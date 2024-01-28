Bubble Bee- Tanger outlet
Our Monthly Special 22oz
- Pumpkin Spice Pearl Milk Tea$5.75Out of stock
Indulge in the flavors of fall with our Autumn Celebration Milk Tea. A perfect harmony of pumpkin spice and a whisper of cinnamon.
- Rosy Apple Pearl Milk Tea$5.75Out of stock
Delight in our Fruity Warmth Milk Tea, where the sweetness of apple meets the delicate scent of roses.
- Sunset Thai$6.70Out of stock
Delightful tropical drink that combines the classic Thai tea with the creamy essence of coconut, topped with boba.
- Strawberry Cheesecake$7.45
Unique drink that harmoniously blends the velvety essence of cheese flavor with the luscious sweetness of strawberries.
Pearl Milk Tea
- Classic Pearl Milk Tea$5.10
- Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea$5.10
- Taro Pearl Milk Tea$5.10
- Mango Pearl Milk Tea$5.10
- Strawberry Pearl Milk Tea$5.10
- Banana Pearl Milk Tea$5.10
- Honeydew Pearl Milk Tea$5.10
- Peach Pearl Milk Tea$5.10
- Watermelon Pearl Milk Tea$5.10
- Lychee Pearl Milk Tea$5.10
- Coconut Pearl Milk Tea$5.10
- Thai Pearl Milk Tea$5.10
- Coffee Pearl Milk Tea$5.10
- Matcha Pearl Milk Tea$5.10
- Jasmine Green Pearl Milk Tea$5.10
- Golden Black Pearl Milk Tea$5.10
- Roast & Toast Pearl Milk Tea$5.10Out of stock
- Taiwan Oolong Pearl Milk Tea$5.10
- Brown Rice Pearl Milk Tea$5.10Out of stock
- Chocolate Pearl Milk Tea$5.10
- Honey Pearl Milk Tea$5.10
Bubble Bee- Tanger outlet Location and Ordering Hours
(412) 566-9991
Open now • Closes at 3:45AM