Bagels & Cream Cheese
Sandwiches
Ham, brie cheese, lettuce and apricot preserves
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Bacon, ranch, avocado, turkey and lettuce.
Chicken Breast, bacon, swiss, red onion,lettuce and ranch dressing.
Pork carnitas, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, butter and yello mustard.
Fried tofu, cucumber, red onion, lettuce and plain cream cheese. Choice of pesto, vegan pesto or sweet Thai chili sauce.
Turkey, cranberry sauce, plain cream cheese, red onions and lettuce.
Chicken breast, ham, carmelized onions, lettuce, plain cream cheese and dijonaise.
Ham and cream cheese
Chicken breast, red onion, dill, celery, mayo with lettuce and tomato.
Turkey, bacon, and plain cream cheese.
Turkey, spinach, tomato, avocado, red onions and pesto aioli.
Ham, bacon, red onion, BBQ ranch sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.
Peanut butter and jelly with potato chips
Pepperoni, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Prime rib, carmelized onions, gorgonzole cheese and horseradish sauce.
Salmon, red onions, capers and plain cream cheese.
Chickpeas mixed with celery, red onions, dill, lemon juice, lemon zest and olive oil served with vegan mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken breast cooked in sweet Thai chili sauce, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Turkey, cream cheese and potato chips
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carmelized onions, feta and tzatziki sauce.
Breakfast
Bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese and garlic cream cheese.
Bacon, fried egg with maple syrup drizzle.
Ham, fried egg, hollandaise sauce topped with green oninons.
Prime rib, fried egg, caramelized onions, hollandaise sauce topped with green onions.
Fried egg, tomato, avocado, hollandaise topped with green onions.
Salmon, fried egg, tomato, hollandaise sauce topped with green onions.
Fried egg, spinach, swiss cheese, red onion and pesto aioli.
Vegan egg, tomato, avocado, spinach, carmalized onions and vegan pesto aioli.
Large bowl of greek yogurt with granola and your choice topping.
Salads
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatos, red onions, mozzarella and croutons.
Spinach, bacon, hard boiled egg, mozzerella and red onion.
Romaine lettuce, turkey, ham, boiled egg, mozzarella, croutons and tomatoes.
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, cherry tomatos
Romaine lettuce, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, cherry tomatos and fried onion strings.
Appetizers
Suateed in white wine, oilve oil, garlic, cilantro, lime juice and re cili flakes.
Mozzarella Ciliegini balls, cherry tomatos, fresh basil, drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Variety of imported italian meats, speciality cheese, olives, dried fruit and jam.
Variety of 3 imported cheeses, dried fruits and almonds.
Lox, capers, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, dill, brie cheese and a lemon wedge.