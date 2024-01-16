Bubble Boba 3 10161 West Grand Parkway South
Boba
- Strawberry Green Tea$5.25+
Organic Strawberry Green Tea served with Strawberry Popping Boba.
- Jasmin Green Tea$5.25+
Organic Jasmine Green tea served with Mix Jelly.
- Mango Green Tea$5.25+
Organic Mango Green Tea served with mango popping Boba
- Strawberry Milk$5.25+
Strawberry Milk served with Tapioca Boba
- Chocolate Milk$5.25+
Chocolate Milk served with Tapioca Boba
- Mango Milk$5.25+
Mango Milk served with Tapioca Boba
- The Latte$5.25+
Strong sweet coffee with frosty milk.
- Mocha$5.25+
Ice Coffee, dark chocolate with Coconut creamer.
- Macchiato$5.25+
Caramel coffee, creme Brule and Frosty milk.
- Sunrise$5.25+
Fizzy mango serve with popping strawberry boba.
- Rainbow$5.25+
Mango, Strawberry, Unicorn Mystery.....
- Fizzy Dragon$5.25+
Dragon fruit serve with mango popping boba.
- Creamy Coconut$5.25+
Creamy Coconut drink serve with tapioca boba.
- Mango Colada$5.25+
Mango coconut base serve with tapioca boba.
- Swirl Berry$5.25+
Strawberry coconut base serve with tapioca boba.
- Brown Sugar$5.25+
Sweet milk, Caramelized sugar serve with tapioca boba.
- Panda Matcha$5.25+
Japanese matcha, frosty milk serve with tapioca boba.
- Classic Thai$5.25+
Sweet Thai tea with coconut creamer served with tapioca boba
- Yummy Taro$5.25+
Taro, cream brulee served with tapioca boba
- House Milk$5.25+
Elevated black tea, coconut creamer serve with tapioca boba.
Blended/Milkshake
- Mangonada$7.25
Real mango blended with spices and ice
- Strawberry Kiss$7.25
Real strawberry blended with ice
- Tutti Frutti$7.25
Real mango, strawberry, papaya, pineapple blended with ice.
- PinaColada$7.25
Real pineapple, coconut base blended with ice.
- Strawberry Banana$7.25
Real banana, strawberry blended with ice
- Vanilla Vibe Shake$7.25
Old School milkshake, real ice-cream, milk, served with whipped cream and toping.
- Turtle caramel Shake$7.25
Old School milkshake, real ice-cream, milk, served with whipped cream and toping.
- Silly Berry Shake$7.25
Old School milkshake, real ice-cream, milk, served with whipped cream and toping.
- Cookies & Cream Shake$7.25
Old School milkshake, real ice-cream, milk, served with whipped cream and toping.
- Decadent Chocolate Shake$7.25
Old School milkshake, real ice-cream, milk, served with whipped cream and toping.
- Vanilla Frappe$7.25
Coffee blended with ice serve with whipped cream.
- Caramel Frappe$7.25
Coffee blended with ice served with whipped cream.
- Dark Chocolate Frappe$7.25
Coffee blended with ice served with whipped cream.
- Thai tea Frappe$7.25
Thai tea blended with ice serve with whipped cream.
- Coffee Frappe$7.25
Coffee blended with ice serve with whipped cream.
Summer Fresh
- Papayaberry Summer Fresh$5.25+
Our Purple Berry tea is an amethyst infusion of fruity deliciousness.
- Citrus Mint Summer Fresh$5.25+
An effervescent blend combines the sweet, smooth, well-rounded feel of green tea with fresh zest of lemon and orange, finished off with the cool gentleness of spearmint.
- Pomegranate Summer Fresh$5.25+
Lightly spiced with cinnamon and ginger to accent the gently sweet notes of pomegranate and provide a warming tingle.
- Spiced Apple Chai Summer Fresh$5.25+
A timeless duo of apples and spice, juicy and pleasantly sweet.
- Passionfruit Tango Summer Fresh$5.25+
The Flavors of passionfruit and mango sparkle on the tongue, developing even more flavor as it cools.
- Pineapple Summer Fresh$5.25+
A mouthwatering tropical treat for your island getaway.
- Apricot green Summer Fresh$5.25+
Green tea from China with delicate apricot flavor and floral aroma.
- Earl Grey Summer Fresh$5.25+
A traditional blend of tangy Ceylon flavored with bergamot, zesty citrus serve with Frosty Milk.
- Samurai Mate Summer Fresh$5.25+
Traditional yerba mate elegantly balances the spirit of chai spices with the essence of tropical fruit undertones.
- Wild strawberry$5.25+
Sweet strawberry and sugared rhubarb aroma.
- Mojito Lovers$5.25+
Fresh Mint with fizzy lime.
- Strawberry Mojito$5.25+
Fresh Strawberry with fizzy lime.
- Mango Mojito$5.25+
Fresh Mango with fizzy lime.
Yummy Snack
- Soft Salt Pretzel Bites$1.00+Out of stock
Soft Pretzel, Fresh bake, made in house.
- Soft Jalapeno Cheddar Pretzel bites$1.00+Out of stock
Soft Pretzel, Fresh bake, made in house.
- Soft Garlic Parmesan Pretzel Bites$1.00+Out of stock
Soft Pretzel, Fresh bake, made in house.
- Soft Pepperoni Cheddar Pretzel Bites$1.00+Out of stock
- Soft Pretzel Dogs Bites$1.00+Out of stock
- Soft Cinamon Sugar Pretzel$1.00+Out of stock