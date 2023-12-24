Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - Strongsville 2 Strongsville Kiosk
Milk Tea
- Almond Milk Tea$5.75
Strong and sweet almond flavor
- Chai Milk Tea$5.75
With a blend of green tea, ginger, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon, our chai is a beautiful balance of smooth and spicy. The bold spiciness of ginger and strong sweetness of clove shine through, but the spices don't overshadow our full-bodied green tea leaves.
- Chocolate Milk Tea$5.75
- Coconut Milk Tea$5.75
Sweet, creamy, toasty, coconut flavor
- Coffee Milk Tea$5.75
Made with real coffee, tastes like a sweetened cold brew
- Honey Milk tea$5.75
- Honeydew Milk Tea$5.75
Fruit and cream come together to bring out a strong honeydew melon flavor
- Lavender Milk Tea$5.75
Floral but sweet and creamy
- Matcha Milk Tea$5.75
Made from ultra concentrated green tea, a light refreshing flavor is brought to life
- Papaya Milk Tea$5.75
- Red Bean Milk Tea$5.75
Red bean, also known as adzuki bean, is a topping made from dried red beans and sugar. The flavor can be described as sweet, creamy and earthy. It has a slight granulated texture and is high in fiber.
- Taro Milk Tea$5.75
Our most popular milk tea flavor, has notes of vanilla, hazelnut, and sweetened cereal milk!
- Thai Milk Tea$5.75
spiced hints of star anise, cardamom, and tamarind. It's essentially a celebration of beautiful Thai flavours in a cup!
- Jasmine Milk Tea$5.75
'Plain' Green Milk Tea
Holiday Flavors
- Candy Cane Matcha$5.75Out of stock
- Pumpkin Chai$5.75Out of stock
- Maple Thai$5.75Out of stock
- Pumpkin Thai$5.75Out of stock
- Salted Caramel Thai$5.75Out of stock
- Salted Caramel Chai$5.75Out of stock
- Caramel Apple Flavored Tea$5.75Out of stock
- Gingerbread Thai$5.75Out of stock
- Eggnog Chai$5.75Out of stock
- Chocolate Pecan Pie$5.75Out of stock
- Hot Ginger Toddy Flavored Tea$5.75Out of stock
Flavored Tea
- Blueberry Flavored Tea$5.50
- Green Apple Flavored Tea$5.50Out of stock
- Honey Flavored Tea$5.50
- Honeydew Flavored Tea$5.50
- Kiwi Flavored Tea$5.50Out of stock
- Lychee Flavored Tea$5.50
Notes of floral and cherry
- Mango Flavored Tea$5.50
Our most popular flavored tea
- Passionfruit Flavored Tea$5.50
- Peach Flavored Tea$5.50
- Pineapple Flavored Tea$5.50
- Raspberry Flavored Tea$5.50
- Strawberry Flavored Tea$5.50
- Watermelon Flavored Tea$5.50
- Lemon Flavored Tea$5.50
- Plain Jasmine$3.75
- Cup of Water$0.25
Smoothies
Smoothie
- Tropical Paradise$6.00
Pineapple, banana, mango, guava, nonfat yogurt
- Tropical Temptation$6.00
Our most popular smoothie! Strawberry, passionfruit, guava, orange sherbet.
- Very Berry$6.00
Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, banana, nonfat yogurt
- Strawberry Banana$6.00
Strawberry, banana, nonfat yogurt
- Mango Tango$6.00
Mango, nonfat yogurt
- Green Machine$6.00
Spinach, banana, mango, guava
- The Buckeye$6.00
Skim Milk, nonfat yogurt, chocolate, oreo cookie pieces, crunchy peanut butter
- Jazzy Pineapple$6.00
Pineapple, banana, strawberry, nonfat yogurt
- Berry Blues$6.00
Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, fresh squeezed orange juice, nonfat yogurt
- Sweet Valentine$6.00
Raspberry, strawberry, honey, nonfat yogurt
- Custom Smoothie$7.00Out of stock
Cold Pressed Juice
Cold Pressed Juice
- Mean Green$8.75Out of stock
Apple, Cucumber, Spinach, kale, Dandelion, Lemon, Ginger
- Terra$8.75Out of stock
Carrot, Pineapple, Turmeric, Lime
- Roots$8.75Out of stock
Green Apple, Carrot, Lemon, Beet, Turmeric
- Love Dr$8.75Out of stock
Pineapple, Pear, Grapefruit, Ginger, beet
- Oasis$8.75Out of stock
Lemon, Ginger, Raw Agave, Blue Spirulina
- Chlorophyl Mint Water$3.00Out of stock
- Lemon Water$3.00Out of stock
- Green Bomb$3.50Out of stock
Concentrated shots of Live greens
- Ginger Bomb$3.50Out of stock
Concentrated shots of ginger with lemon
- Turmeric Bomb$3.50Out of stock
Concentrated shots of turmeric with apple cider vinegar and lemon