Bua Thai Cuisine 5850 FAYETTEVILLE RD STE 101
Dinner
Appetizers
- Bua Wings$10.00
6 crispy wings marinated in Thai herbs. Side of wing sauce.
- Chicken Satay$8.00
4 pieces skewered chicken marinated in coconut milk and curry powder, grilled to order. Side of peanut and Ajad sauces.
- Dumpling$9.00
5 steamed dumplings filled with chicken, pork & shrimp. Topped with scallions. Side of dumpling sauce.
- Fried Tofu$8.00
Deep fried tofu with side of sweet chili sauce.
- Potstickers$8.00
5 fried potstickers filled with pork and veggies. Side of panang sauce.
- Spring Rolls$8.00Out of stock
Mixed vegetables & glass noodles in 3 crispy rolls. Side of sweet chili sauce.
- Tom Yum Dumplings$10.00
4 steamed dumplings in a tom yum broth filled with shrimp, chicken, & scallions. Topped with straw mushrooms and scallions.
Soups and Salad
- Tom Kha Cup$6.00
Coconut broth with lemongrass and Thai herbs topped with mushrooms and scallions.
- Tom Kha Pot$15.00
Coconut broth with lemongrass and Thai herbs topped with mushrooms and scallions.
- Tom Yum Cup$6.00
Hot and sour soup with lemongrass & Thai herbs topped with mushrooms & scallions.
- Tom Yum Pot$15.00
Hot and sour soup with lemongrass & Thai herbs topped with mushrooms & scallions.
- Tom Yum Potak$22.00
Mixed seafood hot & sour soup with lemongrass and Thai herbs topped with basil, mushrooms, and scallions.
- Bua House Salad$8.00Out of stock
Lettuce, cucumber, carrots, red onions, and tomatoes. Side of Bua's peanut ginger dressing.
- Chicken Larb Salad$12.00Out of stock
Ground chicken with roasted ground rice powder, red onions, scallions, cilantro in lime sauce.
- Yum Woon Sen$15.00Out of stock
Glass noodles with minced chicken, shrimp, red bell peppers, bean sprouts, celery, cilantro, onions, and scallions in lime sauce.
- Papaya Salad$10.00Out of stock
Shredded green papaya, tomatoes, green beans, and carrots in lime sauce topped with ground peanuts.
Noodles
- Pad Thai$15.00
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, and scallions, topped with ground peanuts.
- Pad Keemow$15.00
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, red bell peppers, mushrooms, and zucchini in Krapow sauce topped with basil.
- Pad See-Ew$15.00
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrots in brown sauce, topped with white pepper.
- Lad Naa$15.00Out of stock
Stir fried flat rice noodles with broccoli and carrots in brown gravy sauce.
- Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
Rice noodle soup with well-done steak, beef balls, and bean sprouts, topped with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions.
- Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Rice noodle soup with chicken, carrots, onions, celery, and bean sprouts, topped with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions.
Rice
- Bua Fried Rice$15.00
Stir fried rice with egg and onions, topped with scallions.
- Basil Fried Rice$15.00
Stir fried rice with egg, onions, zucchini, and red bell peppers, topped with basil.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$18.00
Stir fried rice with egg, onions, curry powder, pineapple, raisins, carrots, peas, and cashew, topped with scallions.
Entrees
- Red Curry$15.00
Red curry paste in coconut milk with zucchini, red bell peppers, and basil, mild spice.
- Panang Curry$15.00
Red curry paste in coconut milk with green beans and red bell peppers, mild spice.
- Green Curry$15.00
Green curry paste in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, and basil, medium spice.
- Massaman Curry$15.00
Potatos, onions, and carrots in coconut peanut sauce, topped with cashews. mild spice.
- Pad Prik Catfish$15.00
Deep fried catfish stir fried with red bell peppers, green beans, and basil in prik khing sauce, medium spice.
- Krapow$15.00
Stir fried with onions, basil, red bell peppers, and scallions in Krapow sauce.
- Ginger Sauce$15.00
Stir fried with fresh ginger, celery, onions, scallions, and mushrooms in brown sauce.
- Garlic Sauce$15.00
Stir fried with broccoli and carrots in brown sauce, topped with scallions and fried garlic.
- Cashew Nut$15.00
Stir fried with bamboo shoots, onions, carrots, celery, pineapple, scallions, and cashews in Krapow sauce.
- Mixed Veggies$15.00
Stir fried with green cabbage, zucchini, bean sprouts, green beans, broccoli, celery, carrots, mushrooms, and onions in brown sauce.
Specials & Combos
- Nam Tok Beef$24.00Out of stock
Grilled rib-eye steak with ground rice powder, lime sauce, red onions, scallions, and cilantro. Served with fresh greens and sticky rice. Side of Thai-style beef jerky and wing sauce.
- Gai Yang (Grilled Chicken)$22.00
Grilled Thai marinated chicken with coconut sauce. Served with papaya salad and sticky rice. Side of wing sauce.
- Neua Yang (Grilled Ribeye)$24.00Out of stock
Grilled Thai marinated rib-eye. Served with papaya salad and sticky rice. Side of Thai chili lime sauce.
- Karee Shrimp$24.00
Deep fried shrimp, stir fried with curry powder, carrots, celery, onions, scallions, and egg in Krapow sauce.
- Pla Tod Nam Pla (Fried Fish)$22.00
Deep fried fillet of Swai fish. Served with a green mango salad: ginger, red bell peppers, green mango, red onions, celery, cashews, scallions, and cilantro. Tossed in lime sauce on a bed of fresh greens.
- Amazon Soft Shell Crab$22.00Out of stock
Deep fried soft shell crab, served with a green mango salad: ginger red bell peppers, red onions, cashews, scallions, and cilantro. Tossed in lime sauce on a bed of fresh greens.