Brooklyn Hotspot 676 Flatbush Ave
Brooklyn Hotspot 676 Flatbush Ave
Food
bar
Hookah
Happy Hour
Appetizer
Entree
Sides
Appetizer
Oxtail Egg Rolls
$10.00
Hotspot Hot Honey Wings
$12.00
Mussels
$15.00
Fried Calamari
$15.00
Jerk wings
$12.00
Shrimp guacamole plantain cups
$16.00
Popcorn shrimp
$12.00
Entree
Shrimp Guacamole Plantain Cups
$18.00
Grilled Salmon
$29.00
Seafood Coconut Curry Blend
$30.00
Whole Lobster Mac N Cheese
$38.00
Surf N' Turf
$39.00
Creole Style Pineapple Chicken
$28.00
Legume & Rice (V)
$20.00
Hotspot Veggie Burger (V)
$17.00
Sides
French Fries
$6.00
White Rice
$5.00
Black Rice
$8.00
Steamed Veggies
$7.00
Legume
$8.00
Sauteed spinach
$8.00
Mac N' cheese
$10.00
Cocktails
Tropical mule
$15.00
Lychee lemondrop martini
$15.00
Passion fruit sidecar
$15.00
Mango maitai
$15.00
Strawberry spritz
$15.00
Baecation
$15.00
Don Foolio
$28.00
Don foolio (glass)
$15.00
Top shelf
Titos
$14.00
Casamigos
$15.00
Don Julio reposado
$16.00
Bacardi
$14.00
Captain Morgan
$14.00
Tanqueray
$14.00
Jack Daniels
$14.00
Top Shelf shot
$10.00
Don Julio shot
$12.00
Hennessy
$14.00
D'usse
$15.00
Wine
Pinot Grigio
$13.00
Red Sangria
$13.00
Beer
Corona
$8.00
Heineken
$8.00
Prestige
$8.00
Guinesse
$10.00
Hookah
Flavor
Mint
$40.00
Blueberry mint
$40.00
Watermelon mint
$40.00
Love 66
$40.00
Lady killer
$40.00
Refill
$20.00
Happy Hour
Hotspot wings
$7.00
Mussels
$10.00
Fried calamari
$9.00
Shrimp guacamole plantain cups
$10.00
Jerk wings
$7.00
Popcorn shrimp
$10.00
Margarita
$10.00
Beers
$5.00
Brooklyn Hotspot 676 Flatbush Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(347) 217-1451
676 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Closed
All hours
