Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - Toledo 1 Toledo Food Court
Milk Tea
Plain Jasmine
Jasmine Milk Tea
'Plain' Green Milk Tea
Thai Milk Tea
spiced hints of star anise, cardamom, and tamarind. It's essentially a celebration of beautiful Thai flavours in a cup!
Taro Milk Tea
Our most popular milk tea flavor, has notes of vanilla, hazelnut, and sweetened cereal milk!
Red Bean Milk Tea
Red bean, also known as adzuki bean, is a topping made from dried red beans and sugar. The flavor can be described as sweet, creamy and earthy. It has a slight granulated texture and is high in fiber.
Papaya Milk Tea
Matcha Milk Tea
Made from ultra concentrated green tea, a light refreshing flavor is brought to life
Lavender Milk Tea
Floral but sweet and creamy
Honeydew Milk Tea
Fruit and cream come together to bring out a strong honeydew melon flavor
Honey Milk tea
Coffee Milk Tea
Made with real coffee, tastes like a sweetened cold brew
Coconut Milk Tea
Sweet, creamy, toasty, coconut flavor
Chocolate Milk Tea
Chai Milk Tea
With a blend of green tea, ginger, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon, our chai is a beautiful balance of smooth and spicy. The bold spiciness of ginger and strong sweetness of clove shine through, but the spices don't overshadow our full-bodied green tea leaves.
Almond Milk Tea
Strong and sweet almond flavor
Strawberry Milk Tea
Flavored Tea
Lemon Flavored Tea
Watermelon Flavored Tea
Strawberry Flavored Tea
Raspberry Flavored Tea
Pineapple Flavored Tea
Peach Flavored Tea
Passionfruit Flavored Tea
Mango Flavored Tea
Our most popular flavored tea
Lychee Flavored Tea
Notes of floral and cherry
Kiwi Flavored Tea
Honeydew Flavored Tea
Honey Flavored Tea
Green Apple Flavored Tea
Blueberry Flavored Tea
Bottled Drinks
Blueberry Lemonade
Blueberry, Lemon, Sugar
Mint Ginger Limeade
Fresh Mint, Fresh Ginger, Fresh Lime, Sugar. Tastes like a virigin mojito!!
Mango Lemonade
Mango, Lemon, Sugar
Strawberry Basil Lemonade
Fresh Basil, Fresh Strawberry, Lemon, Sugar
Raspberry Lemonade
Fresh Raspberry, Lemon, Sugar
Watermelon Mint lemonade
Fresh Mint, Watermelon, Lemon, Sugar
Pineapple Rosemary Lemonade
Fresh Rosemary, Pineapple, Lemon, Sugar
Cold Pressed Juice
Mean Green
Apple, Cucumber, Spinach, kale, Dandelion, Lemon, Ginger
Terra
Carrot, Pineapple, Turmeric, Lime
Roots
Green Apple, Carrot, Lemon, Beet, Turmeric
Love Dr
Pineapple, Pear, Grapefruit, Ginger, beet
Oasis
Lemon, Ginger, Raw Agave, Blue Spirulina
Chlorophyl Mint Water
Lemon Water
Green Bomb
Concentrated shots of Live greens
Ginger Bomb
Concentrated shots of ginger with lemon
Turmeric Bomb
Concentrated shots of turmeric with apple cider vinegar and lemon
Smoothie
Custom Smoothie
Sweet Valentine
Raspberry, strawberry, honey, nonfat yogurt
Berry Blues
Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, fresh squeezed orange juice, nonfat yogurt
Jazzy Pineapple
Pineapple, banana, strawberry, nonfat yogurt
The Buckeye
Skim Milk, nonfat yogurt, chocolate, oreo cookie pieces, crunchy peanut butter
Green Machine
Spinach, banana, mango, guava
Mango Tango
Mango, nonfat yogurt
Strawberry Banana
Strawberry, banana, nonfat yogurt
Very Berry
Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, banana, nonfat yogurt
Tropical Temptation
Our most popular smoothie! Strawberry, passionfruit, guava, orange sherbet.
Tropical Paradise
Pineapple, banana, mango, guava, nonfat yogurt