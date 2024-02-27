Brunchette On the Lake
Breakfast
Omelette/Skillet
- McCall$16.99
Ham, Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Mushroom, Roasted Garlic. Served with Toast and Hashbrowns, Home Fries, or Fruit
- BBQ Brisket$19.99
Brisket, house made Huckleberry BBQ Sauce, Onions, Bell Pepper, Cheese. Served with Toast and Hashbrowns, Home Fries, or Fruit
- Make it your own$11.99
Pick your ingredients and make it your own. Served with Toast and Hashbrowns, Home Fries, or Fruit
Griddle
Classic
- Classic Eggs$15.99
2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage. Served with Toast and Hashbrowns, Home Fries, or Fruit
- Eggs Benedict$16.99
Grilled Honey Ham atop an English muffin topped with 2 poached eggs and smothered in rich Hollandaise Sauce. Served Hashbrowns, Home Fries, or Fruit
- Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$19.99
Breaded Steak Fried and Smothered in Country Gravy with 2 Eggs. Served with Toast and Hashbrowns, Home Fries, or Fruit
- Brundage breakfast sandwich$15.99
Farm Fresh Egg, Cheese, and Bacon or Sausage served on your choice of Biscuit, Englich Muffin, or Brioche Bun. Served with Hashbrowns, Home Fries, or Fruit
- Sharlies breakfast burrito$16.99
2 scrambled eggs, Sausage or Bacon, Hashbrowns, melted Cheese and Country Gravy wrapped in a giant Flour Tortilla. Served with Hashbrowns, Home Fries, or Fruit
- Lumberjack$19.99
Home Fries mixed with Caramelized Onions and Bell Peppers, diced Chicken Fried Steak, melted Cheese and Country Gravy topped with 3 Eggs.
- #11 - Those Potatoes$14.99
Crispy Hashbrowns mixed with chopped Bacon and smothered in melted Cheese topped with 3 Eggs.
- Sweet Potato Hash$17.99
Sweet Potato, Bell Pepper, chopped Bacon, Melted Cheese, topped with 2 Eggs
- Biscuits & Gravy$15.99
2 Large Buttermilk Biscuits smothered in Country Gravy and 2 Eggs. Served with Hashbrowns, Home Fries, or Fruit
- Avocado toast$12.99
Toasted Country Bread topped with fresh Avocado. Served with Hashbrowns, Home Fries, or Fruit
Lunch
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger$17.99
2 1/2lb Beef Patties, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Cheese. Served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit.
- BLTA$15.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Avocado on Toasted Sourdough Bread. Served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit.
- Patty Melt$16.99
2 1/4lb Beef Patties, 2 Slices of melted Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions and our House made Sauce on Toasted Texas Toast. Served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit.
- BBQ Brisket Sandwhich$19.99
Sliced BBW Brisket, House made Huckleberry BBQ Sauce, Pickles, and Onion on a toasted Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit.
- Caesar Salad$9.99+
Chopped Greens, Parmesan Cheese, tossed in a Caesar Dressing.
- Philly Cheesesteak$19.99
Sliced Grilled Sirloin, Bell Pepper, Onions, and Melted Cheese on a Hogie Roll. Served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit.
- Brisket Chilli$11.99
Brisket Chili topped with Cheddar Cheese and Onions.
- Soup$9.99
Daily Special Soup.
- House Club Sandwhich$17.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Sliced Honey Cured Ham, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, topped off with a roasted Red Pepper Aioli. Served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit.
- Turkey Cranberry Brie Grilled Cheese$17.99
Thinly Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Cranberry Sauce and Melted Brie stuffed inside Grilled Sourdough bread. Served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.99
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Sauce wrapped in a giant Flour Tortilla. Served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit.
Coffee
- Drip Coffee$3.99
Fresh House Brewed Coffee
- Espresso$4.49
Double Shot of Espresso
- Americano$4.49
Traditional Cafe Americano
- Cafe Latte$4.99
Fresh Steamed Milk with a Double Shot of Espresso
- French Vanilla Latte$5.49
Fresh Steamed Milk with a Double Shot of Espresso and mixed with French Vanilla. Topped with House Made Whipped Cream
- Mocha Latte$5.79
Fresh Steamed Milk with a Double Shot of Espresso and mixed with Rich Chocolate Syrup and topped with house made Whipped Cream
- Carmel Macchiato$5.99
Fresh Steamed Milk with a Double Shot of Espresso and mixed with Caramel with a hint of Vanilla Syrup and topped with house made Whipped Cream
- Chai Tea Latte$6.99
The perfect mix of Steamed Milk and Chai Tea mixed together and Topped with House Made Whipped Cream and Cinnamon
- White Lavender Mocha$6.49
Fresh Steamed Milk with a Double Shot of Espresso and mixed with Rich Chocolate Syrup and a splash of Lavender Syrup. Topped with house made Whipped Cream
- Cinnamon Maple Latte$6.49
A Traditional Maple Latte topped with House Made Whipped Cream and Cinnamon.
- Huckleberry Delight$6.79
Fresh Steamed Milk with a Double Shot of Espresso, mixed with our House Made Huckleberry Sauce and topped with house made Whipped Cream
- S'mores Latte$7.49
Fresh Steamed Milk with a Double Shot of Espresso, mixed with Toasted Marshmallow and Rich Chocolate Sauce, topped with house made Whipped Cream and Garnished with Graham Cracker
- Carmel Waffle Latte$7.49
Fresh Steamed Milk with a Double Shot of Espresso, mixed with Rich Caramel Syrup with a dash of shortbread, topped with house made Whipped Cream and a Carmel Waffle Cookie.
Kids
- Kids Classic$11.49
- Kids French Toast$11.49
- Kids Pancake$11.49
- Kids Belgium Waffle$11.49
- Kids Ham & Cheese Omelette$11.49
- Cinnamon Roll Combo$11.49
- Kids Oatmeal and bowl of Fruit$11.49
- Kids Cheeseburger$11.49
- Kids Grilled Cheese$11.49
- Kids Chicken Strips$11.49
- Kids Hot Dog$11.49
- Kids Corndog$11.49
- Kids Princess Hot Cocoa$4.99
- Kids Superhero Hot Cocoa$4.99
- Smores Hot Cocoa$5.99
- Carmel Waffle Hot Cocoa$5.99
- Steamer$3.99
- Roy Rogers$5.99
- Shirley Temple$5.99
- Kids Menu - Kids Apple Juice
- Kids Menu - Kids OJ
- Classic NA$5.99
- Blushing NA$6.99
- Huckleberry Mint NA$6.99
- Strawberry Basil NA$6.99
- Peach Raspberry NA$6.99
- Orange Lavender NA$6.29
- Mango Fresh NA$6.69
- Watermelon NA$6.99
- Orange Dream NA$6.29
- Pomegranate Lemon NA$6.99
- Gold Digger NA$7.99
- Tropic Thunder NA$7.99
- Electric Melon NA$7.99
Sides
- Brisket$12.99
- Vegan Sausage$7.99
- Vegan Eggs$5.99
- Side Egg$1.99
- Egg Whites$2.99+
- 1/2 Order of Biscuits & Gravy$7.99
- Toast & Jam$5.99
- Croissant & Jam$7.99
- Cinnamon Roll$5.99
- Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding$5.99
- Oatmeal$8.99
- Yogurt & Fixings$7.99
- Fruit Bowl$4.99
- Gluten free bread Substitute$2.99
- Pancake$3.99+
- French Toast$3.99+
- Bacon$1.99+
- Sausage Links$2.99+
- Sausage Patty$2.99+
- Home Fries$5.99
- Hash Browns$5.99