Brothers BBQ - Palisades 4242 Palisades Center Dr
Appetizer
- Bacon Burnt Ends$16.00
Thick cut bacon ends, seasoned with our rub, brown sugar then smoked and caramelized in our BBQ sauce.
- Beaufort Shrimp$16.00
Gulf shrimp seasoned with our house rub grilled then glazed with BBQ sauce served with our horseradish cream sauce.
- Boneless Wings$15.00
Buttermilk fried boneless chicken chunks tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery, carrots, and homemade blue cheese dressing
- Brothers Cheese Fries$13.00
Hand cut French fries smothered with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, topped with apple wood smoked bacon and served with homemade ranch dressing
- Fried Pickles$13.00
Beer battered Dill pickle chips, fried golden brown served with homemade ranch
- Nachos$16.00
Tortilla chips, topped with our BBQ meat of the day, smothered with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, topped with smoked Pico de Gallo, and sour cream. Ask your sever for the meat of the day!
- Smoked Wings$15.00
Chicken wings hickory smoked until juicy and tender, then deep fried 'til crispy and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery, carrots, and homemade blue cheese dressing
- Sticky Ribs$17.00
Our St. Louis ribs smoked low n slow and caramelized in our house BBQ sauce
- Uncle Bo Shrimp$16.00
Gulf shrimp seasoned with our house rub grilled then glazed with BBQ sauce served with our horseradish cream sauce.
- Deep fried wings$15.00
- Mac And Cheese Balls$14.00
- Bacon Burnt Ends (Copy)$16.00
Thick cut bacon ends, seasoned with our rub, brown sugar then smoked and caramelized in our BBQ sauce.
Soup/Salad
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and homemade cornbread croutons, tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing.
- Dads Iceburg$14.00
Just like dad made at home, a hunk of iceberg smothered with blue cheese dressing, chopped tomatoes, and apple wood smoked bacon
- Brothers Greens$12.00
Mixed Greens and Romaine topped with diced tomato, onion, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, served with homemade balsamic vinaigrette
- Adult Fathers Day$45.00
- Child Fathers Day$19.00
Burger
- Classic$16.00
8oz blend of porterhouse, chuck, and brisket burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese Served on a brioche bun, with French fries. Add apple wood smoked bacon $2
- Porko Burger$20.00
8oz blend of porterhouse, chuck, and brisket burger, topped with cheddar, apple wood smoked bacon, pulled pork, fried onion strings, and our famous BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun, with French fries.
- Tacos$13.00
Sandwich
- Rooster Sandwich$16.00
House marinated chicken breast grilled and glazed with BBQ sauce, served on a brioche bun.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, fried golden brown, topped with apple wood smoked bacon and cheddar, served on a brioche bun.
- BIG BOY Sandwich$20.00
Can’t decide? Don’t, get them all. Pulled pork, brisket, sausage, and apple wood smoked bacon, stacked high and topped with our BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun.
- Brisket Sandwich$19.00
Our tender pepper-crusted hickory smoked brisket sliced and piled high on a brioche bun.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
Our smoked until tender pork pulled to order, served on a brioche bun.
- Chopped BBQ Sandwich$17.00
Smoked pork chopped up and dressed with our eastern North Carolina vinegar based sauce, topped with homemade coleslaw and pickles, served on a brioche bun.
- Nashville Chicken$17.00
- Chopped Cheese$18.00
From Our Pit
- Smoked Yard Bird$21.00
Half chicken brined for 12 hours, then rubbed and smoked until juicy and tender.
- Pulled Pork Plate$22.00
Our super tender smoked pork, hand-pulled to order
- Chopped BBQ Plate$22.00
A North Carolina staple, what the brothers grew up on. Our fresh smoked pork chopped and dressed with our eastern North Carolina vinegar based sauce.
- Brothers Smoked Brisket$28.00
Pepper-crusted and smoked low and slow for over 15 hours, until perfectly tender and juicy. Sliced to order.
- Brothers Legendary Half Rack Ribs$26.00
Your choice of Baby Back or St. Louis ribs seasoned with our house dry rub smoked and slow for over 5 hours until they’re juicy, tender and almost fall of the bone.
- Brothers Legendary Full Rack Ribs$36.00
Your choice of Baby Back or St. Louis ribs seasoned with our house dry rub smoked and slow for over 5 hours until they’re juicy, tender and almost fall of the bone.
- Texan Smoked Sausage$22.00
Straight from the South Side Market in Elgin Texas these sausages are specially handcrafted for us. A duo of Texas style beef sausage and Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage smoked then kissed on the grill.
- 2 Meat Combo$29.00
Choose two of your favorite smoked meats: pulled Pork, brisket, ribs, smoked chicken, chopped BBQ, or sausage.
- 3 Meat Combo$34.00
Choose three of your favorite smoked meats: pulled pork, brisket, ribs, smoked chicken, chopped BBQ, or sausage.
- Uncle Dave$39.00
A sampler of our most popular smoked meats: ribs, pulled pork, brisket, smoked chicken, and sausage.
- Eat Like a King$85.00
Serves 2-4 A full rack of ribs, half a chicken, half a pound of brisket, & half a pound of pulled pork, served with your choice of two large sides
- Eat Like the Brothers$160.00
Served 4-6 people or 3 brothers 2 Full racks of ribs, 1 pound of brisket, 1 whole chicken, and 1 pound of pulled pork or chopped BBQ, Served with pickles, coleslaw, and your choice of three large sides
- Fathers Day
- Turkey Leg$22.00
- Turkey$23.00
Southern
- Aunt Edna's Fried Chicken$21.00
Just like our Great Aunt Edna used to make for us, its crispy, juicy, and fried to order, a brothers favorite served with your choice of two sides
- Aunt Caroline's Fried Shrimp$24.00
Gulf shrimp dredged in seasoned flour, fried to perfection, and served with your two sides
- Mama's Shrimp Grits$24.00
Gulf shrimp sautéed with bacon, peppers, and onions, served over our cheesy grits. Just like when we were kids
- Smoken Rooster Entree$22.00
Our house marinated chicken breasts grilled and glazed with BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Adult$36.00
- Child$15.00
- Cormeal Fried Catfish$20.00
- Cornmeal Fried Catfish$24.00
Cornmeal Fried Catfish served with your two sides
Sides
- Smoked Baked Beans$6.00+
- Cole Slaw$6.00+
- Big Jay's Collard Greens$6.00+
- Fries$6.00+
- Brussel Sprouts$6.00+
- Grits$6.00+
- Mac-N-Cheese$6.00+
- Potato Salad$6.00+
- Green Beans$6.00+
- Yams$6.00+
- Extra BBQ Sauce$0.75
- Pint BBQ Sauce$8.00
- 1 Piece Cornbread$2.00
- 8 oz BBQ$4.00
- Sausage link$4.00
- Extra Bleu Cheese$1.00
- Extra Ranch$1.00
- Extra Pickles$1.00