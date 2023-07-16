Pizza

14" Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$16.75

Order just cheese or add as many toppings as you like

14" Baked Caprese

$20.50

Fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze drizzle topped with extra virgin olive oil.

14" BBQ Chicken Bacon

$22.00

. Vito’s favorite. Grilled bbq chicken, bacon and mozzarella cheese drizzled with homemade ranch dressing.

14" Bianco

$19.50

White pizza with dollops of our seasoned ricotta cheese and mozzarella.

14" Bruschetta

$19.50

Tomatoes, diced onions, fresh basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, sauce and mozzarella cheese.

14" Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Our freshly made pizza dough with grilled chicken tossed in a spicy wing sauce drizzled with ranch dressing.

14" Cheesesteak

$22.00

Alfredo sauce base, topped with sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions with Swiss and mozzarella cheese.

14" Chicken Bruschetta

$22.00

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, diced onions, fresh basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, sauce and fresh mozzarella.

14” Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$21.00

14" Clam

$20.00

Mozzarella topped with homemade white clam sauce.

14" Hawaiian

$20.00

Ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and our homemade sauce.

14" Margherita

$21.00

Vito’s favorite. Topped with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

14" Penne Vodka

$21.00

Mozzarella cheese topped with penne pasta and vodka sauce.

14" Pesto Chicken

$22.00

Basil pesto with grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and topped with fresh mozzarella.

14" V's 3 meat

$21.50

Vito’s favorite. Italian sausage, pepperoni and meatballs.

14" White Eggplant

$21.00

White pizza with our homemade breaded eggplant and dollops of our seasoned ricotta cheese, mozzarella and topped with marinara sauce.

14" Half Specialty

18" Pizza

18" Cheese pizza

$19.00

Order just cheese or add as many toppings as you like

18" Baked Caprese

$24.50

Fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze drizzle topped with extra virgin olive oil.

18" BBQ Chicken Bacon

$25.50

. Vito’s favorite. Grilled bbq chicken, bacon and mozzarella cheese drizzled with homemade ranch dressing.

18" Bianco

$22.50

White pizza with dollops of our seasoned ricotta cheese and mozzarella.

18" Bruschetta

$22.50

Tomatoes, diced onions, fresh basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, sauce and mozzarella cheese.

18" Buffalo Chicken

$25.50

Our freshly made pizza dough with grilled chicken tossed in a spicy wing sauce drizzled with ranch dressing.

18" Cheesesteak

$25.50

Alfredo sauce base, topped with sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions with Swiss and mozzarella cheese.

18" Chicken Bruschetta

$25.50

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, diced onions, fresh basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, sauce and fresh mozzarella.

18" Chx Bacon Alfredo

$25.00

18" Clam

$24.50

Mozzarella topped with homemade white clam sauce.

18" Hawaiian

$23.00

Ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and our homemade sauce.

18" Margherita

$24.50

Vito’s favorite. Topped with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

18" Penne Vodka

$23.50

Mozzarella cheese topped with penne pasta and vodka sauce.

18" Pesto Chicken

$25.50

Basil pesto with grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and topped with fresh mozzarella.

18" V's 3 meat

$25.50

Vito’s favorite. Italian sausage, pepperoni and meatballs.

18" White Eggplant

$23.50

White pizza with our homemade breaded eggplant and dollops of our seasoned ricotta cheese, mozzarella and topped with marinara sauce.

18" 1/2 Specialty

Pizza Slice

Pizza by Slice

$3.00

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

Baked Caprese Slice

$4.75

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

BBQ Chicken Bacon Slice

$4.75

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

Bruschetta Slice

$4.75

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.75

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

Chicken Bruschetta Slice

$4.75

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

Hawaiian Slice

$4.75

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

Margherita Slice

$4.75

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

Pesto Chicken Slice

$4.75

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

V's 3 meat Slice

$4.75

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

White Eggplant Slice

$4.75

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

GF Pizza

Gluten Free

$13.00

12" rice based pizza crust

Cauliflower

$13.00

10" cauliflower based pizza crust

Pizza Dough

14" Dough

$5.00

Our homemade dough made fresh daily

18" Dough

$6.00

Our homemade dough made fresh daily

Whole Grandma

Whole Grandma

$27.00

Food

Appetizers

6 Garlic Knots

$3.75

Knot shaped pizza dough baked and tossed in olive oil, Parmesan cheese served with side of homemade sauce.

12 Garlic Knots

$5.75

Knot shaped pizza dough baked and tossed in olive oil, Parmesan cheese served with side of homemade sauce.

6 Boneless Wings

$8.00

mild / medium / hot / honey bbq / garlic parmesan / honey hot / mango habanero / golden bbq.

12 Boneless Wings

$14.00

mild / medium / hot / honey bbq / garlic parmesan / honey hot / mango habanero / golden bbq.

Baked Caprese

$12.50

Vito’s favorite. Toasted Italian bread topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh basil and balsamic glaze.

6 Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

6 Traditional Wings

$8.50

mild / medium / hot / honey bbq / garlic parmesan / honey hot / mango habanero / golden bbq.

12 Traditional Wings

$16.50

mild / medium / hot / honey bbq / garlic parmesan / honey hot / mango habanero / golden bbq.

Calamari

$11.99

Served with a zesty creamy lemon basil sauce.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.50

Toasted Italian bread topped with diced tomatoes, onion, fresh basil and garlic, drizzled with balsamic glaze.

12 Mozzarella Sticks

$11.50

Fried Jalapeno Ravioli

$9.50

Served with marinara sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.75

8 Breaded stuffed jalapeño peppers with cream cheese

Mac and Cheese Riceball

$10.50

riceballs filled with mac and cheese (6)

Meat riceball

$10.50

riceballs filled with meat cheese and peas

Ranch

$0.75

Made in-house

Side Meatballs (1)

$3.00

Side Meatballs (2)

$5.75

Side Sausage (1)

$3.00

Side Sausage (2)

$5.75

Marinara

$0.50
Zucchini Sticks

Zucchini Sticks

$9.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onions, and black olives.

Side Ceasar Salad

$6.00

Crisp, fresh romaine lettuce mixed with creamy caesar dressing topped with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Large Ceasar Salad

$8.00

Crisp, fresh romaine lettuce mixed with creamy caesar dressing topped with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Antipasto Salad

$14.50

Genoa salami, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, provolone, giardiniera.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00

Vito’s favorite. Crisp fresh romaine lettuce topped with breaded bualo chicken, onions, tomatoes, and black olives.

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Thick sliced tomato topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze.

Italian Pastas

Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Cheese ravioli with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese baked in our stone oven.

Stuffed Shells

$16.00

Shells stuffed with our homemade seasoned ricotta and topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection.

Lasagna Al Forno

$15.00

Vito’s favorite. Layered lasagna pasta with seasoned ricotta, ground beef, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce.

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Ziti pasta combined with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and house marinara sauce.

Shrimp Parm Spag

$19.00

6 Italian breaded shrimp with spaghetti, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Penne Tomato Sauce

$11.00

Penne pasta smothered in our marinara sauce.

Spaghetti Sausage and Peppers

$16.50

Sausage, peppers and onions in our house marinara sauce.

Penne Roasted Red Pepper

Penne Roasted Red Pepper

$16.50

Penne pasta with roasted red pepper cream sauce and Italian sausage

Penne Vodka Sauce

$15.00

Penne pasta covered with our homemade vodka cream sauce.

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$15.00

Spaghetti with our creamy bolognese sauce.

Penne Broccoli, Chicken and Black Olives

$15.00

Penne sautéed in garlic & oil.

Spaghetti with Clams

$16.00

Vito’s favorite. Spaghetti with clams tossed in our homemade white clam sauce.

Tortellini Alfredo

$16.50

Tortellini with roasted red peppers and mushrooms with our homemade alfredo sauce.

Fettucine Alfredo

$15.00

Our house made alfredo sauce tossed with fettuccine pasta.

Sausage Ravioli

$16.50

Vito’s favorite. Half moon sausage ravioli served with spinach Alfredo sauce.

Fettucine Carbonara

$16.50

Cream sauce with bacon and sweet peas

Bowtie with Pesto Sauce

$15.00

Bowtie pasta coated with our creamy pesto sauce.

Portobello Ravioli

$16.50

Vito’s favorite. Topped with creamy marsala sauce.

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Your choice of penne, bowtie, spaghetti, fettuccine, butter or fresh marinara sauce for an additional charge. Alfredo, Pesto, Meat or Vodka sauce for additional charge.

Dinners

Chicken Rollatini

Chicken Rollatini

$19.50

Breaded chicken breast and bacon, rolled and filled with mozzarella cheese topped with a white wine sauce.

Chicken Francese

$18.50

Chicken breast saute in wine & lemon sauce.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$18.50

Vito’s favorite. Chicken breast with fresh mushrooms cooked in Marsala wine.

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and Mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$17.00

Grilled chicken with our homemade Alfredo sauce, tossed with fettuccine pasta.

Eggplant Rollatini

$18.00

Vito’s favorite. Fried breaded eggplant rolled and filled with our seasoned ricotta, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00

Fried eggplant, fresh marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$16.00

Spaghetti and meatballs smothered in our house marinara sauce.

Calzones/Strombolis

Cheese Stromboli

$12.00

Our pizza dough filled with mozzarella cheese and your choice of any pizza toppings.

BBQ Chicken Bacon Stromboli

$15.50

BBQ chicken, bacon and mozzarella cheese drizzled with homemade bbq sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$15.50

Vito’s favorite. Buffalo chicken and mozzarella cheese drizzled with homemade ranch dressing.

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$15.50

Sirloin steak sautéed with green peppers, onions, mushrooms with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Stromboli

$15.50

Fried chicken cutlets and mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Stromboli

$14.50

Our homemade fried eggplant and mozzarella cheese.

Sausage and Peppers Stromboli

$15.50

Italian sausage, sweet peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese.

V's 3 Meat Stromboli

$15.50

Vito’s favorite. Italian sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese.

Veggie Stromboli

$14.50

Spinach, broccoli, mushroom and mozzarella cheese

Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Served with fresh marinara sauce. our freshly made dough filled with seasoned ricotta cheese and mozzarella.

Heros

Chicken Parmesan Hero

$10.50

Homemade fried breaded chicken cutlets, smothered in house marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.

Sausage and Peppers Hero

$10.50

Vito’s favorite. Sweet Italian sausage sauteed with fresh peppers and onions in extra virgin olive oil with house marinara sauce and baked in our stone oven.

Meatball Parmesan Hero

$10.50

Italian meatballs topped with fresh marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parmesan hero

$10.50

Fried breaded eggplant topped with fresh marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Cheesesteak Hero

$11.50

Sirloin steak sautéed with green peppers, onions, mushrooms and topped with Swiss and mozzarella cheese.

Shrimp Parmesan Hero

$15.00

Breaded shrimp smothered in house marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.

Desserts (Gantzel)

Homemade Plain Cheesecake

Homemade Plain Cheesecake

$7.00
Homemade Oreo Cheesecake

Homemade Oreo Cheesecake

$7.00

Oreo cookie base with an Oreo cheesecake filling Topped with Oreo cookie crumbles Made fresh in-house

Homemade Strawberry Cheesecake

Homemade Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Graham cracker base with a cheesecake filling made with fresh strawberry Topped with a strawberry sauce made with fresh strawberry Made fresh in-house

Tiramisu

$7.50

Comes with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.

Snickers Pie

$6.50

Comes with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.

Plain Cheesecake

$6.00

Comes with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.

Cinnamons

$6.00

Comes with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.

Cannolis

Cannolis

$6.00

Comes with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.

Pound of Homemade Italian Cookie

Pound of Homemade Italian Cookie

$16.00

Beverage

Soft Drink (Gantzel)

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Blue Powerade

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

2 liters

Coke 2Ltr

$3.75

Diet Coke 2 ltr

$3.75

Dr. Pepper 2 ltr

$3.75

Sprite 2 ltr

$3.75

Catering

Catering Desserts

Catering Tiramisu

$85.00

Lady fingers drenched in espresso liquor and covered in marscapone filling and dusted with espresso powder

Catering NY Cheesecake

$50.00

Plain NY style cheesecake

Cannoli Dozen

$20.00

Mini cannoli shells filled with a chocolate chip cannoli cream and dusted with powdered sugar (can request a flavor with (1) days notice and we will make it homemade!)

Homemade Cheesecake (whole)

$59.00

Our homemade cheesecake made fresh in house, any flavor can be requested with (1) days notice and we will make it!

Snickers Pie Catering

$80.00

Nougat and chocolate ganache topped with peanuts chocolate drizzle and powdered sugar

Cinnamons half tray

$25.00

Pizza dough cut into bites and fried until fluffy then tossed in cinnamon sugar topped with chocolate and powdered sugar

Cinnamons Full Tray

$50.00

Pizza dough cut into bites and fried until fluffy then tossed in cinnamon sugar topped with chocolate and powdered sugar

Catering Entrees

Meatball Half Tray

$90.00

Hand rolled meatballs Smothered in marinara sauce

Meatball Full Tray

$130.00

Hand rolled meatballs Smothered in marinara sauce

Sausage Peppers and Onions (Half)

$90.00

Italian Sweet Sausage Sauteed with onion and peppers in white wine and olive oil Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-25

Sausage Peppers and Onions (Full)

$130.00

Italian Sweet Sausage Sauteed with onion and peppers in white wine and olive oil Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-26

Eggplant Parmesan (Half)

$85.00

Homemade breaded eggplant fried in extra virgin olive oil and layered with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-26

Eggplant Parmesan (Full)

$125.00

Homemade breaded eggplant fried in extra virgin olive oil and layered with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-27

Eggplant Rollatini (half)

$110.00

Homemade breaded eggplant fried in extra virgin olive oil rolled with seasoned ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-28

Eggplant rollatini (full)

$153.00

Homemade breaded eggplant fried in extra virgin olive oil rolled with seasoned ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-29

Lasagna (half)

$100.00

Lasagna noodles layered with marinara sauce parmesan seasoned ricotta and baked with mozzarella cheese Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-30

Lasagna (full)

$135.00

Lasagna noodles layered with marinara sauce parmesan seasoned ricotta and baked with mozzarella cheese Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-31

Chicken Parmesan (half)

$100.00

Breaded chicken breast seasoned and fried in extra virgin olive oil topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked in our pizza oven Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-32

Chicken Parmesan (full)

$135.00

Breaded chicken breast seasoned and fried in extra virgin olive oil topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked in our pizza oven Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-33

Chicken marsala (half)

$110.00

Filet of chicken breast dipped in seasoned flour sauteed in olive oil and butter finished with fresh mushroom cooked in maralsala wine Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-34

Chicken marsala (full)

$150.00

Filet of chicken breast dipped in seasoned flour sauteed in olive oil and butter finished with fresh mushroom cooked in maralsala wine Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-35

Chicken Francese (half)

$110.00

Chicken breast sauteed in wine and lemon sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-36

Chicken Francese (full)

$150.00

Chicken breast sauteed in wine and lemon sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-37

Catering Salads

House salad (half)

$40.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with halved cherry tomatoes black olives and red onion Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-38

House Salad (Full)

$60.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with halved cherry tomatoes black olives and red onion Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-39

Ceasar Salad (half)

$55.00

Romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan grated parmesan and croutons Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-40

Ceasar Salad (full)

$85.00

Romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan grated parmesan and croutons Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-41

Caprese salad (Half)

$70.00

Thick Sliced tomato layered with fresh mozzarella slices drizzled with balsamic glaze and olive oil topped with fresh basil Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-42

Caprese Salad (Full)

$105.00

Thick Sliced tomato layered with fresh mozzarella slices drizzled with balsamic glaze and olive oil topped with fresh basil Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-43

Antipasto (half)

$75.00

Romain Lettuce topped with genoa salami soppressata fresh mozzarella provolone and giardinera Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-44

Antipasto (Full)

$130.00

Romain Lettuce topped with genoa salami soppressata fresh mozzarella provolone and giardinera Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-45

Catering Italian Pastas

Pasta With Marinara (half)

$65.00

Your choice of penne spaghetti fettucine or bowtie smothered in out marinara sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-46

Pasta With Marinara (Full)

$95.00

Your choice of penne spaghetti fettucine or bowtie smothered in out marinara sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-47

Stuffed Shells (half)

$85.00

Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with seasoned ricotta and parmesan cheese covered with marinara and mozarella cheese and baked Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-48

Stuffed Shells 9full)

$125.00

Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with seasoned ricotta and parmesan cheese covered with marinara and mozarella cheese and baked Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-49

Baked Ziti half

$85.00

Penne pasta combined with marinara and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella and baked until bubbly Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-50

Baked Ziti Full

$125.00

Penne pasta combined with marinara and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella and baked until bubbly Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-51

Penne alla Vodka Half

$90.00

Penne pasta covered in our homemade made to order vodka cream sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-52

Penna Alla Vodka Full

$125.00

Penne pasta covered in our homemade made to order vodka cream sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-53

Cheese Ravioli half

$85.00

Jumbo ravioli stuffed with seasoned ricotta and mozarella cheese topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and baked Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-54

Cheese ravioli Full

$130.00

Jumbo ravioli stuffed with seasoned ricotta and mozarella cheese topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and baked Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-55

Bolognese (meat) Sauce half

$90.00

your choice of noodle smothered with our homemade creamy bolognese cream sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-56

Bolognese (meat) Sauce Full

$120.00

your choice of noodle smothered with our homemade creamy bolognese cream sauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-57

Fettucine Alfredo Half

$90.00

Our homemade alfedo sauce, a creamy blend of parmesan and romano cheese tossed with fettucine pasta and topped with parsley Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-58

Fettucine alfredo Full

$125.00

Our homemade alfedo sauce, a creamy blend of parmesan and romano cheese tossed with fettucine pasta and topped with parsley Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-59

Penne With Creamy Pesto half

$90.00

Penne pasta with our homemade special creamy pest osauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-60

Penne With creamy Pesto full

$125.00

Penne pasta with our homemade special creamy pest osauce Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-61

Catering Appetizers

Garlic knots half

$50.00

Knot shaped pizza dough tossed in extra virgin olive oil and fresh garlic topped with parsley Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-62

garlic knots full

$75.00

Knot shaped pizza dough tossed in extra virgin olive oil and fresh garlic topped with parsley Half Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-63

Bruschetta half

$55.00

Toasted italian bread topped with diced tomato, onion and garlic drizzled with balsamic glaze and topped with fresh basilHalf Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-64

Bruschetta full

$95.00

Toasted italian bread topped with diced tomato, onion and garlic drizzled with balsamic glaze and topped with fresh basilHalf Tray=8-12 People; Full Tray=18-65