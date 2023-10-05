Brookside Market
Appetizers
Arancini
(fried sicilian riceball) arborio rice, ground beef, mozzarella, peas, maranara sauce
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
(2) egg rolls cut in half, mild hots, fried onions, queso dipping sauce
Chicken Wings
(8) wings served with carrots, celery, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch
Cream Of Crab Fries
crispy fries, homemade cream of crab soup, jumbo lump crab, old bay
Crispy Brussels
Fried Pickles
(4) breaded dill pickle spears served with texas petal sauce
Homemade Meatballs
(3) homemade meatballs served with marinara
Killer Coconut Shrimp
(5) jumbo fried shrimp, hand breaded, coconut flakes, served with sweet chili sauce
Mozzarella Halves
(3) breaded mozzarella half moon pieces served with marinara
Nachos
pico de gallo, salsa, sour cream, shredded cheddar, queso, your choice of blackened chicken, grilled chicken, or shredded short rib
Onion Rings
(6) crispy onion rings topped with honey and old bay
Truffle Fries
parmesan, parsley, white truffle oil
Tuna Appetizer
rare, sesame jerk seared tuna, charred pineapple salsa, cilantro, jalapeño oil,
Soups & Salads
Cream Of Crab Soup
Maryland Crab Soup
Half & Half Soup
perfect blend of Maryland and cream of crab soup
Brookside House Salad
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncini, croutons, parmesan, red wine vinaigrette dressing
Traditional Caesar Salad
romaine, radicchio, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
Chargrilled Caesar Salad
crispy romaine, radicchio, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
Greek Salad
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, roasted sweet peppers, red onion, pepperoncini, feta, jimmy's famous greek dressing
Mediterranean Cobb Salad
mixed greens, grilled chicken, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, roasted sweet peppers, cucumbers, hardboiled egg, crispy bacon bits, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette
Black & Blue Salad
mixed greens, blackened sirloin, crispy onions, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, parmesan, red wine vinaigrette dressing
Sandwiches/Lunch
Baltimore Club Wrap
fried crab cake, shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, bacon, flour tortilla
BLT
crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, multigrain
Brookside Club
turkey, ham, crispy bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, country white
Build Your Own Turkey Sandwich
oven roasted turkey,your choice of toppings
Burger
(1/2)lb angus beef, build your own, served on a brioche bun with fresh cut fries
Caprese Sub
fresh mozzarella, arugula, fresh tomatoes, basil, parmesan, evoo, balsamic glaze, sub roll
Cheesesteak Sub
build your own
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled or blackened chicken breast, romaine, radicchio, parmesan, caesar dressing
Chicken Cutlet Sub
crispy chicken cutlet, prosciutto di parma, arugula, fresh mozzarella, roasted sweet peppers, pest, sub roll
Chicken Parm Sub
crispy chicken cutlets, marinara, melted provolone, parmesan, sub roll
Crab Cake Sandwich
5oz jumbo lump broiled crab cake, lettuce, tomato, brioche, fresh cut fries, tartar or cocktail
Kastendikes Way
blackened chicken, roasted sweet peppers, pesto, fresh mozzarella, focaccia
Mahi Mahi Wrap
blackened mahi mahi, crispy slaw, pineapple salsa, cajun aioli, flour tortilla
Meatball Sub
homemade meatballs, marinara, melted provolone, parmesan, sub roll
Prosciutto & Mozzarella
prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, evoo, sub roll
Rachel
oven roasted turkey, melted swiss, coleslaw, thousand island, marbled rye
Reuben
corned beef, melted swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island, marbled rye
Salmon BLT
grilled salmon, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, lemon herb aioli, multigrain
Shrimp Salad
lettuce, tomato, multigrain
Spicy Castellano
soppresatta, capicola, salami, fresh mozzarella, roasted sweet peppers, arugula, hots, evoo, balsamic glaze, sub roll
True Italian
salami, mortadella, peppered ham, capicola, provolone, parmesan spread, lettuce, tomato, onion, hots, oil, vineagar, sub roll
Turkey Swiss
oven roasted turkey, swiss, pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, multigrain
Dinner/Mains
Casey's Famous Pot Pie
carrots, celery, onions, peas, potatoes, baked chicken, puff pastry
Crab Cake Platter
5oz jumbo lump crab cake, seasonal vegetable, fresh cut fries, tartar or cocktail
Double Chicken Parmesan
(2) crispy chicken cutlets, marinara, melted provolone, parmesan, spaghetti
Fettuccini Alfredo
Filet Mignon
petite filet, roasted potatoes, asparagus, red wine demi glacé
Grilled Salmon
salmon filet, sautéed broccolini, butternut squash risotto, bourbon glaze
Mahi Mahi Bowl
grilled mahi mahi, rice, avocado, pineapple salsa, sweet chili, eel sauce
Pan-seared Diver Scallops
butternut squash risotto, sautéed asparagus
Pork Tenderloin
sweet potato hash, sautéed asparagus, apple cider glaze
Sausage Peppers & Onions
spaghetti, mild italian sausage, sautéed peppers, sautéed onions, fresh mozzarella, red sauce
Short Rib Pot Roast
braised short rib, mashed red potatoes, baby carrots, caramelized pear onions, jus
Stuffed Chicken Breast
chicken breast stuffed with spinach and goat cheese, sweet potato hash, sautéed broccolini
Brick Oven Pizza
Addison's Buffalo Pizza
buffalo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, blue cheese crumbles, blackened chicken
Caprese Pizza
no sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, cherry tomatoes
Diavolo Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, chopped deli meats, crushed red peppers
Fabiana Pizza
no sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted sweet peppers, arugula, blackened chicken, balsamic glaze
Luca Pizza
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, sausage, bacon
Margherita Pizza
(traditional cheese pizza) red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Peppercotta Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, pepperoni
Petronelli Pizza
no sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, prosciutto di parma, arugula
Roma Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, italian sausage, roasted sweet peppers, red onions
Santoro Bianco Pizza
no sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, spinach, garlic
Shrimp & Garlic Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, shrimp, spinach, garlic, old bay
Vegetable Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, garlic, spinach
Sides
Grilled Chicken (Side)
6oz grilled chicken breast
Blackened Chicken (Side)
6oz blackened chicken breast
Grilled Salmon (Side)
6oz filet
Blackened Salmon (Side)
6oz filet
Grilled Shrimp (Side)
(4) jumbo gulf shrimp
Blackened Shrimp (Side)
(4) jumbo gulf shrimp
Grilled Sirloin (Side)
6oz
Blackened Sirloin (Side)
6oz
Crab Cake (Side)
5oz jumbo lump
Focaccia Bread (Side)
Fresh Cut Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy Kids Fries
Butternut Squash Risotto
Sautéed Broccolini
Spinach & Garlic
Sautéed Asparagus
Mashed Red Potatoes
Salt & Vinegar Chips
Miss Vickie's
Sea Salt Chips
Miss Vickie's
Football Sunday Specials
Football Specials
50 Chicken Wings
PRE-ORDER PRICING FOR SUNDAY! MAKE SURE TO SCHEDULE YOUR PICK UP FOR SUNDAY DURING CHECKOUT.
Touchdown Platter
PRE-ORDER PRICING FOR SUNDAY! MAKE SURE TO SCHEDULE YOUR PICK UP FOR SUNDAY DURING CHECKOUT. Great appetizer to enjoy during the game for 4 to 6 people! Touchdown Platter Includes: Onion Rings Drizzled with Honey Old Bay (6) Mozzarella Half Moons with Marinara (4) Cheesesteak Egg Rolls with White Queso (10) Killer Coconut Shrimp with Sweet Chili Sauce
9pc Sub Platter
PRE-ORDER PRICING FOR SUNDAY! MAKE SURE TO SCHEDULE YOUR PICK UP FOR SUNDAY DURING CHECKOUT. Choose up to (3) Sub Options: Italian, Turkey Swiss, Caprese, Prosciutto Mozzarella, All American (3) subs cut into 1/3 pieces
Dessert
Brownie
chocolate chip brownie
Brownie Sundae
(1) scoop vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip brownie, chocolate syrup
Caramel Pecan Turtle
by meringue cake studio
Cheesecake
by meringue cake studio
Lemon Square
by meringue cake studio
Mini Cannollis
(2) mini cannolis,chocolatechip filling
Nutella Pyramid
by meringue cake studio
Smores Cheesecake
by meringue cake studio
Strawberry Shortcake
by meringue cake studio