Starters

Jumbo Prawn Cocktail

$17.00

Dungeness Crab, Shrimp, & Artichoke Dip

$21.00

Crispy Calamari

$19.00

Served with lemon aioli

Citrus Fennel Scallops

$19.00

Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared over fennel-citrus slaw.

Shaking Beef

$21.00

Tenderloin filet, hot red peppers, red onion, garlic, tamari-lime glaze, iceberg lettuce.

Northwest Manila Clams

$20.00

Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

Hawaiian Ahi Nachos

$18.00

Traditional Hawaiian poke served on homemade taro chips with wasabi oil.

Fresh Puget Sound Mussels

$18.00

With shallots, herbs and white wine.

Budd's Ahi Stack

$21.00

Soup & Salad

Anthony's Award-Winning Clam Chowder Bowl

$14.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Anthony's Award-Winning Clam Chowder Cup

$9.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Blue Cheese Salad with Shrimp

$11.00

Crisp romaine with Oregon Coast shrimp, tomatoes and homemade blue cheese dressing.

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Northwest Seasonal Salad - Rhubarb

$12.00

Northwest Seasonal Salad - Strawberry

$12.00

Crab Grapefruit Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens with Dungeness crab, avocado, grapefruit, and a basil vinaigrette.

Chop Chop Seafood Salad

$37.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

Cioppino

$29.00

Dungeness Crab, wild salmon, Manila clams, Northwest mussels and Alaska cod in seasoned tomato-basil broth.

Entrees

Alaska Weathervane Scallops

$42.00

Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared and sprinkled with gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Crispy Panko True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$26.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

Roasted Scampi Prawns

$29.00

Roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Snake River Farms Wagyu Top Sirloin & Scampi Prawns

$49.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Grilled Portobello Mushroom

$24.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Dungeness Crab Fettuccine

$39.00

Fresh fettuccine, Dungeness crab, mushrooms, zucchini, fresh herbs and a garlic cream sauce.

Seafood Fettuccine

$35.00

Ocean prawns, Oregon bay Shrimp., Manila clams, mussels, Alaska Weathervane scallops and vegetables tossed with a garlic cream sauce.

Filet 10oz (Copy)

$68.00

Top Sirloin 10oz - Double R Ranch (Copy)

$40.00

Applewood grilled to your liking and served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Double R Ranch Ribeye

$65.00

14 ounces and grilled to your liking and served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Filet

$49.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Desserts

Bailey's Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Burnt Cream

$9.00

Cheesecake with Strawberry Rhubarb

$12.00

Hazelnut Truffles

$11.00