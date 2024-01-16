Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - Gahanna 121 Mill Street
Milk Tea
- Almond Milk Tea$5.75
Strong and sweet almond flavor
- Chai Milk Tea$6.00
With a blend of green tea, ginger, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon, our chai is a beautiful balance of smooth and spicy. The bold spiciness of ginger and strong sweetness of clove shine through, but the spices don't overshadow our full-bodied green tea leaves.
- Chocolate Milk Tea$5.75
- Coconut Milk Tea$5.75
Sweet, creamy, toasty, coconut flavor
- Coffee Milk Tea$5.75
Made with real coffee, tastes like a sweetened cold brew
- Honey Milk tea$5.75
- Honeydew Milk Tea$5.75
Fruit and cream come together to bring out a strong honeydew melon flavor
- Jasmine Milk Tea$6.00
'Plain' Green Milk Tea
- Lavender Milk Tea$6.00
Floral but sweet and creamy
- Matcha Milk Tea$6.00
Made from ultra concentrated green tea, a light refreshing flavor is brought to life
- Papaya Milk Tea$5.75
- Red Bean Milk Tea$5.75
Red bean, also known as adzuki bean, is a topping made from dried red beans and sugar. The flavor can be described as sweet, creamy and earthy. It has a slight granulated texture and is high in fiber.
- Taro Milk Tea$6.00
Our most popular milk tea flavor, has notes of vanilla, hazelnut, and sweetened cereal milk!
- Thai Milk Tea$6.00
spiced hints of star anise, cardamom, and tamarind. It's essentially a celebration of beautiful Thai flavours in a cup!