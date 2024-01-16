Buckin' Bean Coffee Mandan
Drinks
- Americano 12 0z$3.50
Espresso and water
- Coffee 12 Oz$2.50
Single drip
- Cappucino 12 Oz$4.25
Espresso, flavor and steamed milk
- Chai Tea 12 Oz$4.50
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Americano 16 Oz$3.75
Espresso and water
- Coffee 16 Oz$2.75
Single drip
- Cappucino 16 Oz$4.75
Espresso and water
- Chai Tea 16 Oz$5.00
- Bottled Water$1.50
- Americano 20 Oz$4.25
Espresso and water
- Coffee 20 Oz$3.00
Single drip
- Cappucino 20 Oz$5.25
Espresso and water
- Chai Tea 20 Oz$5.50
- Coke$2.50
- Cold Brew 12 Oz$4.50
- Hot Chocolate 12 Oz$3.00
- Hot Latte 12 oz$4.50
- Frapp 12 oz$5.50
- Hot Apple Cider 12 Oz$3.50
- Cold Brew 16 Oz$5.00
- Hot Chocolate 16 Oz$3.50
- Hot Latte 16 oz$5.00
- Frapp 16 oz$6.00
- Hot Apple Cider 16 Oz$4.00
- Cold Brew 20 oz$5.50
- Hot Chocolate 20 Oz$4.00
- Hot Latte 20 oz$5.50
- Frapp 20 oz$6.50
- Hot Tea 16 Oz$3.75
- Lotus 12 Oz$5.00
Clean energy drink mixed with sparkling water
- Matcha 12 Oz$4.50
- Iced Tea 12 Oz$3.00
- Mocha 12 oz$5.00
- Iced Latte 12 Oz$5.00
Espresso, milk, Flavor
- Lotus 16 Oz$5.50
Clean energy drink mixed with sparkling water
- Matcha 16 Oz$5.00
- Iced Tea 16 Oz$3.50
- Mocha 16 oz$5.50
- Iced Latte 16 Oz$5.50
Espresso, milk, Flavor
- Lotus 20 Oz$6.00
Clean energy drink mixed with sparkling water
- Matcha 20 Oz$5.50
- Iced Tea 20 Oz$4.00
- Mocha 20 oz$6.00
- Iced Latte 20 Oz$6.00
Espresso, milk, Flavor
- Refresher 12 Oz$4.50
Mixed with sparkling water
- Refresher 16 Oz$5.00
Mixed with sparkling water
- Refresher 20 Oz$5.50
Mixed with sparkling water
- Smoothie 12 Oz$5.50
- Smoothie 16 Oz$6.00
- Smoothie 20 Oz$6.50
- Sprite$2.50
- V8$2.50
Breakfast
Yogurts and Desserts
Buckin' Bean Coffee Mandan Location and Ordering Hours
(701) 390-2775
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 6AM