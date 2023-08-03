Cold Sandwiches

PESTO LOVE

$13.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Lemon Arugula on Rosemary Focaccia Bread

ROAST TURKEY

$12.50

Premium Roast Turkey, Baby Swiss Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Avocado, Mayo on Squaw Bread

ITALIAN

$13.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Black Forest Ham, Green Leaf Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickles, Pepperoncinis, Mayo, Mustard, Oil & Vinegar, served on a French Loaf

NEW ORLEANS TURKEY

$12.50

Roast Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Avocado, Cajun Aioli on Sourdough Bread

TUNA

$11.50

Premium White Albacore tossed with Mayo served on Squaw Bread with Pickle, Green Leaf Lettuce and Tomato.

HAM & BABY SWISS

$12.00Out of stock

Served on Sourdough with Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard.

WHITE CHEDDAR VEGGIE

$12.50

Sharp White Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Leaf Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickles, Pepperoncinis, Avocado, Mayo, Mustard, Oil & Vinegar on Whole Wheat Bread

Hot Sandwiches

FRENCH DIP

$13.50

Premium Thin Sliced Roast Beef served on our Toasted French Roll with melted Baby Swiss and a cup of our amazing Au Jus.

HOT ITALIAN

$14.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Black Forest Ham, Green Leaf Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickles, Pepperoncinis, Mayo, Mustard, Oil & Vinegar, served on our Toasted French Loaf

TURKEY DIP

$13.00

Premium Thin Sliced Turkey served on our Toasted French Roll with melted Baby Swiss and a cup of our amazing Au Jus.

VEGGIE MELT

$13.00

Sharp White Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Leaf Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickles, Pepperoncinis, Avocado, Mayo, Mustard, Oil & Vinegar on Toasted Whole Wheat Bread

Chips

DIRTY BRAND CHIPS - SEA SALT

$3.00

DIRTY BRAND CHIPS - SALT & PEPPER

$3.00

DIRTY BRAND CHIPS - SALT & VINEGAR

$3.00

DIRTY BRAND CHIPS - JALAPENO HEAT

$3.00

DIRTY BRAND CHIPS - MESQUITE BBQ

$3.00

DIRTY BRAND CHIPS - FUNKY FUSION

$3.00

DIRTY BRAND CHIPS - SOUR CREAM & ONION

$3.00

ZAPPS BRAND CHIPS - VOODOO

$3.00

Drinks

FOUNTAIN 16oz

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Diet Coke - Can

$2.00

Coca Cola - Can

$2.00

Sprite - Can

$2.00

Dr. Pepper - Can

$2.00

Desserts

Crave Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Crave Cookie - Churro

$5.00

4 pack Crave Cookie

$18.00

Salads

White Cheddar Chicken Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Zesty Red Onion, and White Cheddar Cheese crumbles over a bed of Arugula and Hearts of Romaine

Cali Cobb Salad

$12.50

Cubes of ham and roast turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, tiny tomatoes, and crumbled white cheddar cheese over a bed of arugula and hearts of romaine

House Italian Salad

$12.50

Cubes ot salami, ham, and provolone cheese, cucumber. tiny tomatoes, and pepperoncinis, over a bed ot arugula and hearts ot romaine.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.50Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast, shaved parmesan cheese, and tiny tomatoes over a bed of romaine

White Cheddar Veggie Salad

$11.00

Crumbled white cheddar, tiny tomatoes, zesty red onion, cucumber, roasted red peppers, over a bed of arugula and hearts of romaine.

Light Lunch

Light Lunch Roast Turkey

$12.50

Half of our Roast Turkey sandwich and a side salad

Light Lunch Ham

$12.50Out of stock

Half of our Ham and Baby Swiss sandwich and a side salad

Light Lunch Tuna

$12.50

Half of our Tuna sandwich and a side salad

Light Lunch Pesto Love

$13.00

Half of our Pesto Love sandwich and a side salad