Brother's Taverna
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Sides
- Bagel
Sesame, Everything, Plain$5.00
- Bowl Fruit$10.00
- Breakfast Meat
Bacon, ham, sausage, linguica, kielbasa, loukaniko$6.00
- Corned Beef Hash
Homemade corned beef hash$10.00
- Hollandaise Sauce$4.00
- Hash Browns$4.00
- Home Fries$5.00
- Homemade Muffins
Corn, Blueberry$4.00
- One Egg
One egg cooked your way$2.00
- Pure Maple Syrup$4.00
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Fruit$4.00
- Smoked Salmon$15.00
- Toast
Your choice toasted with butter$4.00
Breakfast Specialties
- American Breakfast
Two eggs any style, bacon or ham or sausage$11.00
- Belly Buster
2 eggs with bacon, ham or sausage and short stack or pancakes$16.00
- Country Breakfast
Three eggs any style with sausage patties, buscuit and sausage gravy$13.00
- Greek Breakfast
Loukaniko and 2 eggs any style$11.00
- Irish Breakfast
Homemade corned beef hash, 2 eggs any style$13.00
- Nutella French Toast$12.00
- Polish Breakfast
Kielbasa and 2 eggs any style$13.00
- Portugese Breakfast
Linguica and 2 eggs any style$13.00
- Quickie
Two eggs cooked your way$9.00
- Steak and Eggs
Three eggs any style served with 8oz. Steak tips$19.00
- Sunrise Burrito
Eggs, black beans, onions, peppers and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla$14.00
- Witches Cajun Skillet
2 eggs over easy with peppers, onions, potatoes, linguica and american cheese$15.00
Omelets
- Meatlovers Omelet
Bacon, ham, sausage, kielbasa, linguica and cheese$15.00
- Philly Steak Omelet
Shaved steak, pappers, onions and cheese$15.00
- Western Omelet
Ham, cheese, peppers and onions$15.00
- Greek Omelet
Baby spinach, tomatoes and feta$15.00
- Garden Omelet
Spinach, tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, cheese$15.00
- Witches Omelet
Tomatoes, onions, peppers, provolone cheese$15.00
- Devils Omelet
Peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and cheddar cheese. Topped with Pico de gallo and hot sauce$15.00
- Brothers Omelet
Homemade corned beef hash with diced potatoes and cheese$15.00
- Create Your Own
Build your own omelet$15.00
Sweet Tooth
- Full Stack of Pancakes$10.00
- Full Stack of French Toast$10.00
- Brothers French Toast
Texas french toasted topped with bananas, strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream$15.00
- Taverna French Toast
Thick sweet cinnamon bread$14.00
- Pumpkin Pancakes$14.00
- Short Stack of Pancakes$7.00
- Short Stack of French Toast$7.00
- Single Pancake$3.00
- Single French Toast$3.00
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
- Bruschetta
Chopped tomato, garlic, basil, olive oil and mozzarella cheese$14.00
- Chicken Wings
Regular, buffalo, BBQ, Honey BBQ, teryaki$14.00
- Coconut Shrimp
Served with sweet and sour sauce$15.00
- Crispy Chicken Fingers
Served with sauce of your choice$14.00
- Fried Calamari
Calamari lightly breaded and fried crispy$15.00
- Fried Pickles
Fried pickle chips served with chipotle aioli$12.00
- Hummus Dip
Blended chick peas, lemon juice, sea salt, garlic and tahini paste$12.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
- Mussels
Steamed and served in a white wine, garlic, crushed red papper and cream sauce$15.00
- Nachos
Baked tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeno peppers, salsa and sour cream$15.00
- Potato Skins
Potatoes with melted cheddar cheese, smoked bacon and sour cream$14.00
- Pumpkin Ravioli
in a sweet cream sauce$15.00
- Quesadilla
Chicken, cheese, and tomatoes served with salsa and sour cream$16.00
- Soft Bavarian Pretzels
Served with our housemade cheese sauce$14.00
Dinners
- Baked Haddock
Baked haddock with your choice of 2 sides$26.00
- Baked Lamb
Cooked to perfection served with your choice of 2 sides$28.00
- Chicken Broccoli & Ziti
Chicken sauteed with broccoli and your choice of white wine sauce or alfredo sauce$22.00
- Chicken Kabob
Served with your choice of 2 sides$20.00
- Chicken Parmesan
Baked with cheese and marinara sauce served over pasta$22.00
- Chicken Tender Dinner$20.00
- Fetticcini Alfredo
Pasta cooked in a house made alfredo sauce$16.00
- Fish and Chips
Fried haddock served with fries, onion rings and cole slaw$24.00
- Fisherman's Platter
Fried shrimp, scallops, haddock served with fries, onion rings and cole slaw$38.00
- Fried Shrimp
Served with fries, onion rings and cole slaw$25.00
- Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon served with rice and vegetables$28.00
- Sea Scallops
Fried sea scallops served with fries, onion rings and cole slaw$30.00
- Seafood Casserole
Haddock, shrimp and scallops baked with breadcrumbs and your choice of 2 sides$38.00
- Shrimp Scampi
Fresh shrimp sauteed in a garlic, lemon, white wine sauce$26.00
- Steak Tips
House marinated tips served with your choice of 2 sides$27.00
Kids Menu
Sandwiches
- BBQ Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, BBQ sauce, lettuce and tomatoes$17.00
- Braulio Panini
Turkey, swiss cheese, chipotle aioli and cole slaw$17.00
- Brothers Cheeseburger
Sauteed mushrooms and onions and swiss cheese$16.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, tomatoes and lettuce$17.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, croutons, parmesan cheese, and romaine lettuce$17.00
- Chicken Mozzarella Panini
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, basil$17.00
- Clubs
Triple decker on your choice of bread (Turkey, BLT, Corned beef)$17.00
- Falafel Wrap
Falafel patties with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, tahini sauce and hummus$17.00
- Fried Haddock
Served with cole slaw$17.00
- Greek Gyro
Lamb, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, onions and tomatoes$16.00
- Hamburger
Cooked to temp with choice of add ons$12.00
- Lobster Roll
Fresh lobster served with a cup of clam chowder and cole slaw$38.00
- Pesto Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil pesto$17.00
- Reuben on Rye
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing, grilled on dark rye$17.00
- Reuben Panini
Corned beef, chipotle aioli, swiss cheese, cole slaw$17.00
- Steak Combo Sub
Shaved steak with peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese$17.00
- Vegetable Panini
Feta, mushroom, spinach, roasted peppers and balsamic glaze$17.00
Sides
Soup and Salads
- Cup Chowder$8.00
- Bowl Chowder$10.00
- Cup Soup$5.00
- Bowl Soup$7.00
- Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil topped with a balsamic glaze$14.00
- Classic Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese mixed with our housemade dressing$12.00
- Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, green peppers and cucumbers with your choice of dressing$10.00
- Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, feta cheese, and olives$12.00
- Mediterranean Salad
Romaine lettuce, greek olives, rice pilaf, peppers and onions$12.00
- Spring Salad$12.00
N/A Beverages
- Apple juice$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Coke$4.00
- Cranberry$4.00
- Decaf Coffee$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Iced Coffee$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Orange Soda$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Redbull$5.00
- Root Beer$4.00
- Shirly Temple$4.50
- Soda$4.00
- Bottled Water$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Tea$4.00
- V8$4.00