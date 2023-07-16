Brooklyn V's Pizza Gantzel & Ocotillo
Pizza
14" Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza
Order just cheese or add as many toppings as you like
14" Baked Caprese
Fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze drizzle topped with extra virgin olive oil.
14" BBQ Chicken Bacon
. Vito’s favorite. Grilled bbq chicken, bacon and mozzarella cheese drizzled with homemade ranch dressing.
14" Bianco
White pizza with dollops of our seasoned ricotta cheese and mozzarella.
14" Bruschetta
Tomatoes, diced onions, fresh basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, sauce and mozzarella cheese.
14" Buffalo Chicken
Our freshly made pizza dough with grilled chicken tossed in a spicy wing sauce drizzled with ranch dressing.
14" Cheesesteak
Alfredo sauce base, topped with sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions with Swiss and mozzarella cheese.
14" Chicken Bruschetta
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, diced onions, fresh basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, sauce and fresh mozzarella.
14” Chicken Bacon Alfredo
14" Clam
Mozzarella topped with homemade white clam sauce.
14" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and our homemade sauce.
14" Margherita
Vito’s favorite. Topped with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
14" Penne Vodka
Mozzarella cheese topped with penne pasta and vodka sauce.
14" Pesto Chicken
Basil pesto with grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and topped with fresh mozzarella.
14" V's 3 meat
Vito’s favorite. Italian sausage, pepperoni and meatballs.
14" White Eggplant
White pizza with our homemade breaded eggplant and dollops of our seasoned ricotta cheese, mozzarella and topped with marinara sauce.
14" Half Specialty
18" Pizza
18" Cheese pizza
Order just cheese or add as many toppings as you like
18" Baked Caprese
Fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze drizzle topped with extra virgin olive oil.
18" BBQ Chicken Bacon
. Vito’s favorite. Grilled bbq chicken, bacon and mozzarella cheese drizzled with homemade ranch dressing.
18" Bianco
White pizza with dollops of our seasoned ricotta cheese and mozzarella.
18" Bruschetta
Tomatoes, diced onions, fresh basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, sauce and mozzarella cheese.
18" Buffalo Chicken
Our freshly made pizza dough with grilled chicken tossed in a spicy wing sauce drizzled with ranch dressing.
18" Cheesesteak
Alfredo sauce base, topped with sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions with Swiss and mozzarella cheese.
18" Chicken Bruschetta
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, diced onions, fresh basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, sauce and fresh mozzarella.
18" Chx Bacon Alfredo
18" Clam
Mozzarella topped with homemade white clam sauce.
18" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and our homemade sauce.
18" Margherita
Vito’s favorite. Topped with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
18" Penne Vodka
Mozzarella cheese topped with penne pasta and vodka sauce.
18" Pesto Chicken
Basil pesto with grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and topped with fresh mozzarella.
18" V's 3 meat
Vito’s favorite. Italian sausage, pepperoni and meatballs.
18" White Eggplant
White pizza with our homemade breaded eggplant and dollops of our seasoned ricotta cheese, mozzarella and topped with marinara sauce.
18" 1/2 Specialty
Pizza Slice
Pizza by Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
Baked Caprese Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
BBQ Chicken Bacon Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
Bruschetta Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
Buffalo Chicken Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
Chicken Bruschetta Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
Hawaiian Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
Margherita Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
Pesto Chicken Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
V's 3 meat Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
White Eggplant Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
GF Pizza
Pizza Dough
Whole Grandma
Food
Appetizers
6 Garlic Knots
Knot shaped pizza dough baked and tossed in olive oil, Parmesan cheese served with side of homemade sauce.
12 Garlic Knots
Knot shaped pizza dough baked and tossed in olive oil, Parmesan cheese served with side of homemade sauce.
6 Boneless Wings
mild / medium / hot / honey bbq / garlic parmesan / honey hot / mango habanero / golden bbq.
12 Boneless Wings
mild / medium / hot / honey bbq / garlic parmesan / honey hot / mango habanero / golden bbq.
Baked Caprese
Vito’s favorite. Toasted Italian bread topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh basil and balsamic glaze.
6 Mozzarella Sticks
6 Traditional Wings
mild / medium / hot / honey bbq / garlic parmesan / honey hot / mango habanero / golden bbq.
12 Traditional Wings
mild / medium / hot / honey bbq / garlic parmesan / honey hot / mango habanero / golden bbq.
Calamari
Served with a zesty creamy lemon basil sauce.
Bruschetta
Toasted Italian bread topped with diced tomatoes, onion, fresh basil and garlic, drizzled with balsamic glaze.
12 Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Jalapeno Ravioli
Served with marinara sauce.
Jalapeno Poppers
8 Breaded stuffed jalapeño peppers with cream cheese
Mac and Cheese Riceball
riceballs filled with mac and cheese (6)
Meat riceball
riceballs filled with meat cheese and peas
Ranch
Made in-house
Side Meatballs (1)
Side Meatballs (2)
Side Sausage (1)
Side Sausage (2)
Marinara
Zucchini Sticks
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onions, and black olives.
Side Ceasar Salad
Crisp, fresh romaine lettuce mixed with creamy caesar dressing topped with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
Large Ceasar Salad
Crisp, fresh romaine lettuce mixed with creamy caesar dressing topped with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
Antipasto Salad
Genoa salami, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, provolone, giardiniera.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Vito’s favorite. Crisp fresh romaine lettuce topped with breaded bu alo chicken, onions, tomatoes, and black olives.
Caprese Salad
Thick sliced tomato topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze.
Italian Pastas
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese ravioli with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese baked in our stone oven.
Stuffed Shells
Shells stuffed with our homemade seasoned ricotta and topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection.
Lasagna Al Forno
Vito’s favorite. Layered lasagna pasta with seasoned ricotta, ground beef, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce.
Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta combined with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and house marinara sauce.
Shrimp Parm Spag
6 Italian breaded shrimp with spaghetti, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Penne Tomato Sauce
Penne pasta smothered in our marinara sauce.
Spaghetti Sausage and Peppers
Sausage, peppers and onions in our house marinara sauce.
Penne Roasted Red Pepper
Penne pasta with roasted red pepper cream sauce and Italian sausage
Penne Vodka Sauce
Penne pasta covered with our homemade vodka cream sauce.
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti with our creamy bolognese sauce.
Penne Broccoli, Chicken and Black Olives
Penne sautéed in garlic & oil.
Spaghetti with Clams
Vito’s favorite. Spaghetti with clams tossed in our homemade white clam sauce.
Tortellini Alfredo
Tortellini with roasted red peppers and mushrooms with our homemade alfredo sauce.
Fettucine Alfredo
Our house made alfredo sauce tossed with fettuccine pasta.
Sausage Ravioli
Vito’s favorite. Half moon sausage ravioli served with spinach Alfredo sauce.
Fettucine Carbonara
Cream sauce with bacon and sweet peas
Bowtie with Pesto Sauce
Bowtie pasta coated with our creamy pesto sauce.
Portobello Ravioli
Vito’s favorite. Topped with creamy marsala sauce.
Kids Pasta
Your choice of penne, bowtie, spaghetti, fettuccine, butter or fresh marinara sauce for an additional charge. Alfredo, Pesto, Meat or Vodka sauce for additional charge.
Dinners
Chicken Rollatini
Breaded chicken breast and bacon, rolled and filled with mozzarella cheese topped with a white wine sauce.
Chicken Francese
Chicken breast saute in wine & lemon sauce.
Chicken Marsala
Vito’s favorite. Chicken breast with fresh mushrooms cooked in Marsala wine.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and Mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Fettucine Alfredo
Grilled chicken with our homemade Alfredo sauce, tossed with fettuccine pasta.
Eggplant Rollatini
Vito’s favorite. Fried breaded eggplant rolled and filled with our seasoned ricotta, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parmesan
Fried eggplant, fresh marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti and meatballs smothered in our house marinara sauce.
Calzones/Strombolis
Cheese Stromboli
Our pizza dough filled with mozzarella cheese and your choice of any pizza toppings.
BBQ Chicken Bacon Stromboli
BBQ chicken, bacon and mozzarella cheese drizzled with homemade bbq sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Vito’s favorite. Buffalo chicken and mozzarella cheese drizzled with homemade ranch dressing.
Cheesesteak Stromboli
Sirloin steak sautéed with green peppers, onions, mushrooms with mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Stromboli
Fried chicken cutlets and mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Stromboli
Our homemade fried eggplant and mozzarella cheese.
Sausage and Peppers Stromboli
Italian sausage, sweet peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese.
V's 3 Meat Stromboli
Vito’s favorite. Italian sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese.
Veggie Stromboli
Spinach, broccoli, mushroom and mozzarella cheese
Cheese Calzone
Served with fresh marinara sauce. our freshly made dough filled with seasoned ricotta cheese and mozzarella.
Heros
Chicken Parmesan Hero
Homemade fried breaded chicken cutlets, smothered in house marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.
Sausage and Peppers Hero
Vito’s favorite. Sweet Italian sausage sauteed with fresh peppers and onions in extra virgin olive oil with house marinara sauce and baked in our stone oven.
Meatball Parmesan Hero
Italian meatballs topped with fresh marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parmesan hero
Fried breaded eggplant topped with fresh marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Cheesesteak Hero
Sirloin steak sautéed with green peppers, onions, mushrooms and topped with Swiss and mozzarella cheese.
Shrimp Parmesan Hero
Breaded shrimp smothered in house marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.
Desserts (Gantzel)
Homemade Plain Cheesecake
Homemade Oreo Cheesecake
Oreo cookie base with an Oreo cheesecake filling Topped with Oreo cookie crumbles Made fresh in-house
Homemade Strawberry Cheesecake
Graham cracker base with a cheesecake filling made with fresh strawberry Topped with a strawberry sauce made with fresh strawberry Made fresh in-house
Tiramisu
Comes with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.
Snickers Pie
Comes with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.
Plain Cheesecake
Comes with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.
Cinnamons
Comes with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.
Cannolis
Comes with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.
Pound of Homemade Italian Cookie
Beverage
Soft Drink (Gantzel)
Catering
Catering Desserts
Catering Tiramisu
Lady fingers drenched in espresso liquor and covered in marscapone filling and dusted with espresso powder
Catering NY Cheesecake
Plain NY style cheesecake
Cannoli Dozen
Mini cannoli shells filled with a chocolate chip cannoli cream and dusted with powdered sugar (can request a flavor with (1) days notice and we will make it homemade!)
Homemade Cheesecake (whole)
Our homemade cheesecake made fresh in house, any flavor can be requested with (1) days notice and we will make it!
Snickers Pie Catering
Nougat and chocolate ganache topped with peanuts chocolate drizzle and powdered sugar
Cinnamons half tray
Pizza dough cut into bites and fried until fluffy then tossed in cinnamon sugar topped with chocolate and powdered sugar
Cinnamons Full Tray
Pizza dough cut into bites and fried until fluffy then tossed in cinnamon sugar topped with chocolate and powdered sugar
Catering Entrees
Meatball Half Tray
Hand rolled meatballs Smothered in marinara sauce
Meatball Full Tray
Hand rolled meatballs Smothered in marinara sauce
Sausage Peppers and Onions (Half)
Italian Sweet Sausage Sauteed with onion and peppers in white wine and olive oil Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-25
Sausage Peppers and Onions (Full)
Italian Sweet Sausage Sauteed with onion and peppers in white wine and olive oil Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-26
Eggplant Parmesan (Half)
Homemade breaded eggplant fried in extra virgin olive oil and layered with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-26
Eggplant Parmesan (Full)
Homemade breaded eggplant fried in extra virgin olive oil and layered with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-27
Eggplant Rollatini (half)
Homemade breaded eggplant fried in extra virgin olive oil rolled with seasoned ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-28
Eggplant rollatini (full)
Homemade breaded eggplant fried in extra virgin olive oil rolled with seasoned ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-29
Lasagna (half)
Lasagna noodles layered with marinara sauce parmesan seasoned ricotta and baked with mozzarella cheese Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-30
Lasagna (full)
Lasagna noodles layered with marinara sauce parmesan seasoned ricotta and baked with mozzarella cheese Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-31
Chicken Parmesan (half)
Breaded chicken breast seasoned and fried in extra virgin olive oil topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked in our pizza oven Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-32
Chicken Parmesan (full)
Breaded chicken breast seasoned and fried in extra virgin olive oil topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked in our pizza oven Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-33
Chicken marsala (half)
Filet of chicken breast dipped in seasoned flour sauteed in olive oil and butter finished with fresh mushroom cooked in maralsala wine Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-34
Chicken marsala (full)
Filet of chicken breast dipped in seasoned flour sauteed in olive oil and butter finished with fresh mushroom cooked in maralsala wine Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-35
Chicken Francese (half)
Chicken breast sauteed in wine and lemon sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-36
Chicken Francese (full)
Chicken breast sauteed in wine and lemon sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-37
Catering Salads
House salad (half)
Romaine lettuce tossed with halved cherry tomatoes black olives and red onion Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-38
House Salad (Full)
Romaine lettuce tossed with halved cherry tomatoes black olives and red onion Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-39
Ceasar Salad (half)
Romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan grated parmesan and croutons Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-40
Ceasar Salad (full)
Romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan grated parmesan and croutons Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-41
Caprese salad (Half)
Thick Sliced tomato layered with fresh mozzarella slices drizzled with balsamic glaze and olive oil topped with fresh basil Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-42
Caprese Salad (Full)
Thick Sliced tomato layered with fresh mozzarella slices drizzled with balsamic glaze and olive oil topped with fresh basil Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-43
Antipasto (half)
Romain Lettuce topped with genoa salami soppressata fresh mozzarella provolone and giardinera Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-44
Antipasto (Full)
Romain Lettuce topped with genoa salami soppressata fresh mozzarella provolone and giardinera Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-45
Catering Italian Pastas
Pasta With Marinara (half)
Your choice of penne spaghetti fettucine or bowtie smothered in out marinara sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-46
Pasta With Marinara (Full)
Your choice of penne spaghetti fettucine or bowtie smothered in out marinara sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-47
Stuffed Shells (half)
Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with seasoned ricotta and parmesan cheese covered with marinara and mozarella cheese and baked Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-48
Stuffed Shells 9full)
Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with seasoned ricotta and parmesan cheese covered with marinara and mozarella cheese and baked Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-49
Baked Ziti half
Penne pasta combined with marinara and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella and baked until bubbly Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-50
Baked Ziti Full
Penne pasta combined with marinara and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella and baked until bubbly Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-51
Penne alla Vodka Half
Penne pasta covered in our homemade made to order vodka cream sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-52
Penna Alla Vodka Full
Penne pasta covered in our homemade made to order vodka cream sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-53
Cheese Ravioli half
Jumbo ravioli stuffed with seasoned ricotta and mozarella cheese topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and baked Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-54
Cheese ravioli Full
Jumbo ravioli stuffed with seasoned ricotta and mozarella cheese topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and baked Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-55
Bolognese (meat) Sauce half
your choice of noodle smothered with our homemade creamy bolognese cream sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-56
Bolognese (meat) Sauce Full
your choice of noodle smothered with our homemade creamy bolognese cream sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-57
Fettucine Alfredo Half
Our homemade alfedo sauce, a creamy blend of parmesan and romano cheese tossed with fettucine pasta and topped with parsley Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-58
Fettucine alfredo Full
Our homemade alfedo sauce, a creamy blend of parmesan and romano cheese tossed with fettucine pasta and topped with parsley Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-59
Penne With Creamy Pesto half
Penne pasta with our homemade special creamy pest osauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-60
Penne With creamy Pesto full
Penne pasta with our homemade special creamy pest osauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-61
Catering Appetizers
Garlic knots half
Knot shaped pizza dough tossed in extra virgin olive oil and fresh garlic topped with parsley Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-62
garlic knots full
Knot shaped pizza dough tossed in extra virgin olive oil and fresh garlic topped with parsley Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-63
Bruschetta half
Toasted italian bread topped with diced tomato, onion and garlic drizzled with balsamic glaze and topped with fresh basilHalf Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-64
Bruschetta full
Toasted italian bread topped with diced tomato, onion and garlic drizzled with balsamic glaze and topped with fresh basilHalf Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-65