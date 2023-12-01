Carajillo

$7.99

Licor 43 and Crave Cold Blend Brew. In Shaker Combine: - 1.25 oz Licor 43 - 2 oz Cafe de Olla Cold Brew - Shake Hard - Get a Rocks Glass ready w/ Ice - Shake Hard again - Pour Over Ice Garnish w/ Estrella de Anis or Cinnamon Stick