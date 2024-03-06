Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - Youngstown 5555 Youngstown Warren Road
Milk Tea
Milk Tea
- Almond Milk Tea$5.75
Strong and sweet almond flavor
- Chai Milk Tea$5.75
With a blend of green tea, ginger, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon, our chai is a beautiful balance of smooth and spicy. The bold spiciness of ginger and strong sweetness of clove shine through, but the spices don't overshadow our full-bodied green tea leaves.
- Chocolate Milk Tea$5.75
- Coconut Milk Tea$5.75
Sweet, creamy, toasty, coconut flavor
- Coffee Milk Tea$5.75
Made with real coffee, tastes like a sweetened cold brew
- Honey Milk tea$5.50Out of stock
- Honeydew Milk Tea$5.75
Fruit and cream come together to bring out a strong honeydew melon flavor
- Lavender Milk Tea$5.75
Floral but sweet and creamy
- Matcha Milk Tea$5.75
Made from ultra concentrated green tea, a light refreshing flavor is brought to life
- Papaya Milk Tea$5.75
- Red Bean Milk Tea$5.75
Red bean, also known as adzuki bean, is a topping made from dried red beans and sugar. The flavor can be described as sweet, creamy and earthy. It has a slight granulated texture and is high in fiber.
- Taro Milk Tea$5.75
Our most popular milk tea flavor, has notes of vanilla, hazelnut, and sweetened cereal milk!
- Thai Milk Tea$5.75
spiced hints of star anise, cardamom, and tamarind. It's essentially a celebration of beautiful Thai flavours in a cup!
- Jasmine Milk Tea$5.75
'Plain' Green Milk Tea
Holiday Flavors
Flavored Tea
- Blueberry Flavored Tea$5.50
- Green Apple Flavored Tea$5.50
- Honey Flavored Tea$5.50Out of stock
- Honeydew Flavored Tea$5.50
- Kiwi Flavored Tea$5.50
- Lychee Flavored Tea$5.50
Notes of floral and cherry
- Mango Flavored Tea$5.50
Our most popular flavored tea
- Passionfruit Flavored Tea$5.50
- Peach Flavored Tea$5.50
- Pineapple Flavored Tea$5.50
- Raspberry Flavored Tea$5.50
- Strawberry Flavored Tea$5.50
- Watermelon Flavored Tea$5.50
- Lemon Flavored Tea$5.50
- Plain Jasmine$3.75
- Cup of Water$0.25
Smoothies
Smoothie
- Tropical Paradise$6.75
Pineapple, banana, mango, guava, nonfat yogurt
- Tropical Temptation$6.75
Our most popular smoothie! Strawberry, passionfruit, guava, orange sherbet.
- Very Berry$6.75
Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, banana, nonfat yogurt
- Strawberry Banana$6.75
Strawberry, banana, nonfat yogurt
- Mango Tango$6.75
Mango, nonfat yogurt
- Green Machine$6.75
Spinach, banana, mango, guava
- The Buckeye$6.75Out of stock
Skim Milk, nonfat yogurt, chocolate, oreo cookie pieces, crunchy peanut butter
- Jazzy Pineapple$6.75
Pineapple, banana, strawberry, nonfat yogurt
- Berry Blues$6.75
Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, fresh squeezed orange juice, nonfat yogurt
- Sweet Valentine$6.75
Raspberry, strawberry, honey, nonfat yogurt
Cold Pressed Juice
Cold Pressed Juice
- Mean Green$8.75
Apple, Cucumber, Spinach, kale, Dandelion, Lemon, Ginger
- Terra$8.75
Carrot, Pineapple, Turmeric, Lime
- Roots$8.75
Green Apple, Carrot, Lemon, Beet, Turmeric
- Love Dr$8.75
Pineapple, Pear, Grapefruit, Ginger, beet
- Oasis$8.75
Lemon, Ginger, Raw Agave, Blue Spirulina
- Chlorophyl Mint Water$4.25
- Lemon Water$4.25
- Green Bomb$3.50
Concentrated shots of Live greens
- Ginger Bomb$3.50
Concentrated shots of ginger with lemon
- Turmeric Bomb$3.50
Concentrated shots of turmeric with apple cider vinegar and lemon