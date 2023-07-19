Buckeye Donuts - North Market 1363 S High St
Buckeye Donuts - North Market 1363 S High St
Reg Donuts
1 Regular Donut
$1.90
2 Regular Donuts
$3.80
3 Regular Donuts
$5.70
4 Regular Donuts
$7.60
5 Regular Donuts
$9.50
6 Regular Donuts
$11.40
7 Regular Donuts
$12.42
8 Regular Donuts
$13.44
9 Regular Donuts
$14.46
10 Regular Donuts
$15.48
11 Regular Donuts
$16.50
1 Dz Regular
$17.50
Half and Half
$21.45
1 DZ Donut Holes
$4.50
Fan Donuts
1 Fancy Donut
$2.75
2 Fancy Donuts
$5.50
3 Fancy Donuts
$8.25
4 Fancy Donuts
$11.00
5 Fancy Donuts
$13.75
6 Fancy Donuts
$16.50
7 Fancy Donuts
$17.63
8 Fancy Donuts
$18.76
9 Fancy Donuts
$19.89
10 Fancy Donuts
$21.02
11 Fancy Donuts
$22.15
1 Dz Fancy Donuts
$23.25
Add Bacon
$0.50
Add Peanuts
$0.30
Danish
CroNut
$3.99
Danish
$3.99
Beignet
$3.99
Paczki
$3.99
Cinn Nut Roll
$4.25
Schmidt Donut
$3.99
Coffee/Tea
Small Coffee
$2.25
Medium Coffee
$2.55
Large Coffee
$2.75
Small Cappacino
$2.75
Medium Cappacino
$3.25
Large Cappacino
$3.75
Iced Coffee
$3.99
Small Tea
$2.25
Medium Tea
$2.55
Large Tea
$2.75
Carafe Coffee
$19.50
Carafe Hot Chocolate
$22.10
Beverages
Small Whole Milk
$1.95
Small 2% Milk
$1.95
Small Chocolate Milk
$1.95
Large Whole Milk
$2.75
Large 2% Milk
$2.75
Large Chocolate Milk
$2.75
Orange Juice
$2.75
Apple Juice
$2.75
Water
$1.50
Pop
$1.50
Merch
Grey Hoodie
$39.99
Grey TShirt
$24.99
Red Tshirt
$24.99
White TShirt
$24.99
South TShirt
$24.99
Green Buckeye Hoodie
$39.99
Green South Side Hoodie
$39.99
Green Buckeye TShirt
$24.99
Green South Side Tshirt
$24.99
Coffee Mug
$11.99
Sale TShirts
$12.00
Buckeye Donuts - North Market 1363 S High St Location and Ordering Hours
(614) 443-7470
1363 S High St, Columbus, OH 43207
Closed
All hours
