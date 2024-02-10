Skip to Main content
Brunch Room Bistro 123 E US Hwy 80
Wine and Champagne
Beer
Waters
Sodas
Juices
Teas
Waters
Cup of ice water
Saratoga Spring Water
$4.00
Sodas
Literally the best water ever!!
Cola
$3.00
Diet Cola
$3.00
Dr Pepper
$3.00
Lemo Lime
$3.00
PINK LEMONADE
$3.00
Juices
Moxtail
$6.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$4.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Red Bull
$4.00
Orange juice
$3.00
Teas
Unsweet Tea
$3.00
Sweet Tea
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Wine and Champagne
Barefoot
Zinfandel
$5.00
Cab Sauvignon
$5.00
Pinot Grigio
$5.00
Moscato
$5.00
Chardonnay
$5.00
Mimosa
Mimosa pitcher
$40.00
Single Mimosa
$8.00
Poinsetta
$10.00
Beer
Domestic Beer
Bud Light
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Michelob Amber Max
$4.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Brunch Room Bistro 123 E US Hwy 80 Location and Ordering Hours
(214) 269-6258
123 E US Hwy 80, Forney, TX 75126
Closed
All hours
