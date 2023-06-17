Bubbles
Breakfast
Classic Taco Plate
Satisfy your cravings with our classic breakfast taco, featuring a warm flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs and your choice of crispy bacon or sausage. Topped with crema and served with a side of savory baked potato this hearty taco will keep you fueled all morning long. Corn tortilla is available for a GF version
Fluffy Pancakes
Indulge in a stack of fluffy pancakes, made to perfection and topped with a variety of fresh berries for a burst of sweetness in every bite. Served with a side of bacon or sausage. Perfect for a leisurely way to start your day.
Avocado Toast
Indulge in our delicious avocado toast made with a ripe avocado and a perfect six minute egg served on top of a seeded bread and accompanied by fresh greens on the side. This meal is a healthy and delicious option for your morning
Scramble Toast
Creamy scrambled eggs on top of a lightly toasted seeded bread, topped with a generous serving of smoked salmon, known as lox, is the perfect breakfast indulgence. The fluffy eggs and salty fish make for a delectable breakfast option that is sure to satisfy.
Mushroom Toast
Enjoy the earthy flavors of sautéed mushrooms paired with cream cheese on top of a toasted slice of a seeded bread. Topped with fresh arugula for a touch of peppery goodness, this dish is a delicious way to start your day.
Coconut yogurt parfait
Creamy coconut yogurt topped with a crunchy puffed granola and a colorful mix of fresh berries. A light yet energizing breakfast to keep you going strong
Just The Way You Like It
Served with seeded or sourdough toast and a side of crispy potatoes.