Appetizers

Low & Slow

$16.00

Bourbon BBQ sauce, coleslaw

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

$18.00

Gulf shrimp, dark bbq shrimp sauce, garlic herb, citrus butter, toasted bread

Poppers

$16.00

Oven roasted jalapenos, queso cotija, wrapped in flaky golden brown crust with ranch

Wings

$17.00+

Buffalo, mango or Tasmanian devil BBQ

Fried Pickles

$14.00

Crisp dill pickle spears, breaded and fried golden brown with cucumber sauce

Fried Zucchini

$14.00Out of stock

Sliced fresh zucchini, breaded and fried golden brown with cucumber sauce

Garlic French Fries

$14.00

served with ranch & chipotle sauce

Sweet Potato French Fries

$14.00

served with ranch & chipotle sauce

Nachos

$18.00

spicy cheese sauce, beans, jalapenos, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole

Pretzel

$14.00

Warm pretzel served with Tasmanian beer cheese sauce

Bill's BBQ Platter for Two

$42.00

Includes 6oz of brisket, 2 ribs, half Mary's chicken, two sausages, garlic bread and cole slaw

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Beer battered local rock cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, hand cut fries

French Fries

$12.00

Salads & Soups

Ceasar Salad

$19.00

Romaine hearts, croutons, garlic anchovy dressing, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Del Fuego Salad

$18.00

Romaine hearts, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, toasted pumpkin seeds, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, spicy chipotle dressing

Gorgonzola Salad

$18.00

Butter leaf lettuce and mixed greens, candied pecans, red onions, sliced pears, Gorgonzola cheese, sun dried tomatoes, rice wine vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$18.00

Romaine hearts and mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, herb, balsamic vinaigrette

Soup of the Day

$12.00

Clam Chowder

$14.00

Manila clams, smoked bacon, potatoes, herbed crackers

On a Bun

Buffalo Bill's Burger

$21.00

Durham Ranch ground beef, bacon, white cheddar & garlic aioli

Jalapeno Burger

$21.00

Jalapeno jam, bleu cheese, bacon, garlic aioli. Topped with a roasted jalapenos

Bacon Onion Burger

$22.00

Applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, crispy onion strings, homemade Tasmanian Devil BBQ sauce & garlic aioli

Poblano Burger

$21.00

Durham Ranch ground beef, cotija cheese, chile poblano, sour cream, garlic aioli

On a Roll

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled chicken, pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, provolone cheese, lettuce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, homemade spicy buffalo sauce

Pastrami Sandwich

$20.00

Peppered pastrami brisket, New York style sauerkraut, swiss cheese, homemade horseradish, mayonnaise, brown mustard, black olive relish on Odessa Rye

Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Fried chicken wrap, avocado, lettuce, pickled onion, cheddar cheese, chipotle sauce

BLT

$18.00

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, brown mustard, black olive relish on toasted wheat

Turkey Bacon & Avocado

$20.00

Oven roasted turkey bacon, avocado, mixed greens, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, brown mustard, black olive relish on sweet baguette

Portobello Mushroom

$18.00

Marinated portobello, asiago cheese, baby spinach, tomato, mixed greens, garlic aioli, black olive relish on sweet baguette

Pizzas

Margherita

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil & tomato

Greek

$19.00

Kalamata olives, feta & mozzarella, fresh pesto, fresh basil

Pepperoni

$19.00

Sliced pepperoni, mozzarella

Cheese

$18.00

Marinara sauce, mozzarella & ricotta cheese

The Taz

$22.00

Charbroiled chicken breast, fresh pineapple, homemade Tasmanian Devil BBQ sauce, mozzarella

Sicilian

$22.00

Italian sausage, cremini mushrooms, minced garlic, mozzarella, fresh roma tomatoes

Carne

$24.00

Peppered pastrami, cottage bacon, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella

Combination

$22.00

Pepperoni, bell peppers, black olives, cremini mushrooms. mozzarella, minced garlic

Garden

$21.00

Artichoke hearts, portobello mushrooms, onions, kalamata olives, tomatoes, fresh basil. Mozzarella upon request

Gorgonzola Garlic

$23.00

Bacon, gorgonzola, mozzarella. roasted garlic, spinach

Fig & Prosciutto

$23.00

Grana Padano, prosciutto, olive oil, seasonal figs, feta, arugula, balsamic glaze

Chicken Sausage

$22.00

Hickory smoked chicken sausage, mozzarella, sliced apples, pesto, paprika

Little Buffalo's

Kids Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich and Fries

$14.00

Mini Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Mini Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$11.00

Chocolate tres leches cake

Creme Brulee

$9.50

Cheesecake

$9.50