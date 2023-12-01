Buen Dia Piedras
Chilaquiles
- Verde$10.99
Tomatillo-serrano salsa. All Chilaquiles served with pickled onions, cilantro, crema, Queso Fresco, avocado, chili fried eggs and refried beans.
- Rojos$10.99
Chile de arbol-tomato salsa. All Chilaquiles served with pickled onions, cilantro, crema, Queso Fresco, avocado, chili fried eggs and refried beans.
- Entomatados$10.99
Tomato salsa. All Chilaquiles served with pickled onions, cilantro, cream, Queso Fresco, avocado, chil fried eggs and refried beans.
- Creamy Green$10.99
Tomatillo-serrano salsa and cheese. All Chilaquiles served with pickled onions, cilantro, crema, Queso Fresco, avocado, chili fried eggs and refried beans.
- Chipotle$10.99
Smokey tomato salsa with cipotles and crema. All Chilaquiles served with pickled onions, cilantro, crema, Queso Fresco, avocado, chil fried eggs and refried beans.
- Habaneros$10.99
Tomato-habanero salsa. All Chilaquiles served with pickled onions, cilantro, crema, Queso Fresco, avocado, chil fried eggs and refried beans.
Tacos
- Tacos Choriqueso$10.99
Cruncy cheese, chorizo, poblano chiles, avocado, chipotle crema, cilantro, onion.
- Tacos Pollo Dorado$10.99
Cruncy taco, cabbage, tomato, chile de arbol salsa.
- Tacos Carnitas$10.99
Creamy avocado salsa, cilantro, cebolla.
- Tacos Carne Asada$10.99
Black beans, roasted onion, aceite brujo.
Y Mas...
- El Super Burro$16.49
Chilaquiles verdes with carne asada, smothered in creamy green and chipotle, toped with cilantro, onion, crema and salsa.
- Mega Torta$11.99
Creamy Green Chilaquiles, Black Beans, Avocado, Pickled Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Over Easy Egg
- American Breakfast$12.49
Two eggs, hash browns, bacon and toast.
- Fresas Con Crema Pancakes$11.99
Short stack pancakes, with strawberries and sweet Mexican Cream.
- Greek Yogurt$8.99
Fresh fruit, granola, local honey.
- Black Pepper Crusted Bacon$5.99
- Cebollitas$3.00
- Fruta Con Crema$7.99
- Plain Pancakes$8.00
- Empanadas$2.99
- Conchas$1.99
Sides
- Carne Asada$6.00
- Carnitas$4.00
- CT Grilled Chicken$4.00
- Roasted Veggies$4.00
- Shredded Chicken$8.00
- Eggs$2.50
- Crema$0.75
- Queso Fresco$0.75
- Beans$3.50
- Avocado$0.75
- Toast$2.00
- Hash Browns$3.00
- Tostadas$1.50
- Flour Tortillas$1.50
- Corn Tortillas$1.50
- Salsa Verde$0.75
- Salsa Rojo$0.75
- Salsa Habanero$0.75
- Salsa Chipotle$0.75
- Salsa Creamy Green$0.75
- Salsa Entomatado$0.75
- Aceite Brujo$0.75
Tragos
- Paloma$7.99
Tequila Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Fresh Grapefruit, Lemon/Lime, Simple Syrup/Agave, Crave Kettle RIm, in a Cantarito Cup. In a Shaker Combine: - 1.25 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional - 1.25 oz Simple Syrup/ Agave - 1.25 oz Fresh Lime Juice - 1.5 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice - Shake - Crave Kettle Seasoning and Salt Rim on Cantarito Cup - Pour Over Ice -Top w/ Jarrito Grapefruit Soda Garnish w/ Grapefruit Wheel
- Carajillo$7.99
Licor 43 and Crave Cold Blend Brew. In Shaker Combine: - 1.25 oz Licor 43 - 2 oz Cafe de Olla Cold Brew - Shake Hard - Get a Rocks Glass ready w/ Ice - Shake Hard again - Pour Over Ice Garnish w/ Estrella de Anis or Cinnamon Stick
- Mezcal Jamaica$7.99
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal and House Made Jamaica Mint. In a Short Glass Combine: - 1.25 oz Del Vida Maguey Mezcal - Top the rest w/ In-House Jamaica over Ice Garnish w/ Jamaica and Mint
- Smokey Pineapple Margarita$7.99
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Tart Lemon, Pineapple, Agave Simple Syrup. in a Shaker Combine: - 1.25 oz Del Vida Maguey Mezcal - 1.25 oz Simple Syrup/Agave - 1.25 Lime Juice - 1.25 Pineapple Juice - Crave Kettle Salt Rim - Pour Over Ice in a Short Glass Garnish w/ Pineapple Slice and Pineapple Leaves.
- Smokey Watermelon Paloma$7.99
Ponte Chingon Mezcal, Lime Juice, Watermelon Agua Fresca, and Grapefruit. In a Shaker Combine: - 1.25 oz Ponte Chingon Mezcal - .5 oz Fresh Lime Juice - .5 oz Agave Syrup - 2 oz In-House Watermelon Agua Fresca - Crave Kettle Seasoning Rim - Top w/ Grapefruit Soda Garnish w/ Watermelon
Liquor
Liqueurs/Cordials
Mezcal
Tequila
- 1800 Cristalino$9.00
- 1800 Reposado$6.00
- 512 Reposado$6.00
- Casa Dragones Blanco$15.00
- Casamigos Blanco$9.50
- Casamigos Reposado$11.00
- Cazadores Anejo$8.00
- Cazadores Reposado$11.00
- Clase Azul Plata$25.00
- Corralejo Reposado$11.00
- Cuervo$5.00
- Cuervo Tradiconal Cristalino$6.00
- Don Julio 1942$21.00
- Don Julio 70$15.00
- Don Julio Anejo$12.00
- Don Julio Blanco$9.00
- Don Julio Reposado$10.00
- Espolon Blanco$6.00
- Espolon Reposado$6.00
- Herradura Reposado$8.00
- Hornitos$5.00
- Maestro Dobel$7.00
- Patron Silver$7.00
- Reserva de la Familia$27.00
- Siete Leguas Blanco$9.00
- Siete Leguas Reposado$9.50
- Tres Generaciones Anejo$6.00
- Tres Generaciones Reposado$7.00
Whiskey
Fall/Winter Cocktail Menu
Fall/Winter Menu
- Canela Mezcal Paloma$9.00
Ponte Chingon Mezcal. Grand Marnier Orange Liqueur. Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Orange Juice and Cinnamon Simple Syrup. Topped w/ Club Soda. Cinnamon Sugar Salted Rim. Rim Glass w/ Cinnamon Sugar Salt. In a Shaker w/ Ice add: - 1.25oz Ponte Chingon Mezcal - .5oz Grand Marnier - 3oz Grapefruit Juice - 1oz Orange Juice - .75oz Cinnamon Simple Syrup Shake and Pour into Tall Glass. Top w/ Grapefruit Soda. Stir Garnish w/ Grapefruit Cinnamon Wedge Cinnamon Sugar Salt: - 1 part Kosher Salt - 3 parts Sugar - 2 parts Cinnamon
- Cafe de Olla con Piquete (Cold or Hot)$10.00
Basil Hayden's Rye Whiskey. Cafe de Olla. Housemade Cajeta Whipped Topping w/ Cinnamon Dash. Cafe de Olla Mug add: - Cafe de Olla - 1.5oz Basil Hayden's Stir Top w/ Cajeta Whip and Dash of Cinnamon Cajeta Whipped Topping: In a Mixing Bowl add: - Whipping Cream - Cajeta Mix
- Horchata con Fresas$9.00
Fresh Agua de Horchata. Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream Liqueur Strawberry Garnish Dash of Cinnamon. In a Shaker w/ Ice & add: - 3oz Horchata - 1.5oz Tequila Rose Shake Strain into Rocks Glass w/ Ice Garnish w/ Strawberries and Dash of Cinnamon.
- Sangria de Jamaica$9.00
Fresh Agua de Jamaica. Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka. Grand Marnier Orange Liqueur. Fresh Lime Juice. Simple Syrup. Rose. Build in a Mixer w/ Ice add: - 2oz Jamaica - 1oz Deep Eddy Lemon - .5oz Grand Marnier - .5oz Lime Juice - .5oz Simple Syrup - 3oz Rose Stir w/ Ice Pour into Tall Glass w/ Ice Top w/ Sprite Garnish w/ Jamaica, Orange Slice, & Mint
- Abuela de Oaxaca Old Fashion$10.00
Malolam Maestro Barreled Anejo. Ponte Chingon Mezcal. Chocolate Bitters. Abuelita Chocolate Simple Syrup. Build in a Mixing Glass w/ice, add: - 2oz Maestro Dobel Anejo - .5oz Ponte Chingon - 2 Dashes of Chocolate Bitters - 1oz Abuelita Chocolate Stir w/ Mixing Spoon (DO NOT SHAKE) Strain into Old Fashioned Glass w/ Easy Ice Garnish w/ Orange Peel Abuelita Chocolate Simple Syrup: - 3 parts Hershey Syrup - 1 part Cinnamon Syrup - 1 part Ground Cinnamon