Popular Items

Fountain Soda

$3.50
Cheesesteak Sub

Cheesesteak Sub

$13.00

build your own

True Italian

True Italian

$12.00

salami, mortadella, peppered ham, capicola, provolone, parmesan spread, lettuce, tomato, onion, hots, oil, vineagar, sub roll

Menu

Appetizers

Arancini

Arancini

$7.00+

(fried sicilian riceball) arborio rice, ground beef, mozzarella, peas, maranara sauce

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$15.00

(2) egg rolls cut in half, mild hots, fried onions, queso dipping sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

(8) wings served with carrots, celery, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch

Cream Of Crab Fries

Cream Of Crab Fries

$14.00

crispy fries, homemade cream of crab soup, jumbo lump crab, old bay

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$9.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00

(4) breaded dill pickle spears served with texas petal sauce

Homemade Meatballs

Homemade Meatballs

$12.00

(3) homemade meatballs served with marinara

Killer Coconut Shrimp

Killer Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

(5) jumbo fried shrimp, hand breaded, coconut flakes, served with sweet chili sauce

Mozzarella Halves

Mozzarella Halves

$8.00

(3) breaded mozzarella half moon pieces served with marinara

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

pico de gallo, salsa, sour cream, shredded cheddar, queso, your choice of blackened chicken, grilled chicken, or shredded short rib

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00

(6) crispy onion rings topped with honey and old bay

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.00

parmesan, parsley, white truffle oil

Tuna Appetizer

Tuna Appetizer

$13.00

rare, sesame jerk seared tuna, charred pineapple salsa, cilantro, jalapeño oil,

Soups & Salads

Cream Of Crab Soup

Cream Of Crab Soup

Maryland Crab Soup

Maryland Crab Soup

Half & Half Soup

Half & Half Soup

perfect blend of Maryland and cream of crab soup

Brookside House Salad

Brookside House Salad

$9.00+

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncini, croutons, parmesan, red wine vinaigrette dressing

Traditional Caesar Salad

Traditional Caesar Salad

$10.00+

romaine, radicchio, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Chargrilled Caesar Salad

Chargrilled Caesar Salad

$14.00

crispy romaine, radicchio, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, roasted sweet peppers, red onion, pepperoncini, feta, jimmy's famous greek dressing

Mediterranean Cobb Salad

Mediterranean Cobb Salad

$19.00

mixed greens, grilled chicken, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, roasted sweet peppers, cucumbers, hardboiled egg, crispy bacon bits, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette

Black & Blue Salad

Black & Blue Salad

$22.00

mixed greens, blackened sirloin, crispy onions, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, parmesan, red wine vinaigrette dressing

Sandwiches/Lunch

Baltimore Club Wrap

Baltimore Club Wrap

$26.00

fried crab cake, shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, bacon, flour tortilla

BLT

BLT

$9.00

crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, multigrain

Brookside Club

Brookside Club

$12.00

turkey, ham, crispy bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, country white

Build Your Own Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

oven roasted turkey,your choice of toppings

Burger

Burger

$16.00

(1/2)lb angus beef, build your own, served on a brioche bun with fresh cut fries

Caprese Sub

Caprese Sub

$14.00

fresh mozzarella, arugula, fresh tomatoes, basil, parmesan, evoo, balsamic glaze, sub roll

Cheesesteak Sub

Cheesesteak Sub

$13.00

build your own

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

grilled or blackened chicken breast, romaine, radicchio, parmesan, caesar dressing

Chicken Cutlet Sub

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$14.00

crispy chicken cutlet, prosciutto di parma, arugula, fresh mozzarella, roasted sweet peppers, pest, sub roll

Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.00

crispy chicken cutlets, marinara, melted provolone, parmesan, sub roll

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$28.00

5oz jumbo lump broiled crab cake, lettuce, tomato, brioche, fresh cut fries, tartar or cocktail

Kastendikes Way

Kastendikes Way

$13.00

blackened chicken, roasted sweet peppers, pesto, fresh mozzarella, focaccia

Mahi Mahi Wrap

Mahi Mahi Wrap

$15.00

blackened mahi mahi, crispy slaw, pineapple salsa, cajun aioli, flour tortilla

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$15.00

homemade meatballs, marinara, melted provolone, parmesan, sub roll

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

$15.00

prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, evoo, sub roll

Rachel

Rachel

$12.00

oven roasted turkey, melted swiss, coleslaw, thousand island, marbled rye

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

corned beef, melted swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island, marbled rye

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$17.00

grilled salmon, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, lemon herb aioli, multigrain

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, multigrain

Spicy Castellano

Spicy Castellano

$14.00

soppresatta, capicola, salami, fresh mozzarella, roasted sweet peppers, arugula, hots, evoo, balsamic glaze, sub roll

True Italian

True Italian

$12.00

salami, mortadella, peppered ham, capicola, provolone, parmesan spread, lettuce, tomato, onion, hots, oil, vineagar, sub roll

Turkey Swiss

Turkey Swiss

$11.00

oven roasted turkey, swiss, pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, multigrain

Tacos

Braised Beef Tacos (3)

Braised Beef Tacos (3)

$19.00

shredded short rib, crunchy slaw, pickled onions, avocado, tangy glaze

Mahi Mahi Tacos (3)

Mahi Mahi Tacos (3)

$20.00

blackened mahi mahi, pineapple salsa, crispy slaw

Shrimp Tacos (3)

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$18.00

crispy fried shrimp, crunchy slaw, bang bang sauce, sweet chili drizzle

Dinner/Mains

Casey's Famous Pot Pie

$13.00

carrots, celery, onions, peas, potatoes, baked chicken, puff pastry

Crab Cake Platter

Crab Cake Platter

$30.00+

5oz jumbo lump crab cake, seasonal vegetable, fresh cut fries, tartar or cocktail

Double Chicken Parmesan

Double Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

(2) crispy chicken cutlets, marinara, melted provolone, parmesan, spaghetti

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.00
Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$35.00

petite filet, roasted potatoes, asparagus, red wine demi glacé

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

salmon filet, sautéed broccolini, butternut squash risotto, bourbon glaze

Mahi Mahi Bowl

Mahi Mahi Bowl

$17.00

grilled mahi mahi, rice, avocado, pineapple salsa, sweet chili, eel sauce

Pan-seared Diver Scallops

Pan-seared Diver Scallops

$29.00

butternut squash risotto, sautéed asparagus

Pork Tenderloin

$26.00

sweet potato hash, sautéed asparagus, apple cider glaze

Sausage Peppers & Onions

$23.00

spaghetti, mild italian sausage, sautéed peppers, sautéed onions, fresh mozzarella, red sauce

Short Rib Pot Roast

Short Rib Pot Roast

$28.00

braised short rib, mashed red potatoes, baby carrots, caramelized pear onions, jus

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$24.00

chicken breast stuffed with spinach and goat cheese, sweet potato hash, sautéed broccolini

Brick Oven Pizza

Addison's Buffalo Pizza

Addison's Buffalo Pizza

$15.00

buffalo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, blue cheese crumbles, blackened chicken

Caprese Pizza

Caprese Pizza

$15.00

no sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, cherry tomatoes

Diavolo Pizza

Diavolo Pizza

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, chopped deli meats, crushed red peppers

Fabiana Pizza

Fabiana Pizza

$15.00

no sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted sweet peppers, arugula, blackened chicken, balsamic glaze

Luca Pizza

Luca Pizza

$16.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, sausage, bacon

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

(traditional cheese pizza) red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

Peppercotta Pizza

Peppercotta Pizza

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, pepperoni

Petronelli Pizza

Petronelli Pizza

$19.00

no sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, prosciutto di parma, arugula

Roma Pizza

Roma Pizza

$16.00

red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, italian sausage, roasted sweet peppers, red onions

Santoro Bianco Pizza

Santoro Bianco Pizza

$15.00

no sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, spinach, garlic

Shrimp & Garlic Pizza

Shrimp & Garlic Pizza

$18.00

red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, shrimp, spinach, garlic, old bay

Vegetable Pizza

Vegetable Pizza

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, garlic, spinach

Sides

Grilled Chicken (Side)

Grilled Chicken (Side)

$7.00

6oz grilled chicken breast

Blackened Chicken (Side)

Blackened Chicken (Side)

$7.00

6oz blackened chicken breast

Grilled Salmon (Side)

Grilled Salmon (Side)

$12.00

6oz filet

Blackened Salmon (Side)

$12.00

6oz filet

Grilled Shrimp (Side)

$11.00

(4) jumbo gulf shrimp

Blackened Shrimp (Side)

$11.00

(4) jumbo gulf shrimp

Grilled Sirloin (Side)

Grilled Sirloin (Side)

$13.00

6oz

Blackened Sirloin (Side)

$13.00

6oz

Crab Cake (Side)

Crab Cake (Side)

$20.00

5oz jumbo lump

Focaccia Bread (Side)

$2.00
Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Crispy Kids Fries

$6.00

Butternut Squash Risotto

$7.00

Sautéed Broccolini

$6.00
Spinach & Garlic

Spinach & Garlic

$5.00

Sautéed Asparagus

$6.00

Mashed Red Potatoes

$6.00
Salt & Vinegar Chips

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.50

Miss Vickie's

Sea Salt Chips

Sea Salt Chips

$1.50

Miss Vickie's

Kids

Buttered Pasta

$10.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$13.00

(3) crispy tenders served with crispy fries

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$12.00

american cheese, country white, served with crispy fries

Kids Crispy Caesar

$12.00

chicken tenders, romaine, parmesan, caesar

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00

Football Sunday Specials

Football Specials

50 Chicken Wings

50 Chicken Wings

$40.00

PRE-ORDER PRICING FOR SUNDAY! MAKE SURE TO SCHEDULE YOUR PICK UP FOR SUNDAY DURING CHECKOUT.

Touchdown Platter

Touchdown Platter

$45.00

PRE-ORDER PRICING FOR SUNDAY! MAKE SURE TO SCHEDULE YOUR PICK UP FOR SUNDAY DURING CHECKOUT. Great appetizer to enjoy during the game for 4 to 6 people! Touchdown Platter Includes: Onion Rings Drizzled with Honey Old Bay (6) Mozzarella Half Moons with Marinara (4) Cheesesteak Egg Rolls with White Queso (10) Killer Coconut Shrimp with Sweet Chili Sauce

9pc Sub Platter

$30.00

PRE-ORDER PRICING FOR SUNDAY! MAKE SURE TO SCHEDULE YOUR PICK UP FOR SUNDAY DURING CHECKOUT. Choose up to (3) Sub Options: Italian, Turkey Swiss, Caprese, Prosciutto Mozzarella, All American (3) subs cut into 1/3 pieces

Dessert

Brownie

Brownie

$5.00

chocolate chip brownie

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

(1) scoop vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip brownie, chocolate syrup

Caramel Pecan Turtle

Caramel Pecan Turtle

$9.00Out of stock

by meringue cake studio

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.00

by meringue cake studio

Lemon Square

$9.00Out of stock

by meringue cake studio

Mini Cannollis

Mini Cannollis

$7.00

(2) mini cannolis,chocolatechip filling

Nutella Pyramid

$9.00

by meringue cake studio

Smores Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

by meringue cake studio

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00

by meringue cake studio

Little Gina's Almond Pizzelle

Little Gina's Almond Pizzelle

$9.99
Cocoa Wafers

Cocoa Wafers

$9.99
Vanilla Wafers

Vanilla Wafers

$9.99

Oreo Chocolate Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$9.00

Apple Cinnamon Cheesecake

$6.00

Blueberry Lemon Cake

$9.00

Black Cherry Moose Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Vanilla Cake (Chocolate Icing)

$9.00

Coconut Cake

$9.00

Beverages

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Cans & Bottles

Aqua Pana (1L)

Aqua Pana (1L)

$4.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00
Boylan Creamy Birch Beer

Boylan Creamy Birch Beer

$3.25
Boylan Creamy Birch Beer (4pk)

Boylan Creamy Birch Beer (4pk)

$9.99
Boylan Creme Soda

Boylan Creme Soda

$3.25
Boylan Creme Soda (4pk)

Boylan Creme Soda (4pk)

$9.99
Boylan Ginger Ale

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.25
Boylan Ginger Ale (4pk)

Boylan Ginger Ale (4pk)

$9.99
Boylan Orange Soda

Boylan Orange Soda

$3.25
Boylan Orange Soda (4pk)

Boylan Orange Soda (4pk)

$9.99
Boylan Root Beer

Boylan Root Beer

$3.25Out of stock
Boylan Root Beer (4pk)

Boylan Root Beer (4pk)

$9.99Out of stock
Calypso Blue Lemonade

Calypso Blue Lemonade

$3.25
Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.50
Coke Glass Bottle

Coke Glass Bottle

$3.25
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.50
Fanta Orange Soda

Fanta Orange Soda

$3.25
Gatorade Cool Blue

Gatorade Cool Blue

$1.99
Gatorade Frost

Gatorade Frost

$1.99
Gatorade Fruit Punch

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$1.99
Gatorade Lemon Lime

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$1.99
Gatorade Orange

Gatorade Orange

$1.99
Ginger Ale Can

Ginger Ale Can

$1.50
Indi Orange

Indi Orange

$3.00
San Benedetto Lemon

San Benedetto Lemon

$2.75
San Benedetto Peach

San Benedetto Peach

$2.75
San Pellegrino (1L)

San Pellegrino (1L)

$4.00
San Pellegrino (500ml)

San Pellegrino (500ml)

$2.75
San Pellegrino Aranciata

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.75
San Pellegrino Aranciata & Fico D'India

San Pellegrino Aranciata & Fico D'India

$2.75
San Pellegrino Aranciata & Fico D'India (6pk)

San Pellegrino Aranciata & Fico D'India (6pk)

$12.99
San Pellegrino Aranciata (6pk)

San Pellegrino Aranciata (6pk)

$12.99
San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$2.75
San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa (6pk)

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa (6pk)

$12.99
San Pellegrino Limonata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.75
San Pellegrino Limonata (6pk)

San Pellegrino Limonata (6pk)

$12.99
San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia

San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia

$2.75
San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia (6pk)

San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia (6pk)

$12.99
San Pellegrino Pompelmo

San Pellegrino Pompelmo

$2.75
San Pellegrino Pompelmo (6pk)

San Pellegrino Pompelmo (6pk)

$12.99
Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$2.75
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.50

Supreme Black Tea

$4.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Carryout Beer

Angry Orchard (6pk)

Angry Orchard (6pk)

$10.99
Big Swell (6pk)

Big Swell (6pk)

$12.99
Big Truck (6pk)

Big Truck (6pk)

$12.99
Bikini Blonde (6pk)

Bikini Blonde (6pk)

$12.99
Blue Moon (6pk)

Blue Moon (6pk)

$10.99
Coor Light (6pk)

Coor Light (6pk)

$9.99
Dogfish 60 Minute (6pk)

Dogfish 60 Minute (6pk)

$11.99

Dogfish 90 Minute (6pk)

$13.99
Duckpin (6pk)

Duckpin (6pk)

$11.99
Fat Tire (6pk)

Fat Tire (6pk)

$11.99
High Noon Grapefriut (4pk)

High Noon Grapefriut (4pk)

$9.99
High Noon Lime (4pk)

High Noon Lime (4pk)

$9.99
High Noon Passion Friut (4pk)

High Noon Passion Friut (4pk)

$9.99
High Noon Peach (4pk)

High Noon Peach (4pk)

$9.99
High Noon Pineapple (4pk)

High Noon Pineapple (4pk)

$9.99
Loose Cannon (6pk)

Loose Cannon (6pk)

$12.99
Manor Hill (6pk)

Manor Hill (6pk)

$12.99
Miller Lite (12pk)

Miller Lite (12pk)

$13.99
Miller Lite (6pk)

Miller Lite (6pk)

$8.99

Natural Light (18pk)

$13.99
Natural Light (30pk)

Natural Light (30pk)

$19.99
Orange Smash (4pk)

Orange Smash (4pk)

$12.99
Peroni (6pk)

Peroni (6pk)

$10.99
Stella Artois (6pk)

Stella Artois (6pk)

$10.99
Yuengling (6pk)

Yuengling (6pk)

$9.99