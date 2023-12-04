Budlong Irving Toyota Park
Mains
- The Budlong Original Chicken Sandwich.$7.99
Our Budlong Chicken Served with our homemade “Comeback Sauce”, farm slaw and our famous Budlong pickles.
- Yo Mamas Chicken Sandwich.$8.99
This one’s so good, you’ll have to bring one back home. Our Budlong Chicken served with black-pepper pickle relish mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion and our famous Budlong pickles.
- Southern Style Chicken Sandwich.$8.99
Straight outta the south, our Budlong Chicken served with pimiento cheese spread and our famous Budlong pickles.
- Picnic Chicken Sandwich.$8.99
Our famours Budlong fried chicken, mayo, potato salad, cajun seasoning, bacon and our famous Budlong pickles.
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich.$8.99
Chicken Fried Steak served with our homemade “Comeback Sauce”, farm slaw and our famous Budlong pickles.
- Tenders.$8.99
Save your buns – just do the chicken. Served with buttered-and-toasted Texas Toast and our famous Budlong pickles. Choose your sauce.
- Popcorn Chicken$7.99
Seriously, what’s not to love here. Our tasty Breaded Chicken Pieces with your choice of Dipping Sauce.
- Salad$11.99
Spring and green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion and Popcorn Chicken. Choose your dressing: Buttermilk Ranch, Comeback Sauce or Raspberry Vinaigrette.
- Chicken 'N' Waffles$4.99
Our Budlong Popcorn Chicken served in a Waffle cone, topped with Powdered Sugar and Drizzled with Honey. You can add it now.
- 1/4 Chicken Dark$9.99
A quarter of Budlong Dark Chicken Served with Texas Toast and our famous Budlong pickles.
- Kids Meal w/ Fries$6.99
A juicy Budlong Chicken Tender served with Crinkle Cut Fries.
- Kids Meal w/ Mac and Cheese$7.99
A juicy Budlong Chicken Tender served with Mac & Cheese.
Combos
- The Budlong Original Chicken Sandwich Combo.$13.48
Our Budlong Chicken Tender served with our homemade Comeback Sauce, Farm Slaw and our famous Budlong Pickles. Combo includes Crinkle Cut Fries and a 20oz Soda.
- Southern Style Chicken Sandwich Combo.$14.48
A juicy Budlong Chicken Tender with Pimiento Cheese spread and our famous Budlong Pickles. Combo includes Crinkle Cut Fries and a 20oz Soda.
- Yo Mama Chicken Sandwich Combo.$14.48
Our Budlong Chicken Tender served with Black-Pepper Pickle Relish Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and our famous Budlong Pickles. Combo includes Crinkle Cut Fries and a 20oz.
- Picnic Chicken Sandwich Combo.$14.48
Our Budlong Chicken Tender served with Mayo, Potato Salad, Cajun Seasoning, Bacon and our famous Budlong Pickles. Combo includes Crinkle Cut Fries and a 20oz Soda.
- Chicken Fried Steak Combo.$14.48
Chicken fried steak served with A1 mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion and our famous Budlong Pickles. Combo includes Crinkle Cut Fries and a 20oz Soda.
- 2 Budlong Tenders Combo$14.48
Save your buns – just do the chicken. Two Tenders served with Texas Toast and our famous Budlong pickles. Choose your sauce. Combo includes Crinkle Cut Fries and a 20oz Soda.
- 3 Budlong Tenders Combo$16.48
Save your buns – just do the chicken. Three Tenders served with Texas Toast and our famous Budlong pickles. Choose your sauce. Combo includes Crinkle Cut Fries and a 20oz Soda.
Breakfast All Day
- Chicken Deluxe Sandwich$3.99
Our Budlong Biscuit served with a juicy Chicken Tender, Comeback Sauce, Bacon and a Sunny Side Up Egg.. No Joke!
- Chicken & Egg Biscuit$3.99
Our Budlong Tender with a Scrambled Egg served on our buttermilk Biscuit.. Its so Good.
- Chicken & Honey$3.99
Sweetness!! Our Budlong Chicken Tender severed on a Biscuit with Honey.
Sides
- Single Tender$3.99
A single juicy Budlong Chicken Tender. Can be served Naked or in any our famous flavors.
- Fries$2.99
Crinkle Cut Fries served with side of Dipping Sauce.
- Mac N Cheese$3.99
Macaroni Covered with Cheese and a crispy Bread Crumb topping.. Yum!
- Farm Slaw$3.99
Slaw Fans here you go.. Cabbage, Carrots, Green & Red Onions, and our Budlong Southern Coleslaw Dressing.
- Pickles$0.99
Sometimes you need a little extra pickle. We get it.
- Fried Cornbread$3.99
Oh my goodness. Deep fried cornbread with maple butter and powdered sugar.. yes please.
- Hushpuppies$3.99
Oh the Sauce!.. Hushpuppies with Alabama white BBQ sauce
- Cajun Potato Salad$3.99
Its so good! Our Budlong Southern Potato Salad with Cajun seasoning.
- Biscuit$3.99
Don't miss this! Our Budlong Buttermilk Biscuit served with Honey Butter, Strawberry Balsamic Jam.
- Dipping Sauces
Need extra sauces and spreads? You can add them here.