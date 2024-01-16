Brunch House 7350 West bell road SUITE 201
Full Menu
Main Menu
- Brunch House Special$58.99
(3) Jerk Lamb Chops, Collard Greens W/Smoked Turkey, Red Velvet Waffles And Chicken Fried Lobster Tail.
- Steak & Eggs$25.99
Black Garlic And Truffle Ribeye Grilled To Perfection And Cheesy Scrambled Eggs.
- Shrimp & Grits$25.99
Jumbo Shrimp Sautéed W/Andouille Sausage Over Creamy Cajun Grits Topped W/A Cajun Butter Sauce.
- Seafood Lover’s Brunch$35.99
Crispy Fried Catfish, Cheese Eggs, French Toast And Breakfast Potatoes.
- French Toast Brunch Sandwich$17.99
Bacon, Cheese, Eggs, Sausage Toped W/Warm Syrup.
- Oxtails & Grits$25.99
*Limited Supply* Jerk Smothered Oxtails On Top Of Cuban Citrus Grits.
- Red Velvet Chicken Sliders$15.99
Crispy Chicken Breast Between 2 Red Velvet Waffles Topped With Brunch Icing.
- House Chicken & Waffles$20.99
Crispy Friend Ranch Wings With A Belgium Waffle, Fruit Melody And Brunch Icing.
- CHILAQUILES$18.99
Tinga Chicken Over A Bed Of Corn Chips, Rojas Sauce Finished W/Queso Fresco, 2 Eggs (Any Style), And Mexican Crema.
- Brunch House OLE G$16.99
Omelet W/Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheese And Chicken Accompanied By Grits, Potatoes And Toast.
- Biscuits & Gravy$16.99
Buttermilk Biscuits W/Country Gravy And Ground Sausage.
- Catfish Bowl$22.99
Fried Catfish Over Grits W/Seafood Sauce.
- Brunch Scrambler$17.99
Potatoes, Turkey Sausage, Turkey Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheese And Salsa.
- Seafood Grits$30.99
Blackened Salmon And Shrimp With Cajun Seasoning And Seafood Sauce.
- Brunch House All American$15.99
Two Eggs, Any Style, Grits Or Potatoes, Bacon Or Sausage, And White Or Wheat Toast
- Fried Salmon & Grits$16.99
Salmon Bites And Grits Covered In Cajun Butter Sauce. Double Coated Bite Size Salmon, Fried Golden Brown And Dusted In Your Choice Of Cajun Seasoning, Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Or Plain.
- Pork Chops Breakfast$22.99
Hand Battered Pork Chops (Deep Fried) Accompanied W/Eggs The Way You Like It And Your Choice Of Grits Or House Potatoes And A Side Of Toast.
- Patty Melt$13.00
Toasted Sourdough Bread, Bacon Breakfast Sausage, Pepper Jack Cheese And Chipotle Mayo.
- Seafood Grilled Cheese$20.00
Sourdough Bread, Sauteed Lobster And Shrimp, Creamy Salsa And Provolone Cheese.
- BLT$12.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes Pickles And Mayo.
- Brunch Quesadillas$16.00
2 Tortillas, Colby Jack Cheese, Bacon, Eggs, Breakfast Sausage Topped With Pico De Gallo And Creamy Salsa.
- Soul Food Taco$15.00
Buttery Flour And Crispy Tortilla, Deep Fried Catfish Topped With Collard Greens With A Drizzle Of Hot Sauce.
- Deep Fried Devil Eggs$12.00
Panko Crusted Deviled Eggs With Microgreens, Bacon And Verde Aoili.
- Doughnut Smash Burger$15.00
Glazed Doughnut Grilled Colby Jack Cheese, Black Cherry Chipotle Sauce And 2 Bacon Strips.
Add Ons
- Cuban Citrus Grits$5.00
- Sausage$5.00
- Country Potatoes$6.00
- Bacon$6.00
- Toast$3.00
- Mixed Fruit$7.00
- (2) Eggs$5.00
- Turkey Bacon$5.00
- Collard Greens$8.00
*Limited Supply*
- Chicken Fried Lobster Tail$22.00
- House Waffle$8.00
- Sliced Ham$8.00
- Fried Green Tomato$11.00
- Salmon Bites$12.00
- Oxtails$23.00
- (2) Chicken Wings$8.00
- Grits$6.00
Kids Corner
- Chicken & Fruity Pebble Waffles$16.99
Waffles W/Crispy Chicken Tenders.
- Kids Pancake Tacos$9.00
Buttery Hot Cakes, Bacon And Eggs
- PB & J French Toast$8.00
- Kids Brunch Quesadillas$10.00
2 Tortillas, Colby Jack Cheese, Bacon, Eggs, Breakfast Sausage Topped With Pico De Gallo And Creamy Salsa.
- Kids Platter$12.99
2 Bacon, 1 Cheese Egg And 3 Hotcakes.
- Sweet Cakes$7.00
Brunch House Icing, Fruit Medley And Powered Sugar.
French Toast
- Fruity Pebbles French Toast$17.00
Texas Toast W/Fruity Pebbles Crumbs And Brunch House Icing.
- Brunch House French Toast$12.00
Texas Toast w/Powdered Sugar And Brunch Icing.
- Oreo French Toast$17.00
Texas Bread Toast W/Oreo Crumbs Drizzled W/ Brunch Icing.
- Dusse Banana$17.00
Caramelized Bananas, Butter Brown Sugar Topped With Rich Caramel And Powdered Sugar.
Hot Cakes
Waffles
- Cap’N Crunch Berry Waffles$14.00
Waffles Topped W/Berry Cap'n Crunch Cereal, Powdered Sugar And Brunch Icing.
- Red Velvet Waffles$10.99
Topped W/Berries, Powdered Sugar And Brunch Icing.
- Snicker Waffles$14.00
House Waffles Infused W/Snicker Dust, Topped W/Caramel And Chocolate Drizzle.
- NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN & STRAWBERRY N CREAM WAFFLES$22.00
Whole Wings Tossed In Nashville Hot Sauce With Waffles Topped With Powdered Sugar, Brunch Icing And Strawberries
- PEACH COBBLER CHICKEN & WAFFLE$22.00
Fried Whole Wings, Buttermilk Waffle With Peach Cobbler Filling And Graham Cracker Crumbs Topped With Caramel Drizzle.
- Fruity Pebbles Waffles$14.00
Waffles Topped W/Fruity Pebble Cereal And Brunch Icing
- Strawberry Smash$14.00
Strawberry Shortcake Crumble, Berry Coulis, Powered Sugar And Fresh Strawberries.
Drinks
Beverages
Mimosas
Flights
Cocktails
- Liquarita$12.00
Blanco Tequila | Triple Sec | Fresh Lemon & Lime Juice| Agave syrup Add Any Flavor +$1 Sugar, Salt, Tajin
- Barbie World$14.00
tequila Rose Peach Schnapps Fresh Lemon & Lime Juice | Splash of Cranberry.
- U, Me & Hennessy$14.00
Hennesy | Blackberry Chambord | Blueberry Purée | Peach Schnapps | Agave Fresh Lemon Juice.
- Lemonsical$12.00
Lemon Drop With A Twist | Vanilla Vodka | Lemon Juice Whipped Cream Simple Syrup | Lemon Twist Garnish
- Caramel Apple$14.00
For All Caramel Lovers.
- Bloody Mary$11.00
- Health, Wealth & Happiness$14.00
Vanilla | Vodka Espresso | Simple Syrup | 3 Espresso Beans | Garnish Health, Wealth & Happiness