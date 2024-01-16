2x points now for loyalty members
Early Terrible New York City
Full Menu
Apps
- Massachusetts Scallop Crudo$20.00
Kaymak butter
- Croatian Octopus Salad$25.00
Pursut, paski sir cheese, olives, arugula, fig
- NY Jumbo Green Asparagus$18.00
Egg yolk sauce, black garlic emulsion
- Fried Calamari$18.00
Brown butter blistered cherry tomato sauce
- Chicken Liver and Rhubarb Terrine$25.00
Baguette, pickled rhubarb
Raw
- Nova Scotia Fresh Oysters$4.00
Classic garnish
- Massachusetts Razor Clams$8.00
Cuke melons, cuke vin
- Montauk Wild Shrimp$5.00
Lemon dust, mezcal cocktail sauce
- Quebec Snow Crab$40.00
Ramp mayo. 1/2 lb
- Classic Caviar Service$100.00
Classic accoutrements bilimi
- Seafood Tower for Four$150.00
12 oysters, 4 razors, 4 shrimps, 1/2 lb crab
Pasta
Mains
Sweets
Sides
Cocktail
Specialty Cocktails
- Lychee Martini$19.00
- Charred Jalapeño and Blood Orange Margarita$20.00
- The Bramble$18.00
- Smoke Signals$21.00
- Rhubarb Daiquiri$20.00
- Negroni$18.00
- Sazerac$20.00
- Bee's Knees$16.00
- Pisco Sour$17.00
- Lemongrass Mule$19.00
- Coffee Shop$17.00
- Mezcal Pennicilin$19.00
- Truffle Martini$24.00
- Naked & Famous$19.00
- The Hog Race$29.00
- Margarita$17.00
- A Twisted Whiskey Sour$20.00
Piece, fresh squeezed lemon juice, egg white double shaken, angustara bitters
- Aperol Spritz$18.00
- Garden Paloma$18.00
- El Paradiso$19.00
- Manhattan$16.00
- Old Fashioned$16.00
- Gin Martini$18.00
- Vodka Martini$18.00
- Paper Plane$15.00
- Vesper Martini$18.00
- skinny marg$16.00
- Paloma$18.00
Liquor
Gin
Tequila & Mezcal
- Casamigos Anjejo$28.00
- Casamigos Blanco$18.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$18.00
- Casamigos Reposado$20.00
- Cenoté Tequila$15.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$75.00
- Gem & Bolt Mezcal$12.00
- Hussong's Silver Tequila$16.00
- Maestro Dobel Tequila$13.00
- Milagro Reposado$15.00
- One With Life Tequila$14.00
- Well Mezcal (Banhez)$14.00
- Well Tequila (El Toro)$14.00
- Corralejo Tequila Reposado$15.00
- Clase Azul Plata$85.00
- Montelobos Mezcal$14.00
- Deleon Anjejo$32.00
- 400 conejos$15.00
Whiskey
Liqueurs & Cordials
Beer
Draft Beer
Canned Beer
Wine
Wine By The Glass
NA Beverage
Soda/Mocktail
Early Terrible New York City Location and Ordering Hours
(646) 355-8591
Closed