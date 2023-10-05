Touchdown Platter

$45.00

PRE-ORDER PRICING FOR SUNDAY! MAKE SURE TO SCHEDULE YOUR PICK UP FOR SUNDAY DURING CHECKOUT. Great appetizer to enjoy during the game for 4 to 6 people! Touchdown Platter Includes: Onion Rings Drizzled with Honey Old Bay (6) Mozzarella Half Moons with Marinara (4) Cheesesteak Egg Rolls with White Queso (10) Killer Coconut Shrimp with Sweet Chili Sauce