Bites
- Bang Bang Shrimp$12.99
Fried shrimp tossed in sweet and spicy sauce
- Catfish Fingers$10.99
Farm Raised Mississippi Catfish fried and served with housemade tartar and fries
- Jambalaya$5.99+
Rice cooked with pork, chicken and sausage Creole style
- Creole Pork Rinds$6.99
House fried pork rinds tossed with Brothers Creole seasoning served with spicy ranch
- Caprese Bites$8.99
Classic Italian Caprese salad
- 2 piece Kid chicken finger$7.00
- kids grilled cheese$7.00
Burgers
- Jumpback Jack$16.49
1/3 pound CAB patty with candied bacon, pepperjack cheese, fresh jalapeno, caramelized onion and cumin aioli.
- Sweet Bacon Blue$17.99
1/3 pound CAB patty with bacon, lettuce, tomato, balsamic reduction, and blue cheese.
- Caprese Burger$14.99
1/3 pound CAB patty with fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, tomato, and fresh basil.
- Country Cuban$15.99
1/3 pound CAB patty with proscuitto style country ham, creole mustard, sweet pickles and swiss cheese.
- Uncle Sam$13.99
1/3 pound CAB patty with lettuce, tomato, mustard, mayo, pickles and cheddar.
- Fun Guy$15.99
1/3 pound CAB patty with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onion, swiss cheese, and horseradish mayo,
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger$18.99
- Single. Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
- Kid Burger$7.00
- Ol' Steamy$14.99
Po Boys
- Fried Shrimp Po Boy$16.99
Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles,and house mayo
- Grilled Chicken Po Boy$16.99
House marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles and house mayo.
- Fried Chicken Po Boy$16.99
Hand Breaded fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles and house mayo
- Fried Catfish Po Boy$16.99
Hand Breaded fried Mississippi Catfish, lettuce, tomato, pickle and house tartar.
- chicken parm po boy$16.99
Salad
- House Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, green peppers, shredded cheddar, and house made Creole croutons
- Sensation Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce tossed with grated romano, asiago and parmesan cheese, chopped fresh parsley and our signature Sensation Dressing.
- 2 Piece Fried Chicken Salad$14.99
Fried chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar, candied bacon and red onion.
- 4 Piece Fried Chicken Salad$17.99
Fried chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar, candied bacon and red onion.
Plates
Sides
- side Jambalaya$4.99
- Side sweet Potato Fries$4.99
- side Hand Cut Fries$3.99
- Side House Salad$4.99
- sideCole's Slaw$3.99
- side Tater Tots$4.99
- Side pork rinds$2.99
- balsalmic vinagrette$0.50
- Balsamic honey reduction$0.50
- Bang Bang$0.50
- bleu cheese Dressing$0.50
- Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Creole spicy ranch$0.50
- cumin aioli$0.50
- honey mustard$0.50
- horse mayo$0.50
- house mayo$0.50
- liquid gold$0.50
- Ranch$0.50
- sensation dressing$0.50
- tartar$0.50