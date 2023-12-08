Buchanan’s Bayshore
Shareables
- Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds$12.00
with horseradish honey mustard and ranch
- Crab and Goat Cheese Croquettes$14.00
honey, chili, orange
- Pretzel Sticks$11.00
served with whiskey mustard and beer cheese dip
- Scotch Egg$7.00+
one for $7 | 2 for $13 | 3 for $18 hard-boiled egg wrapped in English sausage, lightly breadcrumbed and fried, served with horseradish honey mustard
- Six Smoked Fried Wings$15.00
with a choice of sauces: Buffalo Scotch Glaze Sweet Garlic Teriyaki Bourbon BBQ
- Smoked Salmon Dip$15.00
cracker, dill, pickle
- Tavern Fries$12.00
crispy fries, melted English cheese, bacon, roasted garlic mayo, green onion
Soups and Salads
- Baby Wedge Salad$14.00
English cheddar, bacon, tomato, bleu cheese dressing, green onions
- Buchanan's House Salad$13.00
romaine, green apple, candied walnuts, dried cherries, goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette
- Creamy Onion and Leek Soup$10.00
with sourdough croutons and white cheddar
- Wisconsin Beer Cheese Soup$9.00
topped with buttered popcorn
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Beer Bangers$16.00
whiskey mustard, roasted garlic mayo, toasted sourdough roll
- Double Smash$17.00
American cheese, secret sauce, shredded lettuce, sourdough bun
- Fried Chicken$16.00
dill, buffalo-brined thighs, Irish curry mayo, pickles, shredded lettuce, sourdough bun
- Pastrami Reuben$18.00
kraut, house 1000 island, gruyere, dark rye
- Phillies$17.00
choice of steak or chicken, mushrooms, ale onions, smoked gouda, beer cheese sauce, toasted hoagie
- Short Rib Melt$19.00
Entrees
- Baked Mac and Cheddar$22.00
white cheddar, crispy bacon, gratin crust
- Bangers and Mash$17.00
two grilled bangers, garlic-herb mash, ale and onion gravy
- Beef and Stout Pie$26.00
ale and onion gravy, stout-braised short rib, root vegetables, mashed potato, English cheddar
- Beer Battered Fish and Chips$19.00
lemon tartar, chips, slaw, malt vinegar, mushy peas
- Broiled Cod$27.00
herb butter, mushy peas, crispy fingerling potatoes, dill cream
- Irish Curry Chicken$24.00
grilled breast, rice, roasted vegetables
- Short Rib Pot Roast$28.00
garlic-herb mash, carrots, pearl onions, crispy onions