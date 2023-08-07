The Budlong Hot Chicken + Lucky Cat Poke Company Oak Brook
Budlong All Day Menu
Mains
The Budlong Original Chicken Sandwich
Served with our homemade “Comeback Sauce”, farm slaw and our famous Budlong pickles.
Yo Mama's Chicken Sandwich
This one’s so good, you’ll have to bring one back home. Served with black-pepper pickle relish mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion and our famous Budlong pickles.
Southern Style Chicken Sandwich
Straight outta the south, served with pimiento cheese spread and our famous Budlong pickles.
Tenders
Save your buns – just do the chicken. Served with buttered-and-toasted Texas Toast and our famous Budlong pickles. Choose your sauce.
Single Tender
Popcorn Chicken
Seriously, what’s not to love here. Our tasty breaded Chicken pieces with your choice of sauces (both).
Mixed Greens Salad
Spring and green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion and Popcorn Chicken. Choose your dressing: Buttermilk Ranch, Comeback Sauce or Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Chicken 'N' Waffles
Popcorn chicken served in a waffle cone. Topped with powdered sugar and drizzled with honey.
Desserts
Drinks
Grab N Go - Budlong
Lucky Cat Poke All Day Menu
Appetizers
Toasted Sesame Tofu
Marinated tofu, field greens, green onions, crispy fried onions
Sea Salt Edamame
Edamame in pod, sea salt, toasted sesame seeds
Spicy Edamame
Edamame in pod, togarashi, sesame oil, sea salt, sesame seeds
Tokyo Bites
Popcorn chicken, matcha green tea honey glaze, green onions, wasabi ranch
Samurai Fries
Crinkle cut fries, kimchi, Creamy Sriracha sauce, eel sauce, togarashi, sesame seeds, green onions
Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed, sesame oil, sesame seeds
Soups
Create-Your-Own Bowl
Signature Bowls
Maui Island Bowl
White rice, fire-braised chicken, pineapple, sweet onions, cucumber, grape tomato, Lucky Cat sauce, crispy onions, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, shredded nori
Crab Salad Bowl
Field greens, crab salad, sweet onions, cucumber, grape tomato, Miso Orange sauce, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, shredded nori. Served with crackers
Music City Bowl
White rice, seasoned popcorn chicken, kimchi, jalapeño, sweet onions, cucumber, grape tomato, Creamy Sriracha sauce, crispy onions, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, shredded nori
Santa Barbara Bowl
Ramen noodles, shrimp, mandarin oranges, sweet onions, cucumber, grape tomato, Miso Orange sauce, green onions, pickled ginger, shredded nori, toasted sesame seeds
Tofu Shark Bowl
Field greens, marinated tofu, edamame, mandarin oranges, sweet onions, cucumber, grape tomato, Miso Orange sauce, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, shredded nori
Oakbrook Bowl
White rice, salmon, edamame, sweet onions, cucumber, grape tomato, uzu Ponzu sauce, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, shredded nori, green onions
Spicy Tuna Bowl
White rice, tuna, mango, jalapeño, sweet onions, cucumber, grape tomato, Creamy Sriracha sauce, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, shredded nori
K-Town Bowl
White rice, tuna, salmon, kimchi, sweet onions, cucumber, grape tomato, Korean sauce, furikake, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, shredded nori
Kids Bowl
White rice, fire-braised chicken, mandarin oranges, Teriyaki sauce