Plate ------

Plates

------------------

Main Menu

Appetizers

Cup Tortilla Soup

$3.50

Chicken or beef soup garnished with crispy tortilla chips

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Chicken or beef soup garnished with crispy tortilla chips

8 Oz Salsa

$4.00

Served with tortilla chips

16 Oz Salsa

$7.00

Served with tortilla chips

32 Oz Salsa

$14.00

Served with tortilla chips

Small Guacamole

$9.00

Medium Guacamole

$14.00

Large Guacamole

$23.00

Small Pico De Gallo

$4.00

Served with tortilla chips

Medium Pico De Gallo

$7.00

Served with tortilla chips

Large Pico De Gallo

$12.00

Served with tortilla chips

Medium Steak Fries

$10.00

Large Steak Fries

$13.00

Nachos

$10.00

Freshly baked corn tortilla chips topped with jalapeños, pinto beans & our special cheese dip, covered with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream

Quesadilla

$8.00

10 inches flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, and sweet peppers. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream and your choice of filling

Tostada De Ceviche

$6.00

Choice of shrimp, fish, or mixed ceviche on a flat hard shell corn tortilla with guacamole

Pastelillo De Camarón

$3.50

Turnover stuffed with shrimp and cheese

Pastelillo De Picadillo

$3.00

Turnover stuffed with seasoned ground beef

Relleno De Papa

$3.50

Fried potato balls stuffed with ground beef

Maduros

$8.50

Fried sweet plantain served with sweet sauce

Tostones

$7.00

Eight pieces of fried plantain drizzled with olive oil and garlic

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Melted cheese

Carrots and Jalapenos

$1.00+

Salads

Taco Salad Bowl

$12.00

Crispy flour tortilla with your choice of meat, rice, pinto beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Choice of meat

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, tortilla strips, tomato, cucumber, avocado, black beans, your choice of meat, and corn salsa topped with chipotle dressing

Brothers Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot, avocado, chunks of chicken tenders, and ranch or Italian dressing

Sandwiches & Caribean Specialties

Served Hot Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Roasted pork, ham, mayo, mustard, pickles, and Swiss cheese on French bread, served with fries

Brothers Burger

$14.00

8 oz burger topped with egg, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche roll, served with fries

Mexican Burger

$13.00

8 oz burger topped with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche roll, served with fries

Cheeseburger

$13.00

8 oz burger topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche roll. Served with fries

Jibarito

$14.00

Plantain panini filled with your choice of steak, chicken or lechon (roasted pork), lettuce, tomato, onion & yellow cheese, served with fries, rice & gandules

Jibarito Vegetariano

$13.00

Plantain panini filled with bell peppers, sweet peppers, lettuce, tomato, avocado, grilled onion, and Mexican zucchini

Lechon Asado

$15.00

Roasted pork served with rice, gandules, sweet banana, pico de gallo, and garlic bread

Lechon Sandwich

$10.95

Mexican Street Food

Tostadas

$5.00

Choice of meat on a flat hard shell corn tortilla with pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream

Tacos

$3.00

With your choice of soft corn or flour tortilla

Taco Dinner

$13.95

Three tacos with your choice of filling, rice and beans

Torta

$9.50

With beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and your choice of filling

Quesadilla Grande

$12.00

12 flour tortillas with cheddar and Chihuahua cheese, sweet peppers, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat

Junior Size Burrito

$8.50

Veggie or meat with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Choices of fillings

Regular Size Burrito

$11.00

Veggie or meat with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Choices of fillings

Junior Size Chimichanga (Fried Burrito)

$8.99

Veggie or meat with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Choices of fillings

Regular Size Chimichanga (Fried Burrito)

$12.00

Veggie or meat with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Choices of fillings

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Mexican sausage, egg, cheddar cheese, Chihuahua cheese, rice & pinto beans

Pork Tamale Tamales

$3.75

Your choice of red or green sauce

Rice and Beans

$3.00

Seafood Specialties

Shrimp & Fish Soup

$15.00

Bowl. Caldo de camarón y pescado

Fish Soup

$14.00

Bowl. Caldo de Pescado

Camarones a La Diabla Shrimp Diabla

$17.00

Served with rice, vegetables, and garlic bread

Shrimp Mojo De Ajo

$17.00

In garlic butter sauce, served with rice, vegetables, and garlic bread

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.00

Sauteed onions, tomatoes & bell peppers, served with rice, beans & tortillas

Empanadas De Camarón

$14.00

Turnovers stuffed with shrimp & cheese

Tilapia a La Diabla

$13.00

Spicy! Tilapia with guajillo peppers served with rice, vegetables & garlic bread

Blackened Tilapia

$13.00

Served with rice, vegetable, and garlic bread

Brothers Signature Tilapia

$15.00

Sauteed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and garlic sauce, served with rice, vegetables, and garlic bread

Small *Ceviche

$8.00

Medium *Ceviche

$14.00

Large *Ceviche

$28.00

Small Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Mexican Specialties

Enchiladas Verdes

$15.00

Three rolled-up corn tortillas with choice of meat and topped with sour cream and green sauce, served with rice, beans, and salad

2 Shrimp & 2 Ground Beef Empanadas

$14.00

Four turnovers stuffed with 2 shrimp and cheese & 2 ground beef

Enchiladas Rojas

$15.00

Three rolled-up corn tortillas with choice of meat and topped with sour cream and red sauce, served with rice, beans, and salad

*Carne Asada a La Tampiqueña

$29.00

12 oz. flame grilled skirt steak accompanied with a cheese enchilada & plated with a side of grilled onions, rice, beans, guacamole, and tortillas

Bistec a La Mexicana

$16.00

Skirt steak, grilled onions, tomatoes, and slices of jalapeño pepper, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Chiles Rellenos

$16.00

Two stuffed peppers with cheese, dipped and fried in egg batter, topped with tomato sauce, and drizzled with sour cream, served with rice, beans, & tortillas

Flautas

$15.00

Corn flautas filled with shredded chicken, topped with cheese, sour cream, and guacamole, and served with rice and beans

Barbacoa

$17.00

Marinated & steamed beef, served with rice, beans, cilantro, onion, lime & tortillas

Sizzling Fajitas

Chicken Sizzling Fajitas

$15.00

Shrimp Sizzling Fajitas

$18.00

Combo Fajitas

$17.00

Pick two

Trio Fajitas

$18.00

Chicken, skirt steak & shrimp

Skirt Steak Sizzling Fajitas

$17.00

Vegetables Sizzling Fajitas

$15.00

Combination Meals

Mexican Combination

$17.00

Arrachera (6 oz skirt steak), 1 chile relleno, and 1 cheese enchilada; served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Mar Y Tierra Combination

$18.00

Arrachera (6 oz skirt steak), & 5 grilled shrimp; served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Trio Combination

$17.00

4 grilled shrimp, arrachera (4 oz skirt steak), grilled chicken breast (4 oz)

Cielo Y Tierra Combination

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast (4 oz), and arrachera (4 oz skirt steak); served with rice, beans, tortillas

Street Food Combination

$18.00

1 tostada, 1 taco, and 1 flauta; served with rice, beans, tortillas

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.00

(8 oz) served with vegetables and rice

Soups

Bowl Pozole

$15.00

Pork and hominy soup

Bowl Menudo

$15.00

Beef tripe soup served with tortillas

Bowl Beef Soup

$16.00

Mexican style with vegetables

Sides

Small Pinto Beans

$3.50

Medium Pinto Beans

$6.00

Large Pinto Beans

$11.00

Small Mexican Rice

$3.50

Medium Mexican Rice

$6.00

Large Mexican Rice

$11.00

Small Puerto Rican Rice

$3.50

Medium Puerto Rican Rice

$6.00

Large Puerto Rican Rice

$11.00

Avocado

$1.95

Half

Fries

$3.50

Jalapeno

$1.00

Order of Tortillas

$1.50

Chips

$1.50

Desserts

Flan

$4.00

Homemade!

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.50

Cheesecake

$5.00

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

Medium Pepsi

$2.50

Large Pepsi

$3.75

Medium Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Large Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Medium Fruit Punch

$2.50

Large Fruit Punch

$3.75

Medium Mist Twist

$2.50

Large Mist Twist

$3.75

Medium Orange Crush

$2.50

Large Orange Crush

$3.75

Medium Lemonade

$2.50

Large Lemonade

$3.75

Flavored Water

Medium Horchata (Rice Water)

$4.00

Large Horchata (Rice Water)

$5.00

Medium Watermelon

$4.00

Large Watermelon

$5.00

Mexican Bottled Sodas

Coca-Cola BTL

$2.75

Sangria Señorial BTL

$2.75

Pepsi BTL

$2.75

Jarritos BTL

$2.75

Assorted flavors

Sidral BTL

$2.75

More Beverages

Kola Champagne

$1.95

Can

Pepsi

$1.95

Can

Coca-Cola

$1.95

Can

Bottled Water

$1.95

Diet Pepsi

$1.95

Can

Diet Coke

$1.95

Can

Breakfast

Traditional Mexican Breakfast

Huevos a La Mexicana

$8.95

Scrambled eggs with tomato, onions, and peppers, served with rice and beans

*Huevos Rancheros

$8.95

Scrambled eggs with mild tomato sauce

Huevos Con Jamón

$8.95

Scrambled eggs with ham

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.95

Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage, served with rice and beans

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Mexican sausage, egg, cheddar cheese, Chihuahua cheese, rice, and pinto beans

Chilaquiles Verdes

$8.95

Green sauce chilaquiles covered with cheese, sour cream, and avocado, rice, and beans

Chilaquiles Rojos

$8.95

Red sauce chilaquiles covered with cheese, sour cream and avocado, rice and beans