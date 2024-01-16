Bubble Bean
Happy Bubble Bowl
- Banana Rama
Banana Pudding and Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Bananas, Blueberries, and Granola, and drizzled with Peanut Butter and Honey!$10.00
- Build Your Own Acai Bowl
What's your flavor? Start with choosing your base flavor, then move on to fruit, and finish it off with toppings! Have fun and enjoy!$10.00
- Dragon Berry$10.00
- Honey Coconut$10.00
Mochi Bubbles
- Mochi Butterfly Pea
Butterfly Pea Mochi Dough wrapped around Butterfly Pea-infused Ice Cream!$6.00
- Mochi Dragon Fruit
Dragon Fruit Mochi Dough wrapped around Dragon Fruit-infused Ice Cream!$6.00
- Mochi Honeydew
Honeydew Mochi Dough wrapped around Honeydew-infused Ice Cream!$6.00
- Mochi Lemon
Lemon Mochi Dough wrapped around Lemon-infused Ice Cream!$6.00
- Mochi Mango
Mango Mochi Dough wrapped around Mango-infused Ice Cream!$6.00
- Mochi Ube
Ube Mochi Dough wrapped around Ube-infused Ice Cream!$6.00
Ol' Fashioned Soda Fountain
- Brown Cow
A shot of Cola Syrup and Chocolate Syrup with a good ol' fashioned scoop of Vanilla Bean Ice Cream! Whipped Cream and a cherry on top!$5.00
- Chocolate Fountain
A shot of Chocolate Syrup, a splash of Milk, and don't forget the Seltzer with a good ol' scoop of Vanilla Bean Ice Cream! And a cherry on top!$5.00
- Egg Cream
Simple and sweet like the good ol' days. A shot of Chocolate Syrup, a splash of Milk, and don't forget the Seltzer!$5.00
- Lime Ricky
This ain't your grandma's cocktail. Fresh Lime Juice, a splash of Bitters, a shot of Simple Syrup, and don't forget the Seltzer! Pucker up Ricky!$5.00
- Orange Cream
Orange you glad we had the dream to add the Orange Cream? I know I'm cheesy A shot of Orange Syrup, a splash of Milk, don't forget the Seltzer with a good ol' fashioned scoop of Vanilla Bean Ice Cream! Whipped Cream and a cherry on top!$5.00
- Strawberry Fountain
Taste like summer in 1950 something? A shot of Strawberry Syrup, a splash of Milk, don't forget the Seltzer with a good ol' fashioned scoop of Vanilla Bean Ice Cream! Whipped Cream and a cherry on top!$5.00