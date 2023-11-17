Buffalo Grille - Bissonnet 4080 Bissonnet St
Food Menu
Breakfast
- #1 ONE EGG ANY STYLE$7.50
One Egg served any style with choice of hashbrowns or grits & bread.
- #2 TWO EGGS ANY STYLE$8.95
Two Eggs served any style with choice of hashbrowns or grits & bread.
- #3A TWO EGGS SCRAMBLED W/ CHIVES & CREAM CHEESE$10.95
2 Eggs, scrambled with Cream Cheese and Green Onions, served with choice of hashbrowns or grits & bread
- #3b TWO EGGS SCRAMBLED W/CHEDDAR & BACON$10.95
2 Eggs, scrambled with Cheddar and Bacon, served with choice of hashbrowns or grits & bread
- #4 MIGAS$11.45
2 Eggs, scrambled with tomato, onion, green chilis, and tortilla strips, served with refried beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
- #5 HUEVOS RANCHEROS$10.45
2 eggs, any style, topped with choice of Ranchero or Green Chili Sauce, side of refried beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
- #6 HUEVOS QUESADILLAS$10.95
2 fried eggs layered with two flour tortillas and topped with choice of Ranchero or Green Chili Sauce, mixed cheese, side of refried beans and pico de gallo.
- #7 HUEVOS BURRITO$11.95
2 eggs, scrambled with sausage, and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with choice of Ranchero or Green Chili sauce and mixed cheese. Served with pico de gallo.
- #8 HUEVOS RELLENOS$9.50+
Choice of One or Two Batter dipped and fried Anaheim peppers stuffed with Mixed Cheese and sausage. Topped with choice of Ranchero or Green Chili sauce and Melted cheese. Side refried beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
- #9 HUEVOS CON SAUSAGE$9.50
2 Eggs, scrambled with crumbled sausage, served with refried beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
- #10 HUEVOS CON PAPAS$8.95
2 Eggs, scrambled with potatoes and onions, served with refried beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
- #11 BISCUITS & GRAVY$7.95
2 House made biscuits topped with peppered cream gravy served with choice of hashbrowns or grits.
- #13 HUEVOS CON TAMALES$8.95
3 pork tamales topped with our house made chili con carne, 2 eggs, any style, and refried beans.
- Omelet$7.95
3 egg omelet. Build it how you want it with our extensive list of add-ins. Served with bread. add hashbrowns, grits, or beans for $1.35
- BREAKFAST SPECIAL$9.95
2 Eggs, any style, 2 small pancakes, choice of Bacon, Patty Sausage, Link Sausage, Ham Steak, or Turkey Sausage. Add fruit to your pancake for an extra charge.
- Porkchop Special$12.95
2 Marinated Pork Chops, Grilled and served with 3 Eggs, Any Style, Choice of Hashbrowns or Grits, and Bread
- 1 Hotcake$5.45
10" pancake. Add Fruit or Nuts for $1.25 each Sub Whole Wheat Batter for $.60
- 2 Hotcakes$8.95
Two 10" pancakes. Add Fruit or Nuts for $2.25 each Sub Whole Wheat Batter for $1.20
- French Toast$4.95
1 Slice of Batter Dipped Texas Toast topped with Powdered Sugar. Add Fruit or Nuts for $1.25 each.
- French Toast 2pc$7.95
2 Slices of Batter Dipped Texas Toast topped with Powdered Sugar. Add Fruit or Nuts for $2.25 each.
- Short Stack Pancakes$5.95
3 small pancakes Add Fruit or Nuts for $1.25 each Sub Wheat Batter for $.60
- ala carte Breakfast Meats$4.39+
- ala carte Breads$2.70+
- 1 Small Pancake$1.95
Just 1 of our small pancakes. Add Fruit or Nuts $.60 Sub Wheat Batter $.30
- ala carte Eggs$1.95+
- Yogurt$2.00
- Hashbrowns$3.00
- Grits$3.00+
- Oatmeal$2.50+
Stick to your ribs Quaker Oatmeal in a cup or a bowl. Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, and Milk available upon request. Add Fruit or Nuts for $1.00 each.
- Add Ons/Sauces
- FRUIT CUP$3.95
- Grapefruit$2.95
- Canteloup$3.95
- Cinnamon Roll$3.45
Baked locally by Ashcraft European Bakery, this Cinnamon Roll is mighty tasty and bigger than your fist.
- Muffin$3.45
Baked Locally by Ashcraft European Bakery, these Blueberry Muffins are moist and chock full of fresh blueberries.
- Breakfast Taco$2.25
Flour Tortilla and scrambled egg. Toss in as many add-ins as you'd like. $.50 each
- Breakfast Sandwich$3.75
Build it how you want it. Choice of Bread and Egg Style. Each additional filler $.50
- Whole Banana$2.00
Lunch and Dinner
- #2 CHICKEN QUESADILLAS$11.95
Grilled Chicken and Mixed Cheese between flour tortillas, toasted on the griddle and cut into 8 wedges. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and Rice and Beans.
- #3 FRIED CATFISH$12.95
Fried Catfish served with French Fries. Grilled Catfish served with choice of 2 sides and bread.
- #4 CHICKEN TENDERS$11.95
4 breaded and fried chicken tenders served with french fries and side of cream gravy.
- #5 CHOPPED STEAK$12.95
10oz Seasoned beef patty, cooked to order, with the option to top with sauteed mushrooms and onions. choice of two sides and bread.
- #6 TAMALES$9.95
3 pork tamales, topped with house made chili con carne, served with rice and beans and choice of bread.
- #7 GRILLED MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST$12.95
Grilled breast of chicken served with choice of 2 sides and bread.
- #8 VEGGIE PLATE$8.95
Guest's choice of 3 side items and bread.
- #9 RED BEANS AND RICE WITH SAUSAGE$10.45
House made Red Beans and Rice topped with a sliced smoked sausage link and served with choice of two sides and bread.
- #10 SANTA FE CHICKEN$12.95
Grilled Chicken breast topped with sauteed mushrooms and sliced avocado, served with choice of side and bread.
- #11 CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$11.95
Grilled Chicken enchiladas topped with choice of Ranchero or Green Chili Sauce, Cheese, and pico de Gallo with choice of 2 sides and bread.
- #12 ACAPULCO CATFISH$13.95
Grilled catfish fillet topped with pico de gallo and sliced avocado on a bed of Spanish rice with choice of one side and bread.
- #13 CHICKEN ARANIVA$13.95
Grilled Chicken breast topped with Green Chili sauce, pico de gallo, and mixed cheese over white rice with choice of one side and bread.
- #14 FRIED JUMBO SHRIMP$13.95
8 Shrimp, breaded and fried, and served with French Fries and a garnish of Cole Slaw. Tartar Sauce. Cocktail sauce available upon request.
- #15 PEPPERED PORK CHOPS$9.45+
Choice of 1 or 2 marinated Pork Chops, grilled and served with choice of 2 sides and bread.
- #16 CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$12.95
Thinly pounded cube steak, breaded and fried. Served with choice of 2 sides and bread. Cream Gravy on the side.
- #16 CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN$12.95
Breaded and Fried Chicken Breast served with choice of 2 sides and bread. Cream Gravy on the side.
- GRILLED CATFISH$13.95
- MEATLOAF$12.95
House Made Meatloat, topped with Tomato Gravy, served with choice of two sides and bread.
- SALMON$15.95
Salmon Fillet, served with choice of two sides and bread. Dill Sauce on the side.
- FISH TACOS$12.95
Two grilled fish tacos with lettuce and pico de gallo, topped with chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Burgers/Sandwiches
- BUFFALO BURGER$12.95
100% American Bison patty cooked to order. Choice of White or Wheat Bun. Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle. Add French Fries $1.75
- HAMBURGER$7.95
1/3 lb Angus Beef patty cooked to order. Choice of White or Wheat Bun. Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle. Add French Fries $1.75
- CHEESEBURGER$8.95
- DOUBLE BURGER$10.95
- CHILI BURGER$9.95
1/3 lb Angus Beef patty, cooked to order. Choice of White or Wheat Bun. Served open faced and topped with house made chili con carne and topped with onions and mixed cheese upon request. Add Fries $1.75
- TURKEY BURGER$8.95
1/3 lb, house made, ground turkey patty. Choice of White or Wheat Bun. Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle. Add French Fries $1.75
- GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.95
Choice of White or Wheat Bun. Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle. Add French Fries $1.75
- Hot Dog$5.95
Jumbo Nathan's Beef Frank Add French Fries $1.75
- BLT$7.95
Traditional BLT made with our thick cut, peppered bacon. Served with Mayonnaise. Side of Ruffles potato chips and pickle spear. Sub French Fries $1.00
- BGLT$8.95
The "G" stands for Guacamole. Traditional BLT sandwich with a little something extra. Thick cut peppered bacon. Mayonnaise. Served with Ruffles potato chips and pickle spear. Sub Fries $1.00
- GRILLED CHEESE$6.95
Just like mom used to make, served with a side of Ruffles potato chips and pickle spear.
- GRILLED BACON & CHEESE$7.95
Just like mom used to make, with a twist. Made with our thick cut peppered bacon. Side of Ruffles potato chips and pickle spear.
- TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$8.95
House made Tuna salad on your choice of bread, toasted. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Served with Ruffles potato chips and a pickle spear.
- CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$8.95
House made Chicken Salad* served on your choice of bread. Toasted. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Served with Ruffles potato chips and pickle spear. *Contains nuts
- GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB$9.95
Grilled Chicken breast, Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on your choice of bread. Toasted. Served with Ruffles potato chips and pickle spear.
- add Hamburger Patty$4.00
Baked Potatoes
Soups/Salads
- CAESAR SALAD$7.95
Romaine Hearts, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing. Add Chicken for $3.95
- CHEF'S SALAD$12.95
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Boiled Egg, Black Olive, Mixed Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Choice of Dressing
- DINNER SALAD$5.95
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Black Olive, Mixed Cheese, Croutons, Choice of Dressing
- FRIED CHICKEN SALAD$11.95
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Black Olive, Mixed Cheese, Fried Chicken Pieces, Choice of Dressing
- GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$11.95
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Black Olive, Mixed Cheese, Grilled Chicken Pieces, Choice of Dressing
- TACO SALAD$7.95+
Mixed Greens, Black Olives, Mixed Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Choice of Refried or Charro Beans, Choice of Dressing, Grilled Chicken or Ground Beef add $4.00
- GREEK SALAD$7.95
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing. add Grilled Chicken $4.00
- CHICKEN SALAD$8.95
A Scoop of our house-made Chicken Salad* on a bed of lettuce. *Contains Nuts
- TUNA SALAD$8.95
A Scoop of our house-made Tuna Salad on a bed of lettuce.
- TRIO SALAD$11.95
One Scoop each of our house-made Chicken* & Tuna salads, and a Fruit Medley. *Contains Nuts
A Single Scoop of either the house-made Chicken* or Tuna Salad *Contains Nuts
- EXTRA SALAD DRESSING
- CHILI$4.95+
House-made, traditional Texas Red. You'll find no beans here...
- CHICKEN VEGETABLE SOUP$4.95+
- CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$4.95+
- SOUP OF THE DAY$4.95+
Daily Specials and Secret Menu
- Mon. Red Beans and Rice$10.45
House made red beans and rice, topped with sliced smoked sausage link, served with one side and bread.
- Tue. Chicken Fried Steak$10.45
Thinly pounded cube steak, breaded and fried. Served with one side, bread, and side of cream gravy.
- Wed. King Ranch Casserole$10.45
House made King Ranch casserole with one side and choice of bread.
- Thu. Enchilada$10.45
Two chicken enchiladas, Ranchero or Green Chili Sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, served with one side and bread.
- Fri. Fried Catfish$10.45
Fried catfish with French Fries
- Chilaquiles$10.95
SPICY! Tortilla strips, stewed in House made Habanero Salsa topped with 2 Eggs, any style, and mixed cheese. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, refried beans, and tortillas. Did we mention that it's spicy? Only available Saturday and Sunday
- Steak and Eggs$17.95
12oz NY STRIP, 2 EGGS, CHOICE OF SIDE AND BREAD
- Steak Dinner$19.95
12oz NY Strip steak, cooked to order, with Loaded mashed potatoes, a dinner salad, and bread.
- Frito Pie$7.95
House Made Texas Red Chili and a bag of Frito's corn chips. Cheese and Onions on request.
- Chips & Salsa$4.95
- Chips & Guac$6.95
- Chips & Queso$6.95
- Nachos$10.95
Tortilla chips topped with Chile con Queso, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Sour Cream Add Beef or Grilled Chicken $4.00
- Combination Fish/Shrimp$13.95
4 Fried Shrimp and Half portion of Fried Catfish with French Fries. Tartar Sauce. Cocktail sauce upon request.
- Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs$12.95
Breaded and fried cube steak with 2 Eggs, any style, choice of hashbrowns or grits, and bread
A La Carte
A Single Scoop of either the house-made Chicken* or Tuna Salad *Contains Nuts
- ala carte Chicken Breast$4.00+
- ala carte Buffalo Patty$7.95
- ala carte Pork Chop$5.95
- ala carte Salmon$11.95
- ala carte Catfish$6.95+
- One Dozen Tamales$15.00
- Bag of Chips$1.35
- Ruffles$1.00
- A la carte Chx Fried$7.95+
- Tamale Single$2.00
- Enchilada Single$2.00
- Chopped Steak$8.00
- Turkey Burger Patty$5.50
- Big Bag of Chips$2.00
Kid's Menu
- Kid Breakfast Special$6.50
1 Egg, any style, 1 small pancake, choice of 1 breakfast meat.
- Kid Chicken Tenders$6.50
2 Fried chicken tenders and French Fries
- Kid Cheeseburger$6.50
Plain Cheeseburger and French Fries
- Kid Grilled Cheese$6.50
Grilled Cheese with French Fries
- Kid Corn Dogs$6.50
8 mini corndogs and French Fries
- Kid Hot Dog$6.50
All Beef hot dog, plain, served with French Fries
- Kid PB&J$6.50
Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly with French Fries.
- Kid Quesadilla$6.50
- Kid Veggie Plate$6.50
- Kid Hamburger$6.50
Desserts
Sides
- Black Eyed Peas$3.10
- Broccoli$3.10
- Carrots$3.10
- Charro Beans$3.10
- Coleslaw$3.10
- Corn$3.10
- Cornbread$2.70
- Dinner Roll$2.70
- French Fries$2.95
- Fried Okra$3.10
- Green Beans$3.10
- Lima Beans$3.10
- Mac N Cheese$3.10
- Mash Potato$3.10
- Onion Rings$4.50
- Red Beans$3.10
- Red Beans and Rice$3.10
- Refried Beans$3.10
- Spanish Rice$3.10
- Spinach$3.10
- Squash$3.10
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
- White Rice$3.10
