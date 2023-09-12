Coffee

Americano

$3.97

Finely ground espresso beans w/hot water. HOT only

Cappuccino

$4.97

8oz or 12oz. Espresso blended with cream & topped with whipped cream. HOT or ICED

Cortado (4oz)

$4.47

Savor the perfect union of bold espresso & silky steamed milk in our cortado—a concentrated delight that embodies espresso's essence. 4oz. HOT only

Espresso

$2.97+

Solo = $2.97; Doppio = $3.97. HOT only

Brue Frappe

$5.96

A frosty fusion of velvety textures & bold flavors. A refreshing indulgence brings instant chill to your day.

Cafe Latte

$4.97

Rich espresso w/velvety steamed milk, creating a balance of boldness & smoothness in every sip. HOT or ICED

Macchiato

$4.97

Discover espresso artistry in our macchiato. Rich shots of espresso meet a gentle touch of creamy milk, creating a bold yet balanced masterpiece.

Red Eye

$4.47

Elevate your morning with our red eye coffee—a potent infusion of rich espresso and fresh-brewed coffee, delivering a bold wake-up call.

Black Eye

$5.47

Experience a jolt of energy with our black eye coffee—a powerful blend of bold espresso and strong black coffee for an invigorating kickstart.

Cold Brue

$4.97

Fresh Brue'd Drip

$3.47

Bulletproof

$5.98

Yama Drip Cold Brue

$5.98

Bourbon Caramel Cheesecake

$7.97

Comes in 20 oz. Indulge in a velvety blend of bourbon & rich caramel that harmonizes with creamy cheesecake notes, crafting a luxurious sip of pure delight. HOT or ICED

Brueberry Breeze

$7.97

A delightful combination of espresso, steamed milk, blueberry syrup, & a hint of vanilla, topped w/whipped cream and a sprinkle of blueberry dust. HOT or ICED

Coconut Crave

$7.97

Indulge in the flavors of almond, coconut, and chocolate with this latte that's reminiscent of the popular candy bar. HOT or ICED

Other Beverages

Red Bull Drink

$6.97

Your choice of Regular, Coconut or Sugar-free. Add flavor syrups & ice. Topped w/whipped cream.

Refreshers

$5.97

A refreshing boost of energy. Made with real fruit, green coffee extract, and coconut.

Hot Chocolate

$2.97

Everyone's favorite comfort beverage. Fine cocoa topped with marshmallows.

Lemonade

$2.97

Delicious & refreshing. Regular or Pink

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.97

Iced Tea

$2.97

Chai Latte

$5.97

Matcha Latte

$5.97

Smoothies

Berry Bananza

$6.97

Marrying the rich sweetness of a medley of berries with the velvety creaminess of ripe bananas.

Troipical Green Crush

$6.97

A unique blend of sweet fruits, hearty veggies, and leafy greens. Ingredients: Apple Juice From Concentrate, Banana Puree, Filtered Water, Peach Puree, Mango Puree, Vegetable Juice Concentrate Blend (Carrot, Celery, Beet, Parsley, Lettuce, Spinach and Watercress), Spinach Powder, Strawberry Puree, Kale Powder, Natural Flavor, Ascorbic Acid, Xantham Gum.

Mango Magic

$6.97

Ripe mangoes with a hint of tangy citrus transporting your taste buds to a tropical paradise with each sip. Ingredients: Fruit (Mango Puree and Banana Puree), Pear Juice Concentrate, White Grape Juice Concentrate, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Filtered Water, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Beta Carotene, Citric Acid.

Strawberry Delight

$6.97

Awaken your senses & brighten your day with the sweetness of ripe strawberries in a perfect blend. Ingredients: Strawberry Puree, White Grape Juice from Concentrate, Pear Juice from Concentrate, Filtered Water, Natural Flavors, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum.

Sun-Kissed Trio

$6.97

Peaches, pears, and apricots blended harmoniously into a delightful symphony of taste. Ingredients: Fruit (Peach Puree, Pear Puree Concentrate, and Apricot Puree Concentrate), White Grape Juice Concentrate, Pear Juice Concentrate, Filtered Water, Apple Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavors, Beta Carotene.