THE GRILL by BROTHER JOHN'S TAILGATE
BEVERAGES
FOOD & COMBOS
House Made Deviled Eggs
$9.00
house-smoked bacon crumbles
Burnt End Nachos
$10.00
House-made tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, burnt end pit beans, salsa verde, queso fresco, pickled jalapeños, guacamole & sour cream
Brisket Sandwich
$14.00
USDA Prime Angus Brisket, Brioche Roll
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$12.00
brioche roll, vinegar cole slaw garnish, pickle wedge
Three Brisket Tacos
$14.00
Choice of salsa verde or salsa roja, pickled jalapeño, red onion, queso fresco, lime wedges, house-made fresh corn tortillas (G) (S)
Three Pork "Carnitas" Tacos
$14.00
Choice of salsa verde or salsa roja, pickled jalapeño, red onion, queso fresco, lime wedges, house-made fresh corn tortillas (G) (S)
MENUDO
$6.00Out of stock
SMOKED MEATS
