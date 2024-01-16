Bru Chicago - Wicker Park 1562 N Milwaukee Ave
Coffee
Coffee
- Americano$3.75+
- Cappuccino$4.50+
- Caramel Macchiato$5.99
- Caramel Macchiato$5.50
- Cortado$4.00
- Cold Bru$4.75+
- Cup of BRU$3.50+
- Espresso$3.75
- Latte$4.50
- Pistachio Latte$5.00+
- Matcha Latte$5.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+
- Iced Coffee$3.50+
- Orange Cappuccino$5.99
- White Chocolate Lavender Mocha$6.25
- Mocha$5.00+
- Strawberry Matcha Iced$5.99
Seasonal Drinks
Crepes
Sweet
- Banana Nutella$10.50
Banana, Nutella, whip cream, hazelnut
- Chocoholic$11.50
Chocolate sauce, custard, chocolate truffles, chocolate pocky, chocolate ice cream, pistachio
- Creme Brullee$10.00
Custard, raw brown sugar, strawberry
- Matcha Strawberry Truffles$11.50
Strawberry, mascarpone, matcha, chocolate truffles, toasted almonds
- Strawberry Mango crepe$11.50
Strawberry, mango, custard, mascarpone, toasted almonds
- Wild Berry Mascarpone$11.50
Fresh berries mascarpone, custard, toasted almonds
Savory
- Chicken Teriyaki$13.95
Grill chicken, carrot, bell pepper, fried onion, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, mix greens
- Chipotle Chicken$13.95
Grill chicken, corn, bell pepers, red onion, mix greens, chipotle sauce
- California Breakfast$12.95
Cheddar cheese, spinach, two organic eggs, avocado
- Goat Cheese Pear and Truffle$13.95
Goat cheese, arugula, pecans, poached pears, honey truffle dressing, mix greens
- Blue Cheese Mushroom$11.50
Organic Egg, mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella, blue cheese sauce
- Lox$14.50
Smoked Salmon, creame cheese, avocado, capers, cucumber, arugula, onion
- English Breakfast$11.95
Turkey bacon, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, mix greens, honey mustard dressing
Teas
- English Breakfast Tea
A full-bodied and smooth breakfast blend with hints of sweet caramel and spice.
- Earl Grey Lavender
Enchanting lavender perfectly complements the floral aromas and citrus notes of Earl Grey.
- Golden Chamomile Blossoms
Golden liquoring infusion with a fragrance reminiscent of honey and fruit blossoms.
- Jasmine Green
Fresh and soothing green tea scented with the enchanting aroma of jasmine blossoms.
- Masala Chai
A robust, full-bodied black tea blended with aromatic traditional Indian masala spices.
- Peppermint
Distinctive flavor and heady aroma, calms the body and soothes the digestive system.
- Peach Blossom
White tea infused with juicy peach, tangerine and aromatic blossoms.
- Raspberry Green
Smooth, steamed green tea blended with tart hibiscus and succulent raspberries.
- Tumeric Ginger$3.50+
An enlivening blend of golden turmeric with spicy ginger and zesty citrus.
Smoothies
- Acai Bowl$11.50
- Dragon Fruit Bowl$11.50
- Go Green$8.99
Spinach, kale, ginger, banana, coconut water
- Green Peach$8.99
Peaches, spinach, kale, banana, coconut water
- Snickers$8.99
Peanut butter, chocolate, banana, milk
- Strawberry Mango$8.99
strawberry, mango, banana, mango juice
- Lean Green$8.99
avocado, kale spinach, banana, mango, coconut water
- Very Berry$8.99
strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, base banana
- Cocado$8.99