Brown Bear - Shelby 147 Michigan Ave
Food
The Bear Necessities
- Deep Fried Pickle Spears$8.99
- Deep Fried Mushrooms$7.99
- Deep Fried Cauliflower$7.99
- Onion Rings$8.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
- Wonder Wings 1lb$10.99
Hand Breaded, Bone-In Chicken Wings Covered In Your Choice Of Bbq, Cajun Bbq, Mild, Medium, Hot
- Wonder Wings 2lbs$19.99
Hand Breaded, Bone-In Chicken Wings Covered In Your Choice Of Bbq, Cajun Bbq, Mild, Medium, Hot
- Wonder Wings 3lbs$28.99
Hand Breaded, Bone-In Chicken Wings Covered In Your Choice Of Bbq, Cajun Bbq, Mild, Medium, Hot
- Boneless Bites 1lb$10.99
Deep Fried Boneless Chicken Bites Covered In Your Choice Of Bbq, Cajun Bbq, Mild, Medium, Or Hot
- Boneless Bites 2lbs$19.99
Deep Fried Boneless Chicken Bites Covered In Your Choice Of Bbq, Cajun Bbq, Mild, Medium, Or Hot
- Boneless Bites 3lbs$28.99
Deep Fried Boneless Chicken Bites Covered In Your Choice Of Bbq, Cajun Bbq, Mild, Medium, Or Hot
- Hummus$8.99
Served W/ Naan Bread & Veggies
- Poor Man's Wings$8.99
Crispy Waffle Fries Drizzled With Buffalo Sauce, Covered With Melted Cheddar, Bacon Bits, And Blue Cheese Crumbles
- The Gringo$9.99
Crispy Waffle Fries Drizzled With Carolina Gold BBQ, Topped With Our Pulled Pork, Slaw, Tomato, Onion
- Tavern Cheese Ball$8.99
Mild Tavern Cheese With A Touch Of Horesradish, Served with Soft Pretzel Sticks
- Irish Potato Skins$8.99
Hand Cut Potto Slices, Baked And Fried, Topped In Cheddar and Bacon Bits
- Spinach + Artichoke Dip$8.99
Served With House Made Tortilla Chips And Naan Bread
- Quesadilla$11.99
Toasted Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, and Your Choice of Chicken or Pulled Pork
- Mac N’ Cheese Bites$8.99
- Jalapeño Bottlecaps$8.99
Famous Burgers
- The Cub Burger$9.99
Original Cub-With Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatom Onion, Cheddar, Provolone
- The Black N' Bleu$11.99
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Cajun Seasoning
- The Dixie$12.99
Pulled Pork, Carolina BBQ, Cheddar Coleslaw
- Pine-A-Peno$12.99
Pineapple Ring, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Ham,
- Chicago Chilli$12.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Provolone, Chilli
- The Kicker$13.99
AKA MD's Favourite, House Made Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Bacon
- A 1 Jack$11.99
(Aka Mom'S Favorite) A1 Mayo, Grilled Onions, And Spicy Pepperjack Cheese!
- Blazin Saddles$12.99
Aka Ac'S Favorite. Jalapenos, Buffalo Sauce, Pepperjack Cheese, Cajun Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion
- The Mushroom Pepper$11.99
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom, Banana Pepper, Cheddar, Provolone--Whew!
- The Olive$10.99
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Olives,Cheddar. Provolone
- City Slicker$11.99
Mushroom, Bbq, Swiss Cheese
- Patty Melt$11.99
Grilled Onion, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island, Rye Bread
- The Bear Supreme$21.99
Our Famous 1Lb Burger With Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Provolone, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers And Ham Provolone, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers And Ham
- The Bear Burger$17.99
Between The Buns
- Prime Rib Sandwhich$12.99
Shaved Ribeye On A Hoagie Roll, Served With A Side Of Warm Au Jus. Ask Your Server About Adding Cheese, Mushrooms, Or Grilled Onions!
- The Cubano$10.99
Pulled Pork & Ham Topped With Melted Swiss Cheese, Pickles, And Mustard On A Hoagie Roll
- The Honey Bear$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Bacon, Melted Cheddar Cheese, And Carolina Gold Bbq
- The Open Faced Philly$10.99
Thinly Sliced Philly Steak With Peppers & Onions, Topped With Swiss Cheese On An Open Faced Hoagie
- Classic Chicken Sandwhich$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cheddar, Provolone Make It A Chicken Bacon Ranch For $ 12.99
- Crispy Chicken Sub$11.99
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Provolone, Crispy Chicken Strips, And Our House-Made Italian!
- The Club Sub$11.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Cheddar, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion And Our House-Made Italian
- Pulled Pork Bbq$8.99
Slow Cooked, Juicy Pulled Pork Topped With Barbeque And Served On Kaiser Roll
- The Big Sexy$11.99
Foot Long Angus Beef Chilli Cheese Dog With Banana Peppers And Onions--Definite Sleeper
- Not So Sexy$9.99
Thinly Sliced Turkey,Hummus, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Tomato
- 1/2 Chicken Sub$9.99
- 1/2 Ham Sub$9.99
Bearable Favorites
- 10 Oz New York Strip$19.99
10 0Z Steak Grilled To Perfection And Served With Your Choice Of Potato And Our Veggie Of The Day. Add Shrimp For $6.99
- Grilled Bbq Chicken Breast$11.99
A Singular Chicken Breast Grilled And Topped With Bbq, Served With Our Steamed Vegetable And Choice Of Potato. Add Another Breast For $5.99
- Shrimp Basket$12.99
Fried Shrimp With Fries And Coleslaw
- Chicken Strip Basket$9.99
Chicken Strips Served With Fries And Coleslaw.
- Bear'S Catch Basket$11.99
Battered Cod Served With Your Choice Of Fry And And A Side Of Coleslaw
- Fresh Broasted Chicken$10.99
2 Pieces Of Hand Breaded, Broasted Chicken, Breast And Thigh Only. Add Another Piece For $4! Served With Coleslaw And Your Choice Of Potato.
Greens
- Chicken Cranbeary Walnut$12.99
Chicken, Cranberries, Walnuts, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Cheddar, Tomato, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Red Onion
- Buffalo Chicken$12.99
Crispy Chicken Coated In Buffalo Sauce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles And Cheddar
- Southwest Grizzly Salad$12.99
Chicken, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Cheddar Cheese, With Our Southwest Sauce On The Side.
- Chef Salad$11.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon Bits, Tomato, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Cheddar
- Side Salad$6.99
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99