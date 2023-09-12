Brue 4640 Shore Dr. STE 106
Coffee
Americano
Finely ground espresso beans w/hot water. HOT only
Cappuccino
8oz or 12oz. Espresso blended with cream & topped with whipped cream. HOT or ICED
Cortado (4oz)
Savor the perfect union of bold espresso & silky steamed milk in our cortado—a concentrated delight that embodies espresso's essence. 4oz. HOT only
Espresso
Solo = $2.97; Doppio = $3.97. HOT only
Brue Frappe
A frosty fusion of velvety textures & bold flavors. A refreshing indulgence brings instant chill to your day.
Cafe Latte
Rich espresso w/velvety steamed milk, creating a balance of boldness & smoothness in every sip. HOT or ICED
Macchiato
Discover espresso artistry in our macchiato. Rich shots of espresso meet a gentle touch of creamy milk, creating a bold yet balanced masterpiece.
Red Eye
Elevate your morning with our red eye coffee—a potent infusion of rich espresso and fresh-brewed coffee, delivering a bold wake-up call.
Black Eye
Experience a jolt of energy with our black eye coffee—a powerful blend of bold espresso and strong black coffee for an invigorating kickstart.
Cold Brue
Fresh Brue'd Drip
Bulletproof
Yama Drip Cold Brue
Bourbon Caramel Cheesecake
Comes in 20 oz. Indulge in a velvety blend of bourbon & rich caramel that harmonizes with creamy cheesecake notes, crafting a luxurious sip of pure delight. HOT or ICED
Brueberry Breeze
A delightful combination of espresso, steamed milk, blueberry syrup, & a hint of vanilla, topped w/whipped cream and a sprinkle of blueberry dust. HOT or ICED
Coconut Crave
Indulge in the flavors of almond, coconut, and chocolate with this latte that's reminiscent of the popular candy bar. HOT or ICED
Other Beverages
Red Bull Drink
Your choice of Regular, Coconut or Sugar-free. Add flavor syrups & ice. Topped w/whipped cream.
Refreshers
A refreshing boost of energy. Made with real fruit, green coffee extract, and coconut.
Hot Chocolate
Everyone's favorite comfort beverage. Fine cocoa topped with marshmallows.
Lemonade
Delicious & refreshing. Regular or Pink
Smoothies
Berry Bananza
Marrying the rich sweetness of a medley of berries with the velvety creaminess of ripe bananas.
Troipical Green Crush
A unique blend of sweet fruits, hearty veggies, and leafy greens. Ingredients: Apple Juice From Concentrate, Banana Puree, Filtered Water, Peach Puree, Mango Puree, Vegetable Juice Concentrate Blend (Carrot, Celery, Beet, Parsley, Lettuce, Spinach and Watercress), Spinach Powder, Strawberry Puree, Kale Powder, Natural Flavor, Ascorbic Acid, Xantham Gum.
Mango Magic
Ripe mangoes with a hint of tangy citrus transporting your taste buds to a tropical paradise with each sip. Ingredients: Fruit (Mango Puree and Banana Puree), Pear Juice Concentrate, White Grape Juice Concentrate, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Filtered Water, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Beta Carotene, Citric Acid.
Strawberry Delight
Awaken your senses & brighten your day with the sweetness of ripe strawberries in a perfect blend. Ingredients: Strawberry Puree, White Grape Juice from Concentrate, Pear Juice from Concentrate, Filtered Water, Natural Flavors, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum.
Sun-Kissed Trio
Peaches, pears, and apricots blended harmoniously into a delightful symphony of taste. Ingredients: Fruit (Peach Puree, Pear Puree Concentrate, and Apricot Puree Concentrate), White Grape Juice Concentrate, Pear Juice Concentrate, Filtered Water, Apple Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavors, Beta Carotene.