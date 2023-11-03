Buffalo Bodega 396 Pearl Street
- Coca-Cola Soda - 20.0 Oz$2.25
This is a 20 oz bottle of Coca-Cola, the classic soft drink you know and love. Perfect for hydrating on hot days, chilling at home, or mixing in cocktails.
- Coca-Cola Diet Coke Soda Soft Drink, 20 Oz$2.25
"Diet Coke is a classic cola-flavored soda from Coca-Cola, in a 20 Oz bottle. It's a calorie-free and sugar-free beverage that's painlessly enjoyable any time of day."
- Sprite Soda, Lemon-Lime - 20.0 Fl Oz$2.25
This is a 20.0 Fl Oz bottle of Sprite soda. It has a refreshing and crisp lemon-lime flavor.
- Coca-Cola ZERO SUGAR 20 Oz Beverage$2.25
- Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Soda Cherry - 20.0 Oz$2.25
- Sprite Zero Sugar Lemon-Lime Soda - 20.0 Oz$2.25
This is a 20-ounce bottle of Sprite Zero, a refreshing lemon-lime soda that contains no sugar. It's a perfect choice if you're looking for a fizzy drink with a tangy twist but still want to keep your calorie intake in check.
- Coca-Cola Cherry Soda Soft Drink 20 Fl Oz$2.25
- Fanta Soda Orange - 20.0 Oz$2.25
- Fanta Soda Pineapple - 20.0 Oz$2.25
- Crystal Beach Original Loganberry 20oz$2.25
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale Soda 20 Fl Oz Bottle$2.25
- Canada Dry Blackberry Ginger Ale, 20 Fl Oz Bottle$2.25
- Minute Maid Lemonade, 20 Oz. Bottle$2.25
- Minute Maid Fruit Punch 20 fl oz$2.25
- Minute Maid Blue Raspberry 20oz$2.25
- Dunkin' Iced Coffee French Vanilla French Vanilla - 13.7 Oz$2.25
- Dunkin' Iced Coffee Mocha Mocha - 13.7 Oz$2.25
- Dunkin' Iced Coffee Original Original - 13.7 Oz$2.25
- Fairlife Core Power - Vanilla Shake, 14 fl oz, 26g Protein$2.25
- Core Power High Protein Milk Shake Chocolate - 14.0 Oz$2.25
- Fairlife Chocolate 2% Milk Chocolate - 14.0 Fl Oz$2.25
- Fairlife 2% Milk Strawberry - 14.0 Fl Oz$2.25
- Minute Maid 100% Orange Juice - 12.0 Oz$1.75
- Minute Maid 100% Apple Juice - 12.0 Fl Oz$1.75
- Minute Maid Aquas Frescas Strawberry 16oz$1.75
- Minute Maid Aguas Frescas Mango 16oz$1.75
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea - 18.5 Oz$2.25
- Gold Peak Raspberry Flavored Iced Tea Drink - 18.5 Fl Oz$2.25
- Gold Peak Peach Flavored Iced Tea, 18.5 Fl Oz - 18.5 Oz$2.25
- Gold Peak Green Iced Tea, 18.5 Fl Oz$2.25
- Dasani Purified Water - 20.0 Ounces$1.75
- Glaceau Smart Water, 20-Ounce$1.75
- Smart Water 9.5+pH Alkaline 20oz$1.75
- Smartwater Water Unsweetened Cucumber Lime - 23.7 Oz$1.85
- Smartwater Strawberry Blackberry, Vapor Distilled Premium Bottled Water, 23.7 Oz$1.85
- Smartwater Vapor Distilled Water - 33.8 Oz$2.25
- Smart Water 9.5+pH Alkaline 33.8oz$2.25
- Snapple Apple - 16 Fl Oz$1.95
- Snapple Peach Tea, 16 Oz$1.95
- Snapple Lemon Tea 16 Fl Oz Recycled Plastic Bottle$1.95
- Snapple Drink Fruit Punch, 16 Oz$1.95
- Snapple Kiwi Strawberry 16oz Btl$1.95
- 7-up Lemon Lime Soda - 20.0 Fl Oz$2.25
- Sunkist Soda Orange - 20.0 Oz$2.25
- A&W Soda Root Beer - 20.0 Oz$2.25
- A & W Cream Soda - 20 Fl Oz$2.25
- Polar Seltzer Black Cherry Sparkling Water, 20 Oz Bottle$1.95
- Polar Seltzer Lemon Sparkling Water, 20 Oz Bottle$1.95
- Polar Seltzer Ruby Red Grapefruit Sparkling Water, 20 Oz Bottle$1.95
- Polar Seltzer Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water - 20 Oz Bottle$1.95
- C4 Frozen Bombsicle Energy Drink 16oz Can$2.25
- C4 Starburst Strawberry Zero Sugar can 16oz$2.25
- RYSE Energy Drink SunnyD Tangy Orange Zero Sugar can 16oz$2.25
- RYSE Fuel Energy Drink 0 Sugars (Kool-Aid) 16 Fl oz can$2.25
- Ghost Energy Drink Sour Patch Kids Blue Raspberry 16oz Can$2.25
- Ghost Energy Drink Warheads Sour Watermelon 16 Fl. Oz. Can$2.25
- Ghost Energy Drink Sour Swedish Fish Zero Sugar, 16 Oz$2.25
- Core Hydration Purified Water - 20.0 Fl Oz$2.95
- CORE Hydration Nutrient Enhanced Water 30.4 Fl Oz Bottle$3.95
- Essentia Water Sport Cap Bottle 23.7oz$2.95
- Essentia Water - 33.8 OZ$3.95
Essentia Water is a 33.8 oz bottle of supercharged ionized alkaline water that's cleaner, smoother, and better for hydrating. A healthy, refreshing choice to keep you hydrated throughout your day.
- Powerade Sports Drink Fruit Punch - 28.0 Fl Oz$3.45
- Powerade Orange, ION4 Electrolyte Enhanced Fruit Flavored Sports Drink, 32 oz$3.45
- Powerade Sports Drink Mountain Berry Blast - 28.0 Fl Oz$3.45
- Powerade Sports Drink, Zero Sugar Mixed Berry - 28.0 Fl Oz$3.45
- Red Bull Energy Drink 8.4 Fl Oz$3.19
- Red Bull Energy Drink Watermelon - 8.4 Fl Oz$3.19
- Red Bull Drink Sugar-Free 8.4 Oz., PK24$3.19
- Pepsi Soda, 12 Fl. Oz.$1.75
- Diet Pepsi Can 12oz$1.75
- Pepsi bottle 16.9oz$2.25
- Pepsi Bottle 2L - 33.8 Oz$3.25
Grocery
- Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Original - 2.3 Oz$1.00
- Starburst� Fruit Chews� Original Fruit Chews, 2.07 Oz Bag$2.14
The Starburst Original Fruit Chews are a delicious, fruity candy in a convenient 2.07 oz bag. They come in a variety of mouth-watering flavors such as cherry, orange, strawberry, and lemon.
- Lucky Charms Marshmallow Cereal Bar King Size$2.04
- Kellogg S Rice Krispies Treats Marshmallow Snack Bars Rainbow 2.1 Oz Pouch$2.14
The Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats are delicious marshmallow snack bars with fun rainbow colors. Each 2.1 oz pouch is perfect for a quick, sweet snack on the go.
- Pringles BBQ Potato Chips 2.5 Oz$1.00
- Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats Crispy Marshmallow Squares Dunk'd Chocolatey Bar 3.1oz$2.84
The Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats Crispy Marshmallow Squares Dunk'd Chocolate Bar is a delicious snack perfect for on-the-go. These 3.1-ounce bars consist of the classic crispy rice cereal marshmallow treats, coated in a rich chocolate layer for an extra indulgent twist.
- Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Sour Cream and Onion 2.5 Oz Can$1.00
- Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Salt and Vinegar 2.5 Oz Can$2.14
- Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats Crispy Marshmallow Squares Dunk'd Cookies N Crme Bar 3.1oz$2.84
This is a delicious Kellogg's Rice Krispies bar, coated in creamy, cookies n' cream flavor. At 3.1oz, it's the perfect size for a sweet snack on the go.
- Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Pizza - 2.5 Oz$1.00
- Combos Pepperoni Pizza Cracker Baked Snacks - 1.0 Ea$1.79
- Mike & Ike Sour Watermelon - 0.78 Oz Mini Box$1.00
This is a small, 0.78 oz box of Mike & Ike's in a sour watermelon flavor. They're the perfect size for a quick, tangy snack on-the-go.
- Combos Stuffed Snacks Cheddar Cheese Baked Pretzel Snacks - 1.8 Oz Bag$1.79
- Mike & Ike Cherry - 0.78 Oz Mini Box$1.00
This is a mini box of Mike & Ike candies, packed full of tangy cherry flavor. Weighing at 0.78 oz, it's perfect for a small snack or a tasty treat on the go.
- Ferrara Candy Lemonhead Lemon Candy 0.8 Oz$1.00
This is a small, 0.8 ounce box of Lemonhead candy from Ferrara Candy. Each box is packed with tangy, lemon-flavored hard candies that give a small but flavorful punch.
- Combos Pizzeria Baked Pretzel Snacks-1.8 Oz Bag$1.00
- Fruit Mix Candies$1.00
These Fruit Mix Candies are a wonderful assortment of sweet treats inspired by your favorite fruits. Perfect for snacking or sharing, these candies offer a delightful burst of fruity flavors in every bite.
- Ferrara Candy Boston Baked Beans Candy Coated Peanuts 0.8 Oz$1.00
- Cheez-it White Cheddar 3oz$1.00
- Cheez-It Cheese Crackers Original 3 Oz Bag$2.24
- KIND Honey Roasted Nuts & Sea Salt Bar 1.4 OZ$2.54
This is a KIND bar packed full of honey roasted nuts and sea salt. It's a convenient 1.4 oz size, perfect for a quick snack on the go.
- Kind Bar Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt Bar 1.4 Oz$2.54
The Kind Bar Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt Bar is a 1.4oz snack bar packed with rich dark chocolate and a mix of nuts for some crunch. It has a hint of sea salt for a savory twist on traditional snack bars.
- Cheezit Cheddar Jack3oz$1.00
- Dove Candy Milk Chocolate Bar Full Size - 1.44 Oz Bar$2.14
The Dove Candy Milk Chocolate Bar is a full size 1.44 oz chocolate delight. Rich and creamy, it's the perfect pick-me-up for any chocolate lover.
- Cheez-It Grab 'N Go Pouches, Baked Pepper Jack 3 Oz$1.00
These are boxes of Cheez-It Grab 'N Go Pouches in a Baked Pepper Jack flavor. Each pouch is 3 oz and comes in a box of 6, with 2 boxes in a case.
- Dove Candy Dark Chocolate Bar Full Size - 1.44 Oz Bar$2.14
The Dove Candy Dark Chocolate Bar is a full-sized bar, weighing 1.44 ounces. It offers the luxurious taste of rich, dark chocolate for a satisfying treat anytime you need it.
- Cheetos flaming hot minis$3.84
- York Peppermint Pattie Candy Dark Chocolate - 1.4 Oz$2.14
- King Size$1.00
- Sunchips Mini Garden Salsa$1.00
- Lay's Classic (28.3g)$0.59
- Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips 1 Oz. Bag$1.00
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Treat Bar - 1 Ct$2.04
The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Treat Bar is a delicious snack bar inspired by the classic breakfast cereal. It packs all the cinnamon and sugary goodness of Cinnamon Toast Crunch into a convenient, on-the-go treat.
- Kellogg S Keebler Sandwich Crackers Cheese and Peanut Butter 1.8 Oz Pack$1.00
- Combos Stuffed Snacks Cheddar Cheese Baked Pretzel Snacks - 6.3 Oz Bag$1.79
- Keebler$1.00
Keebler is a well-known brand that makes a vast array of delightful cookies and crackers. From their signature ELFudge Sandwich Cookies to their universally loved Town House crackers, Keebler has something to satisfy every little cookie and cracker craving.
- Combos Baked Snacks Pizzeria Pretzel - 6.3 Oz$3.54
- Combos Snacks Buffalo Blue Cheese Baked Pretzel Snacks - 6.3 Oz Bag$1.79
- Kellogg S Keebler Sandwich Crackers Toast and Peanut Butter 1.8 Oz Pouch$1.00
This is a 1.8 oz pouch of Keebler sandwich crackers by Kellogg's. Each cracker features a savory toast flavor and is filled with smooth peanut butter.
- Kellogg S Keebler Sandwich Crackers Club and Cheddar 1.8 Oz Pack$1.14
- Ritz Sandwich with Cheese$1.00
- Combos baled pretzel snack Nacho Cheese 6.30oz$1.79
- Combos Stuffed Snacks Pepperoni Pizza Baked Cracker Snacks - 6.3 Oz$1.00
- Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, 8 per Pack$0.94
- Assorted Soft & Chewy Candy$2.24
These Assorted Soft & Chewy Candies are perfect when you have that sweet craving, with a mix of different flavours to tickle your tastebuds. Enjoy a variety pack that ranges from tangy to sweet, all delightfully soft and chewy in texture.
- Chex Mix White Cheddar 3.75oz$3.24
- Sour Patch Kids Theater Box - 3.5 Oz$1.74
The Sour Patch Kids Theater Box is a 3.5 ounce box of sweet, sour, and fruity flavored gummy candy. It's even conveniently packaged for easy snack handling during your favorite movie.
- Chex Mix Jalapeno Cheddar Snack Mix, 3.75 Oz$3.24
- Sugar wafers$1.00
- Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae Pop-Tarts (2pk)$1.00
- Chex Mix Traditional Mix 3.75 Oz$3.24
- Kellogg S Pop-Tarts Chocolate Chip 3.3oz$1.00
Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Chocolate Chip is a delicious, quick breakfast or snack option, packaged in a 3.3oz box. Each pastry is filled with a rich, chocolate chip filling that satisfies your sweet tooth any time of day.
- Chex Mix Bold Snack Mix 3.75 Oz$3.24
- Pop-Tarts Frosted Cherry Toaster Pastries 3.67 Oz Pouch$1.54
Try these Pop-Tarts Frosted Cherry Toaster Pastries for a quick, sweet breakfast or snack on the go. Each convenient 3.67 oz pouch contains deliciously fruity and frosted pastries that just need a few moments in the toaster.
- Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Cookies and Cream Snack Mix 4.25 Oz$4.44
- Pop-Tarts Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toaster Pastries 3.52 Oz Pouch$1.00
These Pop-Tarts are Brown Sugar Cinnamon flavored and come in a 3.52 oz pouch. They are toaster pastries that are perfect for a quick and convenient breakfast or snack.
- Hot Fries 3 Oz$1.74
- Clif Bar® White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Energy Bar 2.4 Oz. Wrapper$2.54
- Cheetos Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks 1 Oz Bag$0.59Out of stock
- Fritos The Original Corn Chips 1oz$1.00
- Ruffles® Original Potato Chips 1 Oz. Bag$1.00
This is a 1 oz. bag of Ruffles Original Potato Chips. It's the perfect, classic chip for when you're craving a crispy, salty snack.
- OREO Chocolate Sandwich Cookies Original Flavor 1 Snack Pack (6 Cookies Total)$1.14
The Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookies come in a snack pack, perfect for on-the-go munching. It contains six original flavor cookies, full of that classic Oreo taste you know and love.
- Jack Links Beef Jerky - Spicy Red Pepper 3.25oz$9.34
- Nabisco 9700824 1.55 Oz Chips Ahoy Chocolate Chip Cookies; Black - Pack of 12 (290836)$1.14
The Nabisco Chips Ahoy Chocolate Chip Cookies are a perfect snack for your sweet tooth. Coming in a pack of 12 handy 1.55 oz packets, they're great for on-the-go snacking or lunchboxes.
- Jack Links Jalepeno Chicken Bites$1.00
- Keebler Soft Batch Cookies, Chocolate Chip - 2.2 Oz$1.00
These are Keebler Soft Batch Chocolate Chip Cookies, conveniently packaged in a 2.2 oz size. They are wonderfully soft, full of chocolate chips, and perfectly satisfying for any cookie craving.
- Jack Links Beef Tender Bites Original Small$1.64
- Nutter Butter Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies 1 Pack (4 Cookies per Pack)$1.00
These are Nutter Butter Sandwich Cookies, each pack featuring 4 peanut butter-filled treats. Perfect for those who love the winning combination of cookies and peanut butter.
- Jack Links Bacon Jerky 2.85oz$1.00
- Nutter Butter Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies - King Size, 3.5 Oz$3.64
These are Nutter Butter Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies, now available in a convenient king size pack. Each pack weighs 3.5 oz, perfect for satisfying your peanut butter craving on the go.
- Oreo Golden Double Stuff King Size 8ct$1.00
- Jack Link’s Beef Jerky Peppered 3.25 Oz$1.00
- Chips Ahoy! Original King Size$2.54
- Bugles Chili Cheese 3oz$3.34
- Bugles Ranch 3oz$3.34
- Bugles Nacho cheese 3oz$3.34
- Fit crunch$3.54
- Stove Top Chicken Stuffing Mix Side Dish 6 Oz Box$4.34
This is a 6 oz box of Stove Top Chicken Stuffing Mix, perfect for those cozy nights in. It's an easy-to-make side dish that accompanies any main meal wonderfully.
- TGI Fridays Cheddar & Bacon Skins snack crisps 3 Oz$2.54
- Bisquick Pancake & Baking Mix, Original, 20 Oz$4.84
- Pearl Milling Original Pancake Mix 16oz$3.64
- TGI Fridays Pepperoni Pizza Potato Skins snack crisps 3 Oz$2.54
- ARGO 16 Oz Corn Starch$1.00
The Argo 16 oz Corn Starch is a versatile pantry staple used for thickening sauces, gravies, and soups. It's also popular for baking and creating a crispy coating on fried foods.
- Folgers Classic Roast Ground Coffee, Medium Roast, 9.6-Ounce$7.84
- TGI Fridays Potato Skins with Cheddar and Sour Cream snack crisps 3oz$2.54
- Maxwell House Coffee, Ground, Medium, Original Roast, 11.5 Oz (326 G)$9.84
- Folgers Classic Roast Instant Coffee, 3 Oz$5.64
- TGI Fridays Potato Skins Chili Cheese Flavor snack crisps 3oz$2.54
- COFFEE MATE the Original Powdered Coffee Creamer 11 Oz.$5.24
- COFFEE-MATE Original Powder Coffee Creamer 6 Oz. Canister$3.44
- Snyders of Hanover Pretzel Pieces Hot Buffalo Wing 5 Oz$2.94
- Swan Alcohol, 70% Isopropyl - 16 Oz$1.00
Swan's Isopropyl Alcohol is a 70% solution in a handy 16 oz bottle. It can be used for a wide variety of cleaning and disinfecting purposes in your home.
- Swan Peroxide 16oz #70610$1.00
Swan Peroxide is a 16oz bottle ideal for first-aid or at-home cleaning needs. Its formulation helps in cleansing wounds and preventing infection.
- Kleenex Ultra Soft Facial Tissues, 1 Cube Box, 60 Tissues per Box, 3-Ply - 60 Ct$1.00
The Kleenex Ultra Soft Facial Tissues come in a convenient cube box with 60 tissues included. They are 3-ply, providing extra comfort and durability.
- Gold Medal All Purpose Flour - 2lbs$4.14
- Beef Stew Made with Fresh Potatoes and Carrots$1.00
This beef stew is packed with fresh potatoes and carrots for a hearty, home-cooked taste. It's a filling and comforting meal perfect for those chilly nights.
- Wholesale Chore Boy Copper Scrubber(36x$1.71)$1.00
The Chore Boy Copper Scrubber is a durable cleaning tool perfect for tough messes. Sold in affordable bulk packs of 36, it's a great bargain.
- (Price/CS)Consumer's Natural Choice 9" Paper Plates 10/100ct, 864060$4.84
This pack includes 1000 Consumer's Natural Choice 9" paper plates, available in cases of 10. These plates are both practical and eco-friendly, making them perfect for any occasion, big or small.
- Maruchan Instant Chicken Flavor Ramen Noodle Soup 2.25 Oz$1.00
Maruchan Instant Chicken Flavor Ramen Noodle Soup is a quick and easy meal option, coming in a convenient 2.25 oz packet. This soup features a savory chicken flavor and requires minimal preparation, making it perfect for a busy lifestyle.
- Ramen Noodle Soup$1.00
This Ramen Noodle Soup is a quick and easy meal, perfect for when you're short on time. Just add hot water, wait a few minutes, and you've got a warm, comforting bowl of soup ready to enjoy.
- Chili Ramen Noodle Soup$1.00
The Chili Ramen Noodle Soup is a flavorful and spicy noodle dish that's sure to satisfy. It's quick to prepare, making it an ideal meal for busy days or late-night cravings.
- Maruchan Ramen Noodle Chicken Flavor Soup 3 Oz$1.00
This is a 3 oz. pack of Maruchan Ramen Noodles with a homestyle chicken flavor. Easy to prepare, it's perfect for a quick meal or snack.
- Maruchan Instant Lunch Beef Flavor Noodle Soup 2.25 Oz$1.00
The Maruchan Instant Lunch Beef Flavor Noodle Soup is a quick, convenient meal in a cup - just add hot water and wait three minutes. It's packed with beefy flavor and delicious noodles to give you a warm, satisfying lunch on the go.
- Smucker's Strawberry Jelly 12oz$5.24
The Smucker's Strawberry Jelly is a delicious spread that you can put onto your bread, pastries, or use in recipes. This 12 oz jar is packed with sweet, rich strawberry flavor that's perfect for a variety of dishes.
- Skippy Creamy - 16.3 Oz$4.34
- Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon 13.75" Medium Firm Mattress Set - Twin$1.00
- Welch's Jelly - 20.0 Oz$4.64
- Sauce Steak A1 Retail Lab Case of 24 X 5 Oz by a.1.$5.64
The A.1 Steak Sauce is a classic addition to any kitchen, perfect for enhancing the flavor of your favorite steaks and grill dishes. This package contains 24 retail lab cases, each with 5 oz of this signature sauce.
- Kraft Grated Parmesan Cheese 3oz$3.64
The Kraft Grated Parmesan Cheese comes in a convenient 3oz size that's perfect for topping pasta, pizza, or salads. The finely grated texture allows it to melt smoothly and evenly in your meals.
- Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing 8 Fl. Oz. Bottle$1.00
- Spanish Manzanilla Olives$2.54
- Shelf Stable Classic Yellow Mustard (12 Oz Squeeze Bottle) by FRENCH'S$2.84
- Heinz Ketchup - 14oz, Condiments and Sauces$3.94
- (4 Pack) Frank's RedHot Hot Sauce, 5 Fl Oz$3.04
- Frank's Red Hot Sauce Original - 12.0 Oz$6.34
- M&M's Peanut Milk Chocolate Candy Pouch Peanut - 1.74 Oz$2.14
The M&M's Peanut Milk Chocolate Candy Pouch is a small, portable pouch filled with M&M's candies that have a crunchy peanut at their center. Each pouch is 1.74 ounces, making it perfect for a quick snack or treat on the go.
- Milky Way Bar$2.14
- M&m's, Chocolate Candies$1.00
These M&M's are bite-sized chocolate candies coated in a colorful candy shell. Perfect for a snack or dessert, they are fun to eat and share.
- Baby Ruth Chocolatey Peanut Caramel Nougat Full Size Individually Wrapped Candy Bar Great for Halloween Candy 1.9 Oz$2.14
- Butterfinger Candy Bar - 1.9 Oz$1.00
This is a delicious 1.9 oz Butterfinger candy bar, beloved for its crispy, peanut-buttery center covered in smooth milk chocolate. With its unique texture and flavor, you'll find it hard to resist biting into this sweet treat.
- Almond Joy Candy, Gluten Free, Bar Coconut and Almond Chocolate - 1.61 Oz$2.14
- Kinder Joy Bueno - 0.75 Oz X 4 Pack$4.04