cheddar Cream Cheese

$2.50+

Olive Cream Cheese

$2.50+

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$2.50+

Strawberry Cream Cheese with Fresh Strawberries.

Choco Choco Chip

$2.50+

Chocolate infused Cream Cheese with Belgian Chocolate Chunks.

Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

$2.50+

Cream Cheese with a Cinnamon Infusion, mixed with Walnuts and California Raisins.

Tofu Cream Cheese

$2.50+

Plant-based Cream Cheese spread. Vegan friendly.

Tofu Veggie Cream Cheese

$2.50+

Plant-based Cream Cheese and Garden Vegetables

Tofu Scallion Cream Cheese

$2.50+

Plant-based Cream Cheese and Scallions Spread.

Fresh Lox by the Pound

Catsmo Smokehouse High Quality Lox. NEVER FROZEN!

Gold Label Smoked Salmon

$7.99+

Gold Label Smoked Salmon has made Catsmo what it is today. Instead of using a brine, it's hand-salted and smoked with the perfect blend of apple and cherry woods. More importantly, the salmon we use has never been frozen, giving it an undeniably silky texture and deep orange color!

Pastrami Smoked Salmon

$7.99+

With Catsmo's own blend of Pastrami spices, this specialty is well recognized as the best Pastrami smoked salmon in the country! The salmon is hand-salted instead of using a brine and consists of our traditional Scottish smoked salmon, cured with a delicate mix of spices. Only the top is covered, leaving the rest of the salmon with its original deep orange color.

Fresh Salads/Spreads

Original Tuna Salad

$2.50+

Original Tuna Salad with Mayo and Veggies.

Spicy Tuna Salad

$3.00+

Tuna Salad made with Spicy Peppers, and Mustard Mayo.

Plain Tuna

$2.50+

Tuna Fish and Mayo, no vegetables.

Italian Tuna Salad

$2.50+

Tuna Salad made with Red Onion, Lemon Juice, and Olive Oil.

Chicken Salad

$2.50+

House Roasted Chicken Breast with Mayo and Vegetables.

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$2.50+

Chicken Salad made with Chipotle and Cherry Peppers.

Egg Salad

$1.75+

Homemade Boiled Egg Salad.

Whitefish Salad

$3.75+

Whitefish Salad

Baked Salmon Salad

$3.75+

Baked Salmon Salad

Shrimp Salad

$3.75+

Tiger Shrimp Salad with Mayo and Scallions.

Seafood Salad

$2.50+

Tiger Shrimp, Pollock , Citrus, Olive Oil

Potato Salad

$1.25+

Homemade Classic Potato Salad

Macaroni Salad

$1.25+

Homemade Classic Macaroni Salad

Cole-slaw

$1.25+

Homemade Classic Cole-slaw

Chickpea Salad

$1.25+

Chickpea Salad with Cucumber and Tomato.

Cold Cuts by the Pound

Boar's Head Cold Cuts, sliced to Order.

Original Ham

$3.00+

Boar's Head Ham sliced to order.

Virginia Ham

$3.00+

Boars Head Virginia Ham

Ovengold Turkey

$3.00+

Boar's Head Ovengold Turkey sliced to order.

Maple Honey Turkey

$3.00+

Boar's Head Maple Honey Turkey sliced to order.

Salsalito Turkey

$3.00+

Cracked Pepper Mill Turkey

$3.00+

Boar's Head Cracked Pepper Turkey sliced to order.

Salsalito Turkey

$3.00+

Boar's Head Salsalito Turkey sliced to order

Blazin Buffalo Chicken

$3.00+

Boar's Head Blazin Buffalo Chicken sliced to order

House Roast Beef

$6.49+

Homemade Roast Beef sliced to order.

Pastrami

$3.75+

Boar's Head Pastrami sliced to order.

Bologna

$2.00+

Boar's Heas Bologna sliced to order.

Genoa Salami

$3.00+

Boar's Head Genoa Salami sliced to order.

Pepperoni

$3.00+

Boar's Head Pepperoni sliced to order.

Soppressata Sweet

$3.50+

Boar's Head Sweet Soppressata sliced to order.

American Cheese

$2.00+

Boar's Head American Cheese sliced to order.

Monterey Pepper Jack

$2.25+

Monterey Pepper Jack sliced to order.

Imported Swiss

$2.50+

Boar's Head Imported Swiss sliced to order.

Lacey Swiss

$2.75+

Boar's Head Lacey Swiss sliced to order

Muenster

$2.25+

Boar's Head Muenster Cheese sliced to order.

Deli Mozzarella

$2.25+

Boar's Head Mozzarella sliced to order.

Provolone

$2.25+

Boar's Head Provolone sliced to order.

Sharp Cheddar

$2.50+

Boar's Head Wisconsin Cheddar sliced to order

Baker's Basket

All Butter Croissant

$2.25

Fresh Baked All Butter Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$2.50

Fresh Baked Croissant with Chocolate.

Cheese Danish

$2.50

Fresh Baked Danish with Cheese filling.

Apple Turnover

$2.50

Fresh Baked Puff Pastry with Apple Filling.

Blueberry Danish

$2.50

Fresh Baked Danish with Blueberry & Cheese Filling.

Raspberry Danish

$2.75

Fresh Baked Raspberry Bear Claw

Large Cookie

$2.75

Large Cookie from Randa Bakery. (Selection)

Yogurt Muffins

Yogurt Muffins baked locally. (Selection)

7-Layer Cookies

$6.49+

The BEST Rainbow Cookies from Sal & Jerry's Bakery.

Sal & Jerry Cookies

$5.99

One pound of small cookies from Sal & Jerry's Bakery.

Large Fudge Brownie

$2.99

Home-made Chocolate Brownie

Chips & Snacks

Hal's Kettle Chips

$1.99

Hal's Kettle Chips(Assorted)

Candy

$2.00

Selection of Candy.

Gum/Mints

$2.50

House Granola

$3.95+

Homemade Granola. Made with Oats, Almond, Hazelnuts, Raisins, Coco, Agave

Bare Fruit Chips

$3.59

Bag of Chips

$2.49

Assorted Bags of Chips

Ice Cream Pint

$6.99

Assorted Ice Cream Pints.

Ice Cream Bars/ Cones

$2.00

Selection of Ice Cream.

Grill/Sandwiches

Make It Your Way

Build your own from scratch. Down to the bread, you're in control.

Build-a-Bagel (or Anything)

$1.25

Feel free to make anything you want.

Breakfast Specialties

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.99

Our Fresh Bagels with your choice of a selection of Delicious Cream Cheeses.

Bagel with Butter

$2.25

Fresh Bagel with High Grade Butter.

Fresh Lox & Cream Cheese

$8.49

Catsmo Fresh Lox and Cream Cheese on a Bagel.

2 Eggs on a Bagel

$3.99

2 Fresh Eggs on a Bagel( or your choice of bread)

2 Eggs on Plate with Homefries

$5.79

2 Eggs any style, on a platter with Homefries and Toast.

Pan-wich BEC

$8.75

Pancake Sandwich with 2 Eggs, Bacon, and American Cheese. Served with Syrup.

Pancakes(Full Size)

$6.45

Stack of 3. Served with Syrup and Butter.

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.29

Silver Dollar-Style Mini Pancakes. Served with Syrup and Butter.

French Toast

$6.45

Fresh Made-to-Order French Toast. Served with Syrup and Butter.

PB & J Bagel

$4.99

Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly on a fresh Bagel.

Oatmeal

$3.49

Quaker Oats Oatmeal, made with Water or Milk.

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Super Tasty Grilled Cheese with American Cheese, on White Bread.

Croissant with Nutella

$5.49

Fresh Baked Croissant with Nutella Spread.

BLT on a Bagel

$5.75

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on a Fresh Bagel.

Omelet Station

Fresh Omelets, made using the freshest ingredients.

Build Your Own Omelet

$5.79

Build your own Omelet. Served with Home Fries and Toast.

Veggie Omelet

$8.79

Fresh Omelet made with Garden Vegetables. Served with Home Fries and Toast.

Western Omelet

$8.99

Fresh Omelet with Ham, Peppers, and Onion. Served with Home Fries and Toast.

Healthy Omelet

$9.99

Fresh Omelet with Egg Whites, Turkey Bacon, Spinach, and Swiss. Served with Homefries and Toast

Italian Omelet

$8.99

Fresh Omelet with Sausage, Tomato, and Roasted Peppers.

Greek Omelet

$8.99

Fresh Omelet with Olives, Feta Cheese, and Tomato. Served with Home Fries and Toast.

Fresh & New Specials

CIB Snack Wrap

$8.49

Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Lettuce, Ranch Dressing in a Wrap, Snack-wrap Style! (Can Substitute for BBQ Sauce)

OG Classic Artisan Sandwiches

Artisan Sandwiches. We recommend a Bagel, but you can sub for your choice!

Chicken Surprise

$8.99

Fresh Chicken Cutlets with Bacon and American Cheese.

Chicken Primavera

$8.99

Fresh Grilled Chicken with Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto, and Tomato.

The Gong

$9.49

Buffalo Chicken Breast, Melted Cheddar, Avocado, Teriyaki (Recommended on a Sesame Bagel)

Crazey Combo

$9.99

Hot Roast Beef, Roasted Turkey, Imported Bacon, Melted American Cheese (Recommended on Everything Bagel)

#10

$9.99

Cold Roast Beef, Muenster Cheese, Peter Luger Sauce, Red Onion. (Recommended on an Original Wrap)

All-American

$10.99

Cold Roast Beef, Roasted Turkey, Original Ham, Swiss and American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato. (Recommended on Hero Bread)

Sheepshead Bay

$9.49

Hot Homemade Roast Beef with Melted Cheddar and Brown Gravy. (Recommended on Plain Bagel)

Italian Classic

$10.99

Prosciutto, Soppressata, Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers. (Recommended on Sesame Bagel)

NY Pastrami Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Pastrami with Melted Swiss and Cole-slaw. (Recommended on Pumpernickel Bagel)

Chicken Parm

$9.49

Fresh Chicken Cutlets with House Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, and Fresh Basil. (Recommended on Hero Bread)

Tuna Melt

$8.25

Fresh Tuna Salad with melted American Cheese. (Recommended on Everything Bagel)

Select Salads

Garden Salad

$5.95

Fresh Romaine Lettuce with Tomatoes, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, and Red Onion.

Simple Caesar Salad

$5.95

Fresh Romaine Lettuce and Cherry Tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Pecorino Romano, Croutons

Grilled Chicken Avocado Salad

$10.95

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar

Tuna Garden Salad

$9.49

Fresh Garden Salad with our Original Tuna Salad.

Shrimp Garden Salad

$10.49

Fresh Garden Salad with our House Shrimp Salad.

Side Orders

Bacon Side Order

$5.49

5 strips of Boar's Head Imported Bacon.

Sausage Side Order

$4.99

Boars's Head Imported Sausage

Turkey Bacon Side Order

$5.99

Side order of Turkey Bacon.

French Fries

$4.49

Fresh Made-to-Order French Fries.

Home Fries Order

$4.49

Homemade Home Fries with Russet Potatoes, Onions, and Peppers

Hashbrowns Side Order

$4.99

Fresh Fried Hashbrown Patties.

Chicken Wings & French Fries

$9.99

Fried Chicken Wings and French Fries, Made-to-Order

Drinks

Hot Coffee/Tea

Fresh Coffee

$1.75+

Flavored Hot Coffee

$1.75+

Lipton Black Tea

$1.75+

Black Tea from Lipton.

Herbal Hot Tea

$1.95+

Box of Coffee

$22.99

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee

$2.99+

Fresh Brewed Iced Coffee. Brewed Double Strength and Flash Chilled to lock in flavor and freshness.

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.49+

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade. Super Refreshing!

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.99+

Decaf Iced Coffee

$4.99+

Fresh Brewed Decaffeinated Iced Coffee.

Fresh Squeezed Juices

Orange Juice

$4.99+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Carrot Juice

$4.99+

Fresh Squeezed Carrot Juice

Cucumber Celery Juice

$4.99+

Fresh Pressed Cucumber and Celery Juice.

Carrot Orange Juice

$4.99+

Fresh Squeezed Carrot and Orange Juice.

Bottled Beverages

Poland Spring Water

$1.25+

Poland Spring

Essentia

$2.50+

Essentia still water with Electrolytes

Core Water

$3.99

Core still water with Electrolytes.

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.25+

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

Waiakea Still Water

$2.25+

Smart Water

$2.49+

Smart Water

Hal's NY Seltzer( Assorted)

$2.50

20oz Hal's Seltzer, made in NY.

Canada Dry Seltzer Can

$1.25

Canada Dry Seltzer Bottle

$2.50

Canada Dry Seltzer in the bottle

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$3.49

Spindrift Sparkling Water with Real Squeezed Fruit

Vitamin Water

$2.49

Hydrating Lemon Water

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

$4.99

Organic Pink Coconut Water 16oz

C20 Coconut Water

$2.99

Non-GMO Coconut Water in the can.

Vita Coco

$3.49

Coconut Water, not from concentrate, in sustainable packaging.

Can of Soda (Assorted)

$1.50

Assorted Cans of Soda/Seltzer

20 oz Bottles of Soda(Assorted)

$2.50

20oz Bottles of Soda. Assorted Selection.

2 Liter Soda

$3.99

2 Liter Soda. Assorted Selection.

Mexican Coca Cola Glass

$2.99

Coca Cola in the Glass bottle. Made in Mexico.

Mexican Sprite Glass

$2.99

Sprite in the Glass Bottle. Made in Mexico.

Boylans Soda

$2.99

Soda made with real cane sugar. Served in a glass bottle.

Sparkling Ice Beverage

$2.75

Sparkling Beverage with Zero Sugar

Arizona Bottle 16.9oz

$2.50

Assorted Arizona Bottles

Arizona Bottle 34oz

$3.50

Arizona Cold Brew Tea

$2.99

Snapple Bottle (Assorted)

$2.75

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.50

Pure Leaf Tea in 18.5oz Bottle

Aloe-vine Beverage

$1.99

Aloe Vera mixed beverages.

Everfresh Juice

$2.50

Everfresh Juice. 100% Juice from Concentrate

Yoo-hoo Chocolate Drink

$1.50+

Yoo-hoo Chocolate drink in the glass bottle.

Bai Antioxidant Beverage

$2.75

Bai Antioxidant Beverage Selection

Gatorade 20oz

$2.50

Gatorade Sports Drink 20oz Bottle

Gatorade Large

$3.50

Gatorade Sports Drink 28oz Bottle

Prime Hydration

$3.99

Prime Hydration Drink

Electrolit Beverage

$3.99

Red Bull Selection

$2.99

Red Bull Energy Drink, Assorted Flavors and Sizes.

Monster Energy

$3.50

Monster Energy Cans

C4 Energy

$3.50

Celsius Sparkling Energy

$3.50

XS Sparkling Energy

$3.50

Uptime Blood Orange

$3.49

Dunkin Iced Coffee

$3.99

Dunking Bottled Iced Coffee

Manhattan Special Coffee Soda

$2.75

Manhattan Special Coffee Soda in a glass bottle.

Starbucks Frappuccino

$3.99+

Starbucks Frappuccino in the glass bottle.

Starbucks Espresso & Cream

$3.50

Starbucks Espresso and Cream in a can.

Starbucks Doubleshot Energy

$4.99

Starbucks Doubleshot Energy Beverage 15oz

Starbucks Iced Latte (Large)

$7.99

Starbucks Iced Latte, 40oz

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.49

Martinelli's 100% Apple Juice in Glass Bottle.

Tropicana 14oz Carton

$2.69

Classic Tropicana Juices in the Carton.

Tropicana 12oz Bottle

$2.69

Tropicana 15oz Bottle

$2.69

Tropicana 32oz Bottle

$3.69

Tropicana 32oz Bottles Selection

Tropicana 52oz

$6.49

Tropicana 52oz Bottles Selection

Tropicana Lively Lemonade 52oz

$5.49

Tropicana Lemonade in 52oz Bottle

V8 Vegetable Juice

$2.79

V8 Juice in the bottle.

Naked Juice

$4.50

Non-Gmo Juices 15 2oz

Half Gallon Milk( Assorted)

$3.99

Tuscan Half Gallon Milk, Assorted %

Gallon Whole Milk

$4.99

Tuscan Whole Milk Gallon

Quart Whole Milk

$3.99

Tuscan Quart of Whole Milk

Half & Half

$3.99+

Tuscan Half & Half

Nesquik

$2.75

Nesquik Assorted Milks

Coffee Mate Creamer

$6.99

Flavored Coffee Creamers