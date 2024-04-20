Skip to Main content
Brulee Bakery
Brulée Cake Boutique
854 South Wheeling Road, Wheeling, IL 60090
Cakes
Cakes
Full Cakes (2kg)
Ferrero
$120.00
Milka
$120.00
Lemon Cherry
$120.00
Mango Passionfruit
$120.00
Strawberry Vanilla
$120.00
Pistachio Raspberry
$120.00
Vanilla Napoleon
$110.00
Caramel Napoleon
$115.00
Honey Cake
$110.00
Honey Cake Raspberry
$120.00
Honey Cake Caramel
$115.00
Half Cakes (1kg)
Ferrero
$60.00
Milka
$60.00
Mango Passionfruit
$60.00
Lemon Cherry
$60.00
Pistachio Raspberry
$60.00
Strawberry Vanilla
$60.00
Vanilla Napolean
$55.00
Caramel Napoleon
$57.50
Honey Cake
$55.00
Honey Cake Raspberry
$60.00
Honey Cake Caramel
$57.50
Quarters (500g)
Ferrero
$30.00
Milka
$30.00
Mango Passionfruit
$30.00
Lemon Cherry
$30.00
Strawberry Vanilla
$30.00
Pistachio Raspberry
$30.00
Vanilla Napolean
$27.50
Caramel Napoleon
$28.75
Honey Cake
$27.50
Honey Cake Raspberry
$30.00
Honey Cake Caramel
$28.75
Slices
Ferrero
$11.99
Milka
$11.99
Mango Passionfruit
$11.99
Lemon Cherry
$11.99
Pistachio Raspberry
$11.99
Strawberry Vanilla
$11.99
Vanilla Napolean
$10.99
Caramel Napoleon
$11.49
Honey Cake
$10.99
Honey Cake Raspberry
$11.99
Honey Cake Caramel
$11.49
Cottage Cheesecakes
Classic (Apricot) - Full
$90.00
Chocolate Cherry - Full
$95.00
Classic (Apricot) - Half
$47.00
Chocolate Cherry - Half
$49.00
Mousse Cakes
Triple Chocolate
$95.00
Chocolate Banana
$90.00
Exotic
$95.00
Apricot Hazelnut
$95.00
To Go Box
Napoleon Classic
$11.75
Napolean Pistachio
$13.75
Macaroons
Bounty
$4.50
Fererro
$4.50
Pistachio
$4.50
Mango - Passionfruit
$4.50
Banana Chocolate
$4.50
Black Currant
$4.50
Puffs
Pistachio
$9.75
Snickers
$9.75
Raspberry
$9.00
Strawberry
$9.00
Cherry
$9.00
Mango
$9.00
Pear
$9.00
Lemon
$9.00
Tarts
Lemon Lime
$9.50
Raspberry Roses
$9.50
Chocolate Cherry
$9.50
Mango Coconut
$9.50
Mousses
Apricot Hazelnut Vanilla
$9.50
Exotic
$9.50
Banana Chocolate
$9.50
Eskimo Cake Pops
Hazelnut Brownie
$6.50
Strawberry Vanilla
$6.50
Pavlova
Berry
$8.50
Mango
$8.50
Chocolate Candy
Chocolate Banana
$3.49
Orange
$3.49
Caramel
$3.49
Heart
$3.49
Cocoa Bean
$3.49
Box Set
$45.00
Box Sets
Macaroon Box (5 Pack)
$23.00
Puffs Box (6 Pack)
$50.99
Puffs Box (12 Pack)
$101.99
Mousse Box (6 Pack)
$55.00
Brulee Bakery Location and Ordering Hours
(224) 639-5152
854 South Wheeling Road, Wheeling, IL 60090
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 11AM
All hours
