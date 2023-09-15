Milk Tea

Milk tea is simply what it sounds like- tea with milk added. This combination creates a smoothness and slight sweetness to normal bitter teas such as plain green tea.

Almond Milk Tea

$5.75

Strong and sweet almond flavor

Chai Milk Tea

$5.75

With a blend of green tea, ginger, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon, our chai is a beautiful balance of smooth and spicy. The bold spiciness of ginger and strong sweetness of clove shine through, but the spices don't overshadow our full-bodied green tea leaves.

Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.75

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.75

Sweet, creamy, toasty, coconut flavor

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.75

Made with real coffee, tastes like a sweetened cold brew

Honey Milk tea

$5.75

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.75

Fruit and cream come together to bring out a strong honeydew melon flavor

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.75

Floral but sweet and creamy

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.75

Made from ultra concentrated green tea, a light refreshing flavor is brought to life

Papaya Milk Tea

$5.75

Red Bean Milk Tea

$5.75

Red bean, also known as adzuki bean, is a topping made from dried red beans and sugar. The flavor can be described as sweet, creamy and earthy. It has a slight granulated texture and is high in fiber.

Taro Milk Tea

$5.75

Our most popular milk tea flavor, has notes of vanilla, hazelnut, and sweetened cereal milk!

Thai Milk Tea

$5.75

spiced hints of star anise, cardamom, and tamarind. It's essentially a celebration of beautiful Thai flavours in a cup!

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.75

'Plain' Green Milk Tea

Plain Jasmine

$4.00

Flavored Tea

Sweetened Tea With Flavoring

Blueberry Flavored Tea

$5.50

Green Apple Flavored Tea

$5.50

Honey Flavored Tea

$5.50

Honeydew Flavored Tea

$5.50

Kiwi Flavored Tea

$5.50

Lychee Flavored Tea

$5.50

Notes of floral and cherry

Mango Flavored Tea

$5.50

Our most popular flavored tea

Passionfruit Flavored Tea

$5.50

Peach Flavored Tea

$5.50

Pineapple Flavored Tea

$5.50

Raspberry Flavored Tea

$5.50

Strawberry Flavored Tea

$5.50

Watermelon Flavored Tea

$5.50

Lemon Flavored Tea

$5.50

Bottled Drinks

Assortment of Handcrafted and Bottled Lemon and Limeades

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.25Out of stock

Blueberry, Lemon, Sugar

Mint Ginger Limeade

$4.25Out of stock

Fresh Mint, Fresh Ginger, Fresh Lime, Sugar. Tastes like a virigin mojito!!

Mango Lemonade

$4.25Out of stock

Mango, Lemon, Sugar

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$4.25Out of stock

Fresh Basil, Fresh Strawberry, Lemon, Sugar

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.25Out of stock

Fresh Raspberry, Lemon, Sugar

Watermelon Mint lemonade

$4.25Out of stock

Fresh Mint, Watermelon, Lemon, Sugar

Pineapple Rosemary Lemonade

$4.25Out of stock

Fresh Rosemary, Pineapple, Lemon, Sugar

Cold Pressed Juice

A unique organic blend of 100% fruits and vegetables

Mean Green

$8.75

Apple, Cucumber, Spinach, kale, Dandelion, Lemon, Ginger

Terra

$8.75

Carrot, Pineapple, Turmeric, Lime

Roots

$8.75

Green Apple, Carrot, Lemon, Beet, Turmeric

Love Dr

$8.75

Pineapple, Pear, Grapefruit, Ginger, beet

Oasis

$8.75

Lemon, Ginger, Raw Agave, Blue Spirulina

Chlorophyl Mint Water

$3.00

Lemon Water

$3.00

Green Bomb

$3.50

Concentrated shots of Live greens

Ginger Bomb

$3.50

Concentrated shots of ginger with lemon

Turmeric Bomb

$3.50

Concentrated shots of turmeric with apple cider vinegar and lemon

Smoothie

Blended thick with fruits, veggies, and other tasty ingredients

Tropical Paradise

$6.75

Pineapple, banana, mango, guava, nonfat yogurt

Tropical Temptation

$6.75

Our most popular smoothie! Strawberry, passionfruit, guava, orange sherbet.

Very Berry

$6.75

Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, banana, nonfat yogurt

Strawberry Banana

$6.75

Strawberry, banana, nonfat yogurt

Mango Tango

$6.75

Mango, nonfat yogurt

Green Machine

$6.75

Spinach, banana, mango, guava

The Buckeye

$6.75

Skim Milk, nonfat yogurt, chocolate, oreo cookie pieces, crunchy peanut butter

Jazzy Pineapple

$6.75

Pineapple, banana, strawberry, nonfat yogurt

Berry Blues

$6.75

Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, fresh squeezed orange juice, nonfat yogurt

Sweet Valentine

$6.75

Raspberry, strawberry, honey, nonfat yogurt

Custom Smoothie

$8.00

