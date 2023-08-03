BrownBag
Cold Sandwiches
PESTO LOVE
Salami, Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Lemon Arugula on Rosemary Focaccia Bread
ROAST TURKEY
Premium Roast Turkey, Baby Swiss Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Avocado, Mayo on Squaw Bread
ITALIAN
Salami, Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Black Forest Ham, Green Leaf Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickles, Pepperoncinis, Mayo, Mustard, Oil & Vinegar, served on a French Loaf
NEW ORLEANS TURKEY
Roast Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Avocado, Cajun Aioli on Sourdough Bread
TUNA
Premium White Albacore tossed with Mayo served on Squaw Bread with Pickle, Green Leaf Lettuce and Tomato.
HAM & BABY SWISS
Served on Sourdough with Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard.
WHITE CHEDDAR VEGGIE
Sharp White Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Leaf Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickles, Pepperoncinis, Avocado, Mayo, Mustard, Oil & Vinegar on Whole Wheat Bread
Hot Sandwiches
FRENCH DIP
Premium Thin Sliced Roast Beef served on our Toasted French Roll with melted Baby Swiss and a cup of our amazing Au Jus.
HOT ITALIAN
Salami, Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Black Forest Ham, Green Leaf Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickles, Pepperoncinis, Mayo, Mustard, Oil & Vinegar, served on our Toasted French Loaf
TURKEY DIP
Premium Thin Sliced Turkey served on our Toasted French Roll with melted Baby Swiss and a cup of our amazing Au Jus.
VEGGIE MELT
Sharp White Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Leaf Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickles, Pepperoncinis, Avocado, Mayo, Mustard, Oil & Vinegar on Toasted Whole Wheat Bread
Salads
White Cheddar Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Zesty Red Onion, and White Cheddar Cheese crumbles over a bed of Arugula and Hearts of Romaine
Cali Cobb Salad
Cubes of ham and roast turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, tiny tomatoes, and crumbled white cheddar cheese over a bed of arugula and hearts of romaine
House Italian Salad
Cubes ot salami, ham, and provolone cheese, cucumber. tiny tomatoes, and pepperoncinis, over a bed ot arugula and hearts ot romaine.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast, shaved parmesan cheese, and tiny tomatoes over a bed of romaine
White Cheddar Veggie Salad
Crumbled white cheddar, tiny tomatoes, zesty red onion, cucumber, roasted red peppers, over a bed of arugula and hearts of romaine.
Light Lunch
Light Lunch Roast Turkey
Half of our Roast Turkey sandwich and a side salad
Light Lunch Ham
Half of our Ham and Baby Swiss sandwich and a side salad
Light Lunch Tuna
Half of our Tuna sandwich and a side salad
Light Lunch Pesto Love
Half of our Pesto Love sandwich and a side salad