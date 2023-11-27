Brunch Barn 112 W Railroad St
Kids Menu
Breakfast
Lunch
Plates
Sandwhiches
Burrito
Barnyard Burgers
Sandwhich
Salads
Specials
Sweet Treats
Breads
- Banana$5.95
- Banana Nut$6.95
- Apple Cinnamon$5.95
- Lemon$5.95
- Pumpkin Spice$5.95
- Monkey$6.95
- Zuchinni$5.95
- Pumpkin Spice$1.95
- Apple Cinnamon$1.95
- Banana Nut$2.59
- Lemon$1.59
- Pumpkin Spice$1.59
- Banana$1.95
- Monkey$2.59
- Zuchinni$1.59
- Chocolate choc chip$3.95
- Chocolate Chip$3.95
- Banana Nut$3.95
- Pumpkin Spice$3.95
- Apple Cinnamon
- Blueberry
- Mixed Berry
Brownies
BAKERY
Twisted Rolls
- Cinnamon$2.59+
There is a 3 day waiting time on special order pastry items. Check with the store for availability of items available today. Special orders require a minimum of 1 dozen and can be half and half of two different flavors of the same type of pastry. Rush orders are available for an additional fee depending on how fast you need them.
- Pecan Pie$2.59+
- Apple Cinnamon
- Pumpkin Spice
- Monkey Bread
- Smores
- Sawdust Pie
- Carmel Apple
- Sweet Orange
- Lemon Blueberry
- Patriotic Pastry
- Strawberry Lemonade
Brunch Barn 112 W Railroad St Location and Ordering Hours
(573) 276-8086
Closed • Opens Monday at 7AM