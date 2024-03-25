Brownstone -Back Bay
Dinner
Good n You
- Truffle Fries$11.00
sea salt, parmesan, herb aioli
- Deviled Eggs$6.00
bacon, house pickles, radish
- Tony Bourdain$8.00
Fried Mortadella, muenster cheese, beer mustard, aioli, toasted potato roll
- Trout Toast$11.00
Wolferman’s English muffin, pickled fennel & onion salad, everything bagel spice
- Cauliflower$14.00
southern fried hot & sweet house hot sauce, house pickles, ranch dip
- Kale Dip$15.00
creamy 4 cheese blend, melted leeks, baby kale, hot chili oil, grilled pita
- Calamari$15.00
Rhode Island style w/ fried chilies, pink vodka sauce, herb aioli
- Wings$15.00
House smoked buffalo, Hawaiian BBQ, or Hot Honey. w/ Great Hill blue cheese
- Crazy Bread$14.00
garlic butter, herb ricotta, smoked mozzarella, roasted poblanos, pink vodka sauce
- Oyster - Each$1.00
Garden Variety
- Winter Salad$15.00
roasted butternut squash , candied pecans, cranberries, pickled onion & fennel, great hill blue cheese, baby arugula, herb vinaigrette
- Cobb Salad$15.00
Little Leaf Farms Hydro mixed greens, avocado, bacon, cucumber, cherry tomato, grilled red onion, marinated feta, grilled lemon vinaigrette, deviled egg
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Baby gem lettuce, house Caesar dressing, quinoa, garlic butter croutons, radish
Plates
- Burger$18.00
the good American cheese, comeback sauce, lettuce & pickle.
- Chicken Sammy$18.00
bacon, avocado, XXX cheddar, pepper jam, lettuce & pickle.
- Steak Sando$20.00
peppered ribeye, smoked mozzarella, Chimichurri, aioli, pickled onions, arugula
- Mac & Cheese$18.00
campanelle, XXX cheddar sauce , baby kale, bacon, buttery crunch top
- Cavatelli$24.00
Shrimp, organic mushrooms, fennel broccolini, lemon-pepper alfredo sauce, pecorino
- Salmon$29.00Out of stock
bacon, poblano, & butternut squash risotto, melted leek butter
- Ribeye$34.00
au poivre sauce, roasted organic mushroom, great hill blue cheese, onion strings
- Schnitzel$27.00
Robuchon mashed potatoes, arugula, grilled lemon vinaigrette, sauce gribiche
- Bolognese$22.00
Aunt Joyce’s low & slow beef & pork ragout, herb ricotta, pecorino
Specials
Date Night Special
Brunch
Good N You
- Muffins$9.00
w/ whipped salted butter
- Donuts$10.00
w/ vanilla frosting, powdered sugar
- Papas Bravas$11.00
Secret menu home fries, hollandaise, bacon, spk aioli, scallion
- Short Stack$10.00
Brownstone’s famous buttermilk pancakes. w/ whipped salted butter & VT maple syrup
- Full Stack$13.00
Brownstone’s famous buttermilk pancakes. w/ whipped salted butter & VT maple syrup
- Fancy Bois$12.00
(2 ea) Fried mortadella, egg, & American English muffin Sammy’s w/ arugula & aioli
Unconventional Wisdom
- FCCFT$18.00
Fried chicken, crunchy French toast, VT maple syrup blueberry-bourbon jam,
- Aglio Olio$16.00
Chef’s Family hangover tradition. Spaghetti, garlic butter, basil, Parm Regg & sunny eggs
- Steak Bowl$22.00
Blacked ribeye tips, grilled red onions, peppadews, home fries, sunny eggs, hollandaise & toast
Brunch Staples
- Avocado Toast$16.00
Smashed avocado, poached eggs, arugula, pepper jam, everything spice, served w/ a small greens salad
- Egg Sammy$15.00
Fried eggs, XXX cheddar, applewood bacon, arugula, herb aioli, w/ home fries
- Biscuits & Gravy$18.00
Buttermilk biscuits, classic southern gravy, 2 eggs any style, home fries
- Regular French Toast$13.00
VT maple syrup, whipped cream, & powdered sugar
- Crunchy French Toast$14.00
Frosted flakes crusted stix, homemade strawberry preserves, VT maple syrup
- Monte Cristo$16.00
French toast sandwich w/ sharp cheddar, country ham & powdered sugar. w/VT maple syrup & home fries
- Brunch Burger$18.00
NCSH Canadian bacon, VT sharp cheddar, sunny egg. w/ home fries
- Pork Hash$18.00
braised pork shoulder, roasted potato, sunny eggs, VT cheddar, chimichurri, scallion, w/ toast
- Corned Beef Hash$18.00
Classic recipe hashed in house, 2 eggs any style, home fries, toast
Eggs N Such
- Brownstone Special$14.00
2 eggs any style, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage w/ home fries & toast
- Eggs Benny$17.00
North Country Smokehouse Canadian bacon, poached eggs, Wolverman’s English muffin, hollandaise w/ home fries
- Salmon Benny$19.00
Ducktrap River Farms, poached eggs, hollandaise, w/ home fries
- Fritatta$16.00
sausage, potato, peppers, onions, cheddar & scallion Served w/ a small greens salad
- Frank & Mary's Omelet$15.00
Broccolini, roasted mushrooms, VT sharp cheddar. w/ home fries & toast
- Western Omelet$15.00
Country ham, peppers, onions & American w/ home fries & toast