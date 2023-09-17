Popular Items

Trumpet Steak Salad

$16.50

Trumpet Mushroom Steak, Spring Mix Greens, Chopped Ice Berg, Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, sliced Carrots, sliced Radish, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese with a side of Ranch Dressing.

Trumpet Mushroom Tacos

$12.50

Grilled Trumpet Mushrooms, Mangos, Avocado, Onions, Cilantro, Micro Greens with Chipotle Sauce.

Passion Fruit with Chia Seed

$6.00

Passion fruit, lemon, sparkling water, mint, chia seeds.


Burgers

Banh Mi Burger w/ Side

$17.50

Vegan Beef Patty, Lettuce, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots and Jalapeños, Red Onions, Cilantro with a Confit Garlic Mayo sauce.

All American Burger w/ Side

$17.50

Vegan Beef Patty, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pickles with Thousand Buddha sauce.

Carne Asada Burger w/ Side

$17.50

Vegan Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grilled Onion, Cilantro, Pickled Jalapeño with a Chipotle Mayo.

Country Fried Steak Burger w/ Side

$17.50

Deep Fried Vegan Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, House-made Buddha Belly sauce and topped with Micro Greens.

Small Bites

Charred Broccoli

$6.50
Buddha Fries

$8.50

Fries with house made chimichurri sauce, smoked paprika oil, and parmesan.

Pot Stickers (6)

$9.50

Gyoza with soy citrus lime sauce

Corn Ribs

$9.00

Seasoned grilled corn wiwth smoked paprika, lemon pepper, sprinkled with parmesan and parsley.

Maha Mushrooms

$14.50

Tempura blue oyster mushrooms with side of sriracha mayo.

Charred Broccoli

$6.50

Naked Fries

$6.50

Salads

Buddha Salad (House)

$14.00

Spring Green Mix, Shiitake Mushrooms, Charred Broccoli, Corn, Carrots, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers and drizzled with a House-made Vinaigrette.

Trio Cold Salad

$18.00

Arugula beet salad with red onion, cold soba noodles with shiitake mushrooms, green onions in a sesame soy vinaigrette, and roasted sweet potatoes with cilantro.

Soba Noodle Salad

$18.00

Shiitake Mushrooms, Red Onions, Shredded Carrots, Green Onions, Cabbage, Micro Greens mixed with a Ginger Sesame Dressing, topped with Avocado sprinkled with Toasted Sesame.

Hand-Crafted Bubbles

Salted Lemon Plum with Mint

$6.00

Salted plum, lemon, sparkling water, mint

Passion Fruit with Chia Seed

$6.00

Passion fruit, lemon, sparkling water, mint, chia seeds.

Just Sparkling Water

$3.00

Hand-Crafted Lemonades

Fuji Apple Lemonade with Chia Seeds

$6.50

Fuji apples, lemonade, chia seeds

Blueberry Pineapple Lemonade with Chia Seeds

$6.50

Blueberry, pineapple, lemonade, with chia seeds.

Hand-Crafted Iced Teas

Black Mango Iced Tea

$6.00

Organic black mango iced tea, lemon, mango bites, logan berries, chia seeds.

Strawberry Kiwi Iced Tea

$6.00

Strawberry Kiwi Hibiscus Iced tea with Strawberries, Lemon, Mango Bites, and Chia Seeds.

Crafted Juices

Green Tara

$10.00

Kale, cucumber, cilantro, mint, apple, tamarind, lemon.

Sunset Delight

$10.00

Apple, Carrot, Ginger.

Tropical Twist With Mint

$10.00

Pineapple, kale, romaine, apple, lemon, mint.

Beet Bliss

$10.00

Cucumber, apple, beets, lemon, ginger, cilantro.

Jamu Juice

$10.00

Turmeric, lemon, coconut juice, ginger.

Pressed Juices

Apple Juice

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$8.00

Orange Juice

$8.00

Coffee / Tea

Vietnamese Drip Coffee with Condensed Coconut Cream

$6.00

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00

Passion Fruit Black Tea

$4.00

Dessert

Tempura Fried Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake

$10.00

New York Cheesecake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Plant Shake

Avocado Shake

$10.00

Avocado, Plant Milk, Vanilla, Himalayan Salt.

Avocado Toast

Veggie Toast

$12.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Micro-greens, Lemon Slices, Red Radish, Garlic Aioli and sprinkled Pepper Flakes.

Egg Toast

$13.00

Scrambled Vegan JUST EGG, Avocado, Red Onions, Capers, Red Radish and Micro-greens.

Trumpet Mushroom Toast

$13.00

Mango Avocado Guacamole, Trumpet Mushrooms, Green Onions, Cilantro, Chipotle Mayo and Micro-greens.