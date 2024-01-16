Buddy’s 609 Riverfront Drive
FOOD (3PO)
Breakfast
- Buddy's Breakfast Bowl
Hash browns, two eggs, sausage and bacon crumbles, topped with gravy and melted cheddar. Choose full or half.$7.95
- Billy's Square Meal
Chopped ham and sauteed onions over hash browns, and topped with melted cheddar. Served with two eggs and toast or biscuit.$11.95
- The Original
Two eggs, hash browns, and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham. Served with toast or biscuit.$10.95
- Ham-N-Egg Scramble
Fluffy scrambled eggs loaded with ham and served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.$11.95
- Chicken Fried Steak
Tender cube steak smothered in homemade sausage country gravy and served with eggs, hash browns, and toast or biscuit.$14.95
- Biscuits & Gravy
One or two biscuits smothered in sausage gravy.$7.95
- Steak & Eggs
USDA top sirloin served with two eggs, hash browns, and toast or biscuit.$18.95
- The Stacker
Two sausage patties, hashbrowns and two eggs topped with gravy and cheese. Served with toast or biscuit.$14.95
- Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs over Canadian bacon, hash browns, and English muffins smothered in hollandaise.$11.95
- Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, ham or sausage with egg and cheese on an english muffin or croissant.$7.95
- Breakfast Burritto
Two eggs, tater tots, cheese, onions and peppers on a fresh flour tortilla. Choice of sausage or bacon.$9.95
- Oatmeal
House made oatmeal served with milk, brown sugar, and seasonal berries.$7.95
- Western Omelet
Ham, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes and peppers$11.95
- Spanish Omelet
Cheese and whole green chiles topped with salsa.$11.95
- Ham-N-Cheese Omelet
Diced ham and cheddar cheese.$11.95
- Build Your Own Omelet$11.95
- Pancakes$11.95
- Belgian Waffle$11.95
- French Toast$11.95
- Original$7.95
- Shortstack$6.50
- French Toast$7.95
- Two pancakes$7.95
- Hashbrowns$3.50
- French toast (two slices)$7.95
- Croissant$2.95
- English muffin$2.95
- Two eggs your way$2.95
- Sausage country gravy$2.95
- Bacon$4.50
- Sausage links$3.95
- Ham$3.50
- Sausage patty$3.95
Lunch & Dinner
- Buddy's Double Burger$10.95
- Classic Cheeseburger$11.95
- Bacon Cheeseburger$12.95
- Mushroom & Swiss$12.95
- Western Burger$12.95
- Patty Melt$13.95
- Fish Burger$12.95
- Steak Sandwich$16.95
- BLT$10.95
- Turkey Club$11.95
- French Dip$13.95
- Hot Turkey or Roast Beef$11.50
- Grilled Chicken Club$12.95
- Malibu Chicken Sandwich$12.95
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.95
- Fish & Chips$15.95
- Salmon$16.95
- Ribeye$29.95
- Chef's Salad$8.95
- Taco Salad$8.95
- Oriental Salad$8.95
- Chili$3.95
- Soup of the Day$3.95
- Quesadilla$9.95
- Nachos Supreme$9.95
- Chili Cheese Fries$6.50
- Chicken Strips$9.95
- Onion Rings$5.95
- French Fries$2.95
- Tater Tots$5.95
- Jr. Hamburger$7.95
- Jr. Cheeseburger$8.50
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.95
- Chicken Strips$6.50
- Corn Dog$4.95