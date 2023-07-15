Budd's Broiler Budd's Broiler
Starters
Jumbo Prawn Cocktail
Dungeness Crab, Shrimp, & Artichoke Dip
Crispy Calamari
Served with lemon aioli
Citrus Fennel Scallops
Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared over fennel-citrus slaw.
Shaking Beef
Tenderloin filet, hot red peppers, red onion, garlic, tamari-lime glaze, iceberg lettuce.
Northwest Manila Clams
Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.
Hawaiian Ahi Nachos
Traditional Hawaiian poke served on homemade taro chips with wasabi oil.
Fresh Puget Sound Mussels
With shallots, herbs and white wine.
Budd's Ahi Stack
Traditional Hawaiian poke served on homemade taro chips with wasabi oil.
Soup & Salad
Anthony's Award-Winning Clam Chowder Bowl
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
Anthony's Award-Winning Clam Chowder Cup
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
Blue Cheese Salad with Shrimp
Crisp romaine with Oregon Coast shrimp, tomatoes and homemade blue cheese dressing.
Classic Caesar Salad
Northwest Seasonal Salad - Rhubarb
Northwest Seasonal Salad - Strawberry
Crab Grapefruit Salad
Mixed greens with Dungeness crab, avocado, grapefruit, and a basil vinaigrette.
Chop Chop Seafood Salad
Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.
Cioppino
Dungeness Crab, wild salmon, Manila clams, Northwest mussels and Alaska cod in seasoned tomato-basil broth.
Entrees
Alaska Weathervane Scallops
Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared and sprinkled with gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.
Crispy Panko True Cod 'n Chips 3pc
Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.
Roasted Scampi Prawns
Roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
Snake River Farms Wagyu Top Sirloin & Scampi Prawns
A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Grilled Portobello Mushroom
A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Dungeness Crab Fettuccine
Fresh fettuccine, Dungeness crab, mushrooms, zucchini, fresh herbs and a garlic cream sauce.
Seafood Fettuccine
Ocean prawns, Oregon bay Shrimp., Manila clams, mussels, Alaska Weathervane scallops and vegetables tossed with a garlic cream sauce.
Filet 10oz (Copy)
Top Sirloin 10oz - Double R Ranch (Copy)
Applewood grilled to your liking and served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Double R Ranch Ribeye
14 ounces and grilled to your liking and served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Filet
A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.