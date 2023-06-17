Bubbles

Breakfast

Classic Taco Plate

$12.99

Satisfy your cravings with our classic breakfast taco, featuring a warm flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs and your choice of crispy bacon or sausage. Topped with crema and served with a side of savory baked potato this hearty taco will keep you fueled all morning long. Corn tortilla is available for a GF version

Fluffy Pancakes

$9.99

Indulge in a stack of fluffy pancakes, made to perfection and topped with a variety of fresh berries for a burst of sweetness in every bite. Served with a side of bacon or sausage. Perfect for a leisurely way to start your day.

Avocado Toast

$13.99

Indulge in our delicious avocado toast made with a ripe avocado and a perfect six minute egg served on top of a seeded bread and accompanied by fresh greens on the side. This meal is a healthy and delicious option for your morning

Scramble Toast

$9.99

Creamy scrambled eggs on top of a lightly toasted seeded bread, topped with a generous serving of smoked salmon, known as lox, is the perfect breakfast indulgence. The fluffy eggs and salty fish make for a delectable breakfast option that is sure to satisfy.

Mushroom Toast

$12.99

Enjoy the earthy flavors of sautéed mushrooms paired with cream cheese on top of a toasted slice of a seeded bread. Topped with fresh arugula for a touch of peppery goodness, this dish is a delicious way to start your day.

Coconut yogurt parfait

$8.99

Creamy coconut yogurt topped with a crunchy puffed granola and a colorful mix of fresh berries. A light yet energizing breakfast to keep you going strong

Just The Way You Like It

$6.99

Served with seeded or sourdough toast and a side of crispy potatoes.

Fresh Start

Salads

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$12.99

Greek Salad

$13.99

Green Salad

$10.99

Kids

Kids Menu

Mac’n’Cheese

$5.99

Nuggets with two-sauce and Sweet Potato on side

$9.99

Banana Nut Butter toast

$12.99

Pasta with marinara sauce and a side salad (option with meat/ gluten free option)

$9.99

Hummus and Crunchy Veggies Plate

$12.99

Drinks

Iced Tea

Iced Tea Jasmine

$4.99

Iced Tea Herbal

$4.99

Iced Tea Black

$4.99

Not Coffee Not Tea

Iced Cacao

$5.99

Iced Bumble Matcha

$5.99

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.99

Fresh Seasoned Fluff

Tropical Tea Fluff

$7.99

Mango Lychee Bliss

$7.99

Very Berry Cheesecake

$7.99

Hot coffee

Espresso

$3.99

Latte

$4.99

Capuccino

$4.99

Drip

$3.99

Hot tea

$4.99

Americano

$4.99

Adult Bubbles Elixirs

Mimosa

$12.99

Bellini

$13.99

Aperol Spritz

$13.99

Prosecco

$13.99

Lemonade

Classic Lemonade

$4.99

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.99

Pink Lemonade

$3.99

Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.99

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.99

Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Hot Chocolate Blanco

$4.99

Juice

Orange juice

$4.99

Apple juice

$4.99

Coffee beverages (not classic)

Caramel Latte

$6.99

Mocha or White Mocha

$6.99

Cold Brew

$4.99

Bumble Bee

$5.99

Espresso Tonic

$4.99

Bottled water

Evian Water

$6.99

Sides

Fruit Salad

$3.99

Sweet Potato

$3.99

Blanched Broccoli

$3.99

Cucumber Avocado

$3.99

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Sourdough Toast with Butter

$1.99

Desserts

Waffles Sticks 3 pcs

$4.99

Bubble Bliss

$19.99

Strawberry Pavlova

$12.99

Ice Cream 1 scoop

$1.99

Ice Cream 3 scoops

$5.99

Play Zones

Play Zone unlimited

$9.99

Work Shop

$14.99

Father's Day

Pancakes

Mini Pancakes FOR DAD!