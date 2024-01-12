Skip to Main content
Bar
Beer
Bud Light Bottle
$4.00
Bud Bottle
$4.00
Heineken Bottle
$4.00
Modelo Bottle
$4.00
Out of stock
Corona Bottle
$4.00
Corona light Bottle
$4.00
Out of stock
Miller Light
$4.00
IHT Draft
$4.00
Odouls
$4.00
Red Ale Draft
$4.00
Wine
House Cab
$4.00
House Merlot
$4.00
House Pinot Noir
$4.00
House Chardonnay
$4.00
House Pinot Grigio
$4.00
House Sauv Blanc
$4.00
Stella Rosa Spritzer
$4.00
Titos Party
$4.00
Captain Party
$4.00
Food
Appetizers
Sicilian Octopus
$18.00
Fried Calamari
$13.00
Polpette
$12.00
Caprese App
$14.00
Burrata
$15.00
Chicken Wings (6)
$9.00
Chicken Wings (12)
$16.00
Soups
Soup of the Day
$10.00
Clam Chowder
$12.00
Lobster Bisque
$12.00
Out of stock
Salads
Caesar
$12.00
Mista
$13.00
Wedge
$14.00
Arugula
$14.00
Kids Menu
Spaghetti with tomato Sauce
$10.00
Fettuccini Alfredo
$10.00
Chicken Tenders & French Fries
$12.00
Sandwiches
Buchanan’s Burger
$14.00
By the Water Burger
$16.00
The Cutlet Sandwich
$15.00
Pizza
Margarita
$15.00
Out of stock
Hot Honey Pepperoni
$18.00
Out of stock
Burrata & Prosciutto
$22.00
Out of stock
Pasta
Vongole
$24.00
Scoglio
$26.00
Ravioli al Aragosta
$26.00
Gnocchi
$20.00
Bolognese
$20.00
Pesto Pasta
$18.00
Pappardelle Porcini
$24.00
Land & Sea
Hanger Steak
$26.00
Pork Chop
$32.00
Pollo Parmigiana
$25.00
Chicken Marsala
$20.00
Veal Marsala
$26.00
Salmon
$29.00
Grouper
$36.00
Tuna Steak
$28.00
Branzino
$34.00
Sides
Side Caesar
$4.00
Side Mista
$4.00
Side Arugula
$4.00
Side Roasted Parmesan Potatoes
$6.00
Side Sauteed Asparagus
$8.00
Side Grilled Broccoli
$6.00
Side Pasta
$8.00
Solo Protein
Chicken Breast
$10.00
Salmon
$11.00
Dessert Menu
Pistacius and Ricotta Cake
$10.00
Pistacio Hazelnut Gelato
$10.00
Crostata Della Nonna
$10.00
Chocolate Torte
$10.00
Tiramisu
$10.00
OTS
Dressing
Ranch
$0.50
Caesar
$0.50
Balsamic
$0.50
Gorganzola
$0.75
Lemon Dressing
$0.50
Sauce
Pesto
$2.00
Side Marinara
$3.00
B.Reduction
$1.00
Alfredo
$5.00
Bolognese
$4.00
Buffalo
$0.50
Cheese
Grated Parm
$1.00
Shaved Parm
$2.00
Burrata
$8.00
Mozz
$5.00
Buff Mozz
$10.00
Bread
Baguette
$2.50
Alfredo Pasta
$10.00
tomato pasta
$8.00
N/A Bev
Soda
Coke
$2.50
Out of stock
Diet Coke
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Sprite Zero
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Root Beer
$2.50
Teas
Iced Tea
$3.50
Hot Tea
$3.50
Coffee
Hot Coffee
$5.00
Single Espresso
$4.00
Double Espresso
$5.00
Buchanan's Landing 1114 Florida Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(727) 771-8910
1114 Florida Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Closed
All hours
