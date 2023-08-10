Buffalo Bills
Appetizers
Low & Slow
Bourbon BBQ sauce, coleslaw
New Orleans BBQ Shrimp
Gulf shrimp, dark bbq shrimp sauce, garlic herb, citrus butter, toasted bread
Poppers
Oven roasted jalapenos, queso cotija, wrapped in flaky golden brown crust with ranch
Wings
Buffalo, mango or Tasmanian devil BBQ
Fried Pickles
Crisp dill pickle spears, breaded and fried golden brown with cucumber sauce
Fried Zucchini
Sliced fresh zucchini, breaded and fried golden brown with cucumber sauce
Garlic French Fries
served with ranch & chipotle sauce
Sweet Potato French Fries
served with ranch & chipotle sauce
Nachos
spicy cheese sauce, beans, jalapenos, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole
Pretzel
Warm pretzel served with Tasmanian beer cheese sauce
Bill's BBQ Platter for Two
Includes 6oz of brisket, 2 ribs, half Mary's chicken, two sausages, garlic bread and cole slaw
Fish & Chips
Beer battered local rock cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, hand cut fries
French Fries
Salads & Soups
Ceasar Salad
Romaine hearts, croutons, garlic anchovy dressing, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Del Fuego Salad
Romaine hearts, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, toasted pumpkin seeds, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, spicy chipotle dressing
Gorgonzola Salad
Butter leaf lettuce and mixed greens, candied pecans, red onions, sliced pears, Gorgonzola cheese, sun dried tomatoes, rice wine vinaigrette
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine hearts and mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, herb, balsamic vinaigrette
Soup of the Day
Clam Chowder
Manila clams, smoked bacon, potatoes, herbed crackers
On a Bun
Buffalo Bill's Burger
Durham Ranch ground beef, bacon, white cheddar & garlic aioli
Jalapeno Burger
Jalapeno jam, bleu cheese, bacon, garlic aioli. Topped with a roasted jalapenos
Bacon Onion Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, crispy onion strings, homemade Tasmanian Devil BBQ sauce & garlic aioli
Poblano Burger
Durham Ranch ground beef, cotija cheese, chile poblano, sour cream, garlic aioli
On a Roll
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, provolone cheese, lettuce
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, homemade spicy buffalo sauce
Pastrami Sandwich
Peppered pastrami brisket, New York style sauerkraut, swiss cheese, homemade horseradish, mayonnaise, brown mustard, black olive relish on Odessa Rye
Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken wrap, avocado, lettuce, pickled onion, cheddar cheese, chipotle sauce
BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, brown mustard, black olive relish on toasted wheat
Turkey Bacon & Avocado
Oven roasted turkey bacon, avocado, mixed greens, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, brown mustard, black olive relish on sweet baguette
Portobello Mushroom
Marinated portobello, asiago cheese, baby spinach, tomato, mixed greens, garlic aioli, black olive relish on sweet baguette
Pizzas
Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, basil & tomato
Greek
Kalamata olives, feta & mozzarella, fresh pesto, fresh basil
Pepperoni
Sliced pepperoni, mozzarella
Cheese
Marinara sauce, mozzarella & ricotta cheese
The Taz
Charbroiled chicken breast, fresh pineapple, homemade Tasmanian Devil BBQ sauce, mozzarella
Sicilian
Italian sausage, cremini mushrooms, minced garlic, mozzarella, fresh roma tomatoes
Carne
Peppered pastrami, cottage bacon, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella
Combination
Pepperoni, bell peppers, black olives, cremini mushrooms. mozzarella, minced garlic
Garden
Artichoke hearts, portobello mushrooms, onions, kalamata olives, tomatoes, fresh basil. Mozzarella upon request
Gorgonzola Garlic
Bacon, gorgonzola, mozzarella. roasted garlic, spinach
Fig & Prosciutto
Grana Padano, prosciutto, olive oil, seasonal figs, feta, arugula, balsamic glaze
Chicken Sausage
Hickory smoked chicken sausage, mozzarella, sliced apples, pesto, paprika