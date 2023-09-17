Buddha Belly Burger Plant-Based Eats 1901 S Street Suite 100
Popular Items
Passion Fruit with Chia Seed
Passion fruit, lemon, sparkling water, mint, chia seeds.
Burgers
Banh Mi Burger w/ Side
Vegan Beef Patty, Lettuce, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots and Jalapeños, Red Onions, Cilantro with a Confit Garlic Mayo sauce.
All American Burger w/ Side
Vegan Beef Patty, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pickles with Thousand Buddha sauce.
Carne Asada Burger w/ Side
Vegan Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grilled Onion, Cilantro, Pickled Jalapeño with a Chipotle Mayo.
Country Fried Steak Burger w/ Side
Deep Fried Vegan Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, House-made Buddha Belly sauce and topped with Micro Greens.
Small Bites
Charred Broccoli
Buddha Fries
Fries with house made chimichurri sauce, smoked paprika oil, and parmesan.
Pot Stickers (6)
Gyoza with soy citrus lime sauce
Corn Ribs
Seasoned grilled corn wiwth smoked paprika, lemon pepper, sprinkled with parmesan and parsley.
Maha Mushrooms
Tempura blue oyster mushrooms with side of sriracha mayo.
Charred Broccoli
Naked Fries
Salads
Buddha Salad (House)
Spring Green Mix, Shiitake Mushrooms, Charred Broccoli, Corn, Carrots, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers and drizzled with a House-made Vinaigrette.
Trio Cold Salad
Arugula beet salad with red onion, cold soba noodles with shiitake mushrooms, green onions in a sesame soy vinaigrette, and roasted sweet potatoes with cilantro.
Trumpet Steak Salad
Trumpet Mushroom Steak, Spring Mix Greens, Chopped Ice Berg, Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, sliced Carrots, sliced Radish, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese with a side of Ranch Dressing.
Soba Noodle Salad
Shiitake Mushrooms, Red Onions, Shredded Carrots, Green Onions, Cabbage, Micro Greens mixed with a Ginger Sesame Dressing, topped with Avocado sprinkled with Toasted Sesame.
Hand-Crafted Bubbles
Hand-Crafted Lemonades
Hand-Crafted Iced Teas
Crafted Juices
Green Tara
Kale, cucumber, cilantro, mint, apple, tamarind, lemon.
Sunset Delight
Apple, Carrot, Ginger.
Tropical Twist With Mint
Pineapple, kale, romaine, apple, lemon, mint.
Beet Bliss
Cucumber, apple, beets, lemon, ginger, cilantro.
Jamu Juice
Turmeric, lemon, coconut juice, ginger.
Pressed Juices
Coffee / Tea
Avocado Toast
Veggie Toast
Avocado, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Micro-greens, Lemon Slices, Red Radish, Garlic Aioli and sprinkled Pepper Flakes.
Egg Toast
Scrambled Vegan JUST EGG, Avocado, Red Onions, Capers, Red Radish and Micro-greens.
Trumpet Mushroom Toast
Mango Avocado Guacamole, Trumpet Mushrooms, Green Onions, Cilantro, Chipotle Mayo and Micro-greens.