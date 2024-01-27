Buddy's Famous 15 barre st
BURGERS: ALL BURGERS ARE COOKED MEDIUM WELL NO RARE.-OVER HARD EGGS ONLY
- SINGLE BURGER$7.15
1/4 LB Beef burger built how you like it
- DOUBLE BURGER$8.50
Two 1/4 LB Beef Patties built how you like
- SINGLE CHEESE$7.41
1/4 LB Beef patty with American cheese built how you like
- DOUBLE CHEESE$8.95
Two 1/4 LB Beef patties with American cheese built how you like
- SINGLE BACON CHEESE$7.96
1/4 LB Beef patty with Bacon and American cheese built how you like
- DOUBLE BACON CHEESE$9.15
Two 1/4 LB Beef patties with bacon and American cheese built how you like
- VERMONTER$7.96
1/4 lb beef patty with homemade VT maple bbq sauce, Bacon, Cabot cheddar cheese on a bun.
- DOUBLE VERMONTER$9.15
Two 1/4 lb beef Pattie’s with VT Maple BBQ, Bacon, Cabot cheddar cheese on a bun.
- ALL AMERICAN$7.96
1/4 lb beef patty with American cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a bun.
- DOUBLE ALL AMERICAN$9.15
Two 1/4 lb beef Pattie’s with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bacon on a bun
- BIG AND MESSY$7.15
1/4 lb beef patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo on a bun.
- DOUBLE BIG MESSY$8.50
Two 1/4 lb beef patties with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo on a bun.
- BIG MATT$7.15
1/4 lb beef Pattie with Thousand island, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle on a bun.
- DOUBLE BIG MATT$8.50
Two 1/4 lb beef patties with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Thousand Island on a bun.
- SNOW PLOW$8.50
1/4 lb beef Pattie with a Fried egg, Cheddar cheese, Mayo
- DOUBLE SNOW PLOW$9.50
Two 1/4 lb beef patties with Bacon, Fried Egg, Cheddar cheese and mayo on a bun.
- GABES FAVORITE$7.96
1/4 lb Beef patty with Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle mayo on a bun.
- DOUBLE GABES$9.15
Two 1/4 lb Beef Pattie’s with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Bacon, Chipotle Mayo on a bun.
- WOODSMAN$7.96
1/4 lb Beef patty with Cheddar, Bacon, Garlic mayo, Grilled onions on a bun.
- DOUBLE WOODSMAN$9.15
Two 1/4 lb Beef patty’s with Cheddar, Bacon, Garlic mayo and Grilled onions on a bun.
- BATON ROUGE$7.96
1/4 lb Beef patty with Cajun spiced Bleu cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
- DOUBLE BATON$9.15
Two 1/4 lb Beef Pattie’s with Cajun spiced bleu cheese, Lettuce, Tomato on a bun.
- SPECIAL$8.95
RODEO BURGER- Crispy onion rings, VT maple BBQ, Sharp cheddar, Bacon
- DOUBLE SPECIAL$9.95
RODEO BURGER- Crispy onion rings, VT maple BBQ, Sharp cheddar, Bacon
SHAKES
- CHOCOLATE SHAKE$5.45
Rich chocolate mixture with vanilla ice cream
- STRAWBERRY SHAKE$5.45
Strawberry flavor with vanilla ice cream
- VANILLA SHAKE$5.45
Vanilla ice cream blended with milk
- BLACK RASPBERRY SHAKE$5.45
Black raspberry syrup with vanilla ice cream
- CREAMSICLE SHAKE$5.45
OJ Blended with vanilla ice cream
- OREO SHAKE$5.45
Ground Oreo cookies with Vanilla ice cream
- REESE SHAKE$5.45
Chopped Reeses Pb cups with vanilla ice cream
- FRUITY PEBBLE SHAKE$5.45
Fruity pebbles cereal with vanilla ice cream
- MAPLE SHAKE$5.45
Pure Vermont maple syrup with vanilla ice cream
- COFFEE SHAKE$5.45
Espresso flavoring with vanilla ice cream
- BUTTERSCOTCH SHAKE$5.45
Rich butterscotch flavoring with vanilla ice cream
- SHAMROCK MINT SHAKE$5.45
Minty green flavoring and vanilla ice cream
- NUTELLA SHAKE$5.45
Nutella and Vanilla ice cream
- PEANUT BUTTER SHAKE$5.45
Creamy peanut butter and vanilla ice cream.
- SPECIAL SHAKE$5.45
Candy cane
- COOKIE ICE CREAM SANDY$4.54
Vanilla ice cream between two fresh baked chocolate chip cookies made in house!
- STRAWBERRY FIELDS SMOOTHIE$5.45
Strawberrys, bananas and OJ
- FLOAT$5.45
Vanilla ice cream floated by Orange or Rootbeer soda.
SANWICHES & SALADS
- TENDERS AND FRIES$8.95
4 Crispy chicken tenders served with handcut fries
- CRISPY CHX$8.95
Crispy breaded chicken with lettuce, tomato and mayo served on a bun.
- GRILLED CHX$8.95
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a bun
- CRISPY BUFFALO CHX$8.95
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce and housemade ranch on a bun.
- GRILLED BUFFALO CHX$8.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce and housemade ranch dressing on a bun.
- CRISPY CHX MELT$8.95
Crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a bun
- GRILLED CHX MELT$8.95
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a bun.
- CAESAR SALAD$6.00
Crunchy lettuce, creamy parmesan loaded caesar dressing and croutons
- BREAKFAST SANDY$6.50
2 Eggs, bacon and cheese on a bun
- GRILLED CHEESE$4.50
VEGGIE BURGERS
- VEGGIE BURGER$8.25
Morning Star veggie patty built how you like
- VEGGIE CHEESE$8.50
Morning star veggie patty with American cheese built how you like
- DOUBLE VEGGIE BURGER$9.50
Two Morning Star veggie patties built how you like
- DOUBLE VEGGIE CHEESE$9.95
Two Morning Star veggie pattys with American cheese built how you like
- VEGGIE MATT$8.25
Veggie burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Thousand Island.
- DOUBLE VEGGIE MATT$9.50
2 Veggie Pattie’s with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Thousand Island
- VEGGIE MESSY$8.25
Veggie patty with Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles
- DOUBLE VEGGIE MESSY$9.50
Two veggie Pattie’s with Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles
- VEGGIE BATON$8.50
Veggie patty with Cajun bleu cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
- DOUBLE VEGGIE BATON$9.95
Two veggie Pattie’s with Cajun bleu cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
HOT DOGS
- CLASSIC DOG$6.25
1/4 lb all Beef Hotdog on a split top bun.
- MATT DOG$6.25
1/4 lb Beef Hotdog with Homemade Thousand Island, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles on a split top bun.
- CHEDDAR BACON DOG$7.95
1/4 lb Beef Hotdog with Cheddar cheese and Bacon on a split top bun.
- VT DOG$7.95
1/4 lb Beef Hotdog with Cheddar, Bacon and VT Maple BBQ sauce on a split top bun.