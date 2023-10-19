FOOD MENU

Bagels & Cream Cheese

Bagel and Cream Cheese
$3.50
Bagel Only
Day Old Bagels
Dozen Bagels
$18.00
Salmon Cream Cheese To Go
$3.25+
Cream Cheese To Go
$2.25+

Sandwiches

Applewood Smoked Ham and Brie
$10.50

Ham, brie cheese, lettuce and apricot preserves

Bacon Lettuce Tomato
$9.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Bacon Ranch Avocado Turkey
$11.00

Bacon, ranch, avocado, turkey and lettuce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Payton's Pick
$11.00

Chicken Breast, bacon, swiss, red onion,lettuce and ranch dressing.

Cuban
$11.50

Pork carnitas, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, butter and yello mustard.

Fried Tofu
$10.50

Fried tofu, cucumber, red onion, lettuce and plain cream cheese. Choice of pesto, vegan pesto or sweet Thai chili sauce.

Gobbler
$10.50

Turkey, cranberry sauce, plain cream cheese, red onions and lettuce.

Grilled Chicken Breast and Applewood Smoked Ham
$11.50

Chicken breast, ham, carmelized onions, lettuce, plain cream cheese and dijonaise.

Ham and Cream Cheese
$8.50

Ham and cream cheese

Mom's Homemade Chicken Salad
$10.50

Chicken breast, red onion, dill, celery, mayo with lettuce and tomato.

Oven Roasted Turkey and Bacon
$10.50

Turkey, bacon, and plain cream cheese.

Oven Roasted Turkey and Havarti
$11.50

Turkey, spinach, tomato, avocado, red onions and pesto aioli.

Patrick's Porker
$11.00

Ham, bacon, red onion, BBQ ranch sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.

Peanut Butter and Jelly
$6.00

Peanut butter and jelly with potato chips

Pizza Bagel Combo
$8.50

Pepperoni, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Prime Rib
$12.50

Prime rib, carmelized onions, gorgonzole cheese and horseradish sauce.

Salmon Lox
$12.50

Salmon, red onions, capers and plain cream cheese.

Smashed Chickpea
$10.00

Chickpeas mixed with celery, red onions, dill, lemon juice, lemon zest and olive oil served with vegan mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Sweet Chili Chicken Breast
$11.00

Chicken breast cooked in sweet Thai chili sauce, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Turkey and Cream Cheese
$8.50

Turkey, cream cheese and potato chips

Veggie Delight
$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carmelized onions, feta and tzatziki sauce.

SPECIAL
$10.50+

Breakfast

Basic Breakfast
$10.50

Bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese and garlic cream cheese.

Maple Smoked Bacon
$10.00

Bacon, fried egg with maple syrup drizzle.

Ham Classic Benedict
$11.00

Ham, fried egg, hollandaise sauce topped with green oninons.

Prime Rib Benedict
$12.50

Prime rib, fried egg, caramelized onions, hollandaise sauce topped with green onions.

Veggie Benedict
$10.50

Fried egg, tomato, avocado, hollandaise topped with green onions.

Lox Benedict
$13.00

Salmon, fried egg, tomato, hollandaise sauce topped with green onions.

Veggie Lovers
$10.00

Fried egg, spinach, swiss cheese, red onion and pesto aioli.

Vegan Breakfast
$12.50

Vegan egg, tomato, avocado, spinach, carmalized onions and vegan pesto aioli.

Ellenos Family Yogurt
$10.00

Large bowl of greek yogurt with granola and your choice topping.

Salads

House Salad - Whole
$10.95

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatos, red onions, mozzarella and croutons.

House Salad - Half
$5.50

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatos, red onions, mozzarella and croutons.

Wilted Spinach and Bacon Salad
$13.50

Spinach, bacon, hard boiled egg, mozzerella and red onion.

Chef Salad
$12.95

Romaine lettuce, turkey, ham, boiled egg, mozzarella, croutons and tomatoes.

Caesar Salad - Whole
$9.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, cherry tomatos

Caesar Salad - Half
$6.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, cherry tomatos

Prime Rib Salad
$14.00

Romaine lettuce, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, cherry tomatos and fried onion strings.

Appetizers

Sweet Pink Argentina Shrimp
$13.50

Suateed in white wine, oilve oil, garlic, cilantro, lime juice and re cili flakes.

Caprese
$9.50

Mozzarella Ciliegini balls, cherry tomatos, fresh basil, drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Hot Dips
$9.50
Charcuteri Board
$15.95

Variety of imported italian meats, speciality cheese, olives, dried fruit and jam.

Cheese Board
$12.00

Variety of 3 imported cheeses, dried fruits and almonds.

PNW Salmon Board
$15.95

Lox, capers, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, dill, brie cheese and a lemon wedge.

Dessert

Big Cookie
$2.75
Banana Bread
$2.50
Zucchini Bread
$2.50
Pumpkin Bread
$2.50
Espresso Bar
$4.50
Caramel Chocolate Chewy
$4.50
Marionberry Bar
$4.50
Lemon Bar
$4.50
Pumpkin Roll
$3.00
Pumpkin Bread
$2.50
Carrot Cake
$6.25
Pecan Bar
$4.50

Soups

BOWL - Soup Of The Day
$7.00
CUP - Soup Of The Day
$4.00

Sides

Avocado Side
$3.00
Bacon Side
$3.00
Bagel Chips - Baked Side
$2.50
Bagel Chips - Toasted Side
$2.50
Chicken Side
$3.00
Chicken Salad 8oz. Side
$6.50
Ellenos Small Yogurt - 5oz Side
$3.50
Fried Egg Side
$1.75
Fruit Side
$2.50
Ham Side
$3.00
Hollandaise side
$2.00
Lox Side
$4.25
Potato Chips Side
$2.50
Prime Rib Side
$4.00
Red Potato Salad 16oz. Side
$9.00
Red Potato Salad 8oz. Side
$4.50
Tofu (2 Pieces) Side
$3.00
Turkey Side
$3.25
Vegan Egg Side
$2.50

BEVERAGES

Pepsi
$2.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Rootbeer
$2.50
7UP
$2.50
Dr Pepper
$2.50
Mountain Dew
$2.50
Orange Crush
$2.50
Perrier
$3.00
Bottled Water
$2.00
Gatorade
$3.25
Izze - Popegranate
$2.75
Izze - Clemetine
$2.75
Izze - Apple
$2.75
Izze - Mango
$2.75
Izze - Blackberry
$2.75
Sanpellegrino Limonata
$2.75
Sanpellegrino Aranciata
$2.75
Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa
$2.75
Sanpellegrino Melograno & Arancia
$2.75
Red Bull
$3.25
Red Bull - Sugar Free
$3.25
Apple Juice
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Pure Leaf - Unsweetened Tea
$3.25
Pure Leaf - Lemon Tea
$3.25
Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea
$3.25
Snapple - Zero Sugar Lemon Tea
$3.25
Snapple - Zero Sugar Raspberry Tea
$3.25
Snapple - Zero Sugar Peach Tea
$3.25
Snapple - Mango Maddness
$3.25
Snapple - Snapple Apple
$3.25
Snapple - Kiwi Strawberry
$3.25

COFFEE & MORE

AMERICANO
$2.75+
CAPPUCCINO 12oz.
$3.25
DOPIO
$2.25
LATTE
$3.25+
COLD BREW 16oz.
$5.00
MOCHA
$4.00+
WHITE MOCHA
$4.25+
CARAMEL MACCHIATO
$4.25+
CHAI TEA LATTE
$4.00+
CHOCOLATE MILK (Hot/Cold)
$3.25+
POT OF TEA
$3.00
MILK
$2.75+
Steamer 12oz
$2.50
RED BULL ITALIAN SODA 16oz.
$5.25
ITALIAN SODA 16oz.
$3.75
LOTUS ENERGY DRINK 16oz.
$5.50

COCKTAILS

21 & Over Apple Cider
$9.50
Bloody Mary
$9.00
Blueberry Lemon Mojito
$10.50
Bruchelle's Peach Mule
$9.50
Chai Spiced Rum
$10.00
Chocolate Cold Brew Whiskey
$10.50
Garden Delight
$10.00
Hawaiian Punch
$9.50
Hawaiin Mimosa
$8.50
Hot Buttered Rum
$10.00
Hot Toddy
$9.00
Irish Coffee
$10.50
Lavender Martini
$10.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Mojito
$9.00
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Whiskey Sour
$9.00

BEER & CIDERS

DOMESTIC

Budweiser
$5.50
Bud Light
$5.50
Corona
$5.50
Stella
$5.50
Blue Moon
$5.50

CRAFT

12 OZ CRAFT
$6.00
16 OZ CRAFT
$7.00

CIDERS

12 OZ CIDER
$6.00
16 OZ CIDER
$7.00

WINE

House Cabernet
$7.50
House Melot
$7.50
House Reisling
$7.50
House Chardonay
$7.50
House Sauvignon Blanc
$7.50
House Rose
$7.50
Mimosa
$7.00
Hawaiian Mimosa
$8.50
Champagne
$7.00

LIQUOR

Vodka

Well Vodka
$7.00
Absolut
$8.00
Ciroc
$9.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Ketel One
$8.00
DBL Well Vodka
$14.00
DBL Absolut
$16.00
DBL Ciroc
$18.00
DBL Grey Goose
$18.00
DBL Ketel One
$16.00

Gin

Well Gin
$7.00
Bombay Saphire
$8.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
DBL Well Gin
$14.00
DBL Bombay Saphire
$16.00
DBL Tanqueray
$16.00

Rum

Well Rum
$7.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Meyers
$8.00
DBL Well Rum
$14.00
DBL Bacardi
$16.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$16.00
DBL Meyers
$16.00

Tequila

Well Tequila
$7.00
Don Julio Anejo
$11.00
Patron Anejo
$11.00
Patron Reposado
$11.00
Patron Silver
$11.00
DBL Well Tequila
$14.00
DBL Don Julio Anejo
$22.00
DBL Patron Anejo
$22.00
DBL Patron Reposado
$22.00
DBL Patron Silver
$22.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Makers Mark
$8.00
Jameson
$8.00
Glenlivet
$9.00
BSB
$8.00
Hennessy
$9.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Seagrams 7
$7.00
Fire Ball
$8.00
Jager
$8.00
E&J Brandy
$8.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$14.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$16.00
DBL Makers Mark
$16.00
DBL Jameson
$16.00
DBL Glenlivet
$18.00
DBL BSB
$16.00
DBL Hennessy
$18.00
DBL Crown Royal
$16.00
DBL Seagrams 7
$14.00
DBL Fire Ball
$16.00
DBL Jager
$16.00
DBL E&J Brandy
$16.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal
$8.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$8.00
DBL Chivas Regal
$16.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
$16.00