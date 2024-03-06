Brothers Cafe - Greenville 2610 Lee st
Appetizer
Country Style Plates
- Hamburger Steak$12.99
Served with grilled onions, brown gravy, two sides and Texas toast
- Chicken Fried Steak$13.99
6 oz hand battered steak served with country gravy, two sides and Texas toast
- Grilled Chicken$13.99
Grilled chicken served with country gravy, two sides and Texas toast
- Grilled Salmon$16.99
Served with mashed potato, fresh grilled asparagus and Texas toast
- Grilled Pork Chop$12.99
Served with 2 sides
- Ribeye Steak$24.99
Served with two sides
Sandwiches
- Patty Melt$11.99
1/2 lb handcrafted Juicy meat patty with mayo, Swiss cheese & sautéed onion on rye
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Lettuce, tomato on Texas toast
- BLT$9.99
- Buffalo Ranch Monterey Melt$11.99
Grilled Chicken with Sautéed onions, Monterey Jack cheese, buffalo sauce & ranch on bun
- Club Sandwich$12.99
3pcs of toasted bread, sliced ham, sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & American cheese
- Turkey Sourdough Melt$11.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions with American cheese, BBQ sauce on toasted sourdough
Hand-Crafted Burgers
Classic Baskets
Sides
Chef Special
- Mo:Mo (Himalayan Dumpling)$10.99
Steamed dumpling filled with ground chicken and vegetables
- Chicken Tikka Masala$14.99
Boneless Chicken served in creamy curry sauce flavored with fenugreek and steamed rice
- Paneer Tikka Masala$14.99
Soft Cheese Cube served in creamy curry sauce flavored with fenugreek and steamed rice
- Chicken Chow Mein$12.99
Fried with bell pepper, onion, cabbage, and other vegetables
Salads
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Sliced cherry tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheese, croutons, crispy chicken & boiled egg
- Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh lettuce, red onions, sliced cherry tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheese, and croutons
- Chef Salad$11.99
Fresh lettuce, red onions, sliced cherry tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheese, and croutons
- Grilled Salmon Salad$15.99
Fresh lettuce, red onions, sliced cherry tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheese, croutons, seasoned salmon & boiled egg